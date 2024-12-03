CRISALION Mobility Chooses IFS Cloud as Management Software for its Advanced Air Mobility Project

IFS Cloud to support regulatory, design, and manufacturing processes for leading Advanced Air Mobility manufacturer

Supports growing global demand for a scaled down version of its highly successful eVTOL aircraft and remote vehicles

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, a leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced that CRISALION Mobility, a Spanish company recognized for developing efficient, safe, and sustainable advanced electric mobility solutions, has selected IFS Cloud to enhance the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of its passenger and cargo eVTOL aircraft, as well as its fleet of remotely operated vehicles.

IFS will provide a robust end-to-end platform, leveraging its extensive expertise in facilitating collaboration with regulators. The company's innovative solution, powered by IFS.ai, offers a comprehensive digital thread throughout the Build, Operate, and Maintain value chain, effectively addressing complex Quality Assurance, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements, and providing detailed serial number tracking to ensure quality and design integrity.

In addition to being a leading company in the field of electric and zero-emission ground mobility solutions, CRISALION Mobility is a leader in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector and will rely on IFS to support the design of prototypes, manufacturing, testing, and commissioning of its advanced air vehicles. This announcement underscores IFS's growing role in the AAM sector, establishing it as a strategic ally in driving key technological innovations for the eVTOL industry.

Gustavo Rodriguez,Chief Technology Officer at CRISALION, commented:

"At CRISALION Mobility, we are pioneering innovative mobility technologies that will redefine the future of transportation. To achieve this, we are dedicated to collaborating with top-tier partners like IFS." He added: "Their unique IFS Cloud platform, with aerospace-specific capabilities, will help us build, operate, and maintain our eVTOL aircraft and vehicle fleets now and into the future."

Ronnie Coupland, SVP Europe & LATAM at IFS, commented: "We're thrilled to be working with CRISALION Mobility to streamline regulatory and certification processes, drive efficiency, manage lifecycle costs, and ultimately strengthen their position in the Advanced Air Mobility market. IFS is proud to bring unparallelled expertise in the AAM industry, backed by decades of Aerospace and Defense experience, and will provide CRISALION with the flexibility to shape business models and offer continuous support from manufacturing through to aftermarket services."

About CRISALION Mobility:

CRISALION Mobility is a Spanish leader in designing and developing advanced electric air and ground mobility solutions which are efficient, safe and sustainable.

Created in 2019, CRISALION Mobility has a pioneering dual commitment to electric air and ground mobility, delivering cutting-edge proprietary solutions for domestic and international operators.

Its eVTOLs feature a unique patented technology, FlyFree, which maximises aircraft stability and safety and has been tested successfully on European test flights. On land, its fully-electric, emission-free vehicles feature Intellydrive technology, allowing for the remote operation and management of dynamic vehicle platoons which return automatically to their charging station with the utmost safety and sustainability.

CRISALION Mobility is committed to improving people's quality of life and helping to protect the environment with smart air and ground mobility solutions.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

