CRISIL to acquire Greenwich Associates LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISIL, an S&P Global Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Greenwich Associates LLC ('Greenwich'), a leading provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics and qualitative, actionable insights that helps financial services firms worldwide measure and improve business performance. Greenwich, a Stamford, Connecticut-based company, serves over 300 of the top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks, asset managers and key players in the market infrastructure space globally.

The acquisition will complement CRISIL's existing portfolio of products and expand offerings to new segments across financial services including commercial banks and asset and wealth managers. The deal will accelerate CRISIL's strategy to be the leading player in the growing market of global benchmarking analytics.

Greenwich's deep expertise in 'Voice of Customer' surveys, proprietary data assets, and capabilities to source and aggregate high value private performance data will provide a new layer of insights to CRISIL's existing offerings under its Coalition division. Greenwich's portfolio of products includes MarketView, Fee Clearinghouse, ACCESS™, Focus and Explorer.

Ashu Suyash, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL, said, "With this acquisition, CRISIL will strengthen its position as the foremost global benchmarking analytics provider for financial services, where Coalition, is a distinguished provider to corporate and investment banks worldwide. We are very excited about bringing the two trusted brands together, and Greenwich's rich data sets will augment Coalition's proprietary data, enabling unique analytics and insights."

Steven Busby, CEO, Greenwich, said, "For nearly five decades, Greenwich has pioneered voice of the customer benchmarks and analytics across the global financial services industry. We are delighted to become a part of CRISIL. Our combined data and analytics will provide clients with high value actionable insights they demand in today's competitive business environment. We are delighted that, as a part of the CRISIL group, we will collectively unleash greater growth opportunities for our clients and our people."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020. Greenwich's partners and their team of approximately 150 people globally will join CRISIL following the completion of the transaction.

________________________

Ashu Suyash

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

DIN: 00494515

For further information contact:

Sanjay Chakravarti Chief Financial Officer CRISIL Limited D: +91 22 3342 3222 B: +91 22 3342 3000 Maya Vengurlekar Head – Marketing and Communications CRISIL Limited D: +91 22 3342 3130 B: +91 22 3342 3000



Saman Khan Media Relations CRISIL Limited D: +91 22 3342 3895 M: +91 95 940 60612 B: +91 22 3342 3000 Saman.Khan@crisil.com Hiral Jani Vasani Media Relations CRISIL Limited D: +91 22 3342 5916 M: +91 982003 9681 B: +91 22 3342 3000 Hiral.Vasani@crisil.com

About CRISIL Limited

CRISIL is a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.

It has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers through businesses that operate from India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.crisil.com

Connect with us: LINKEDIN | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK

CRISIL PRIVACY NOTICE

CRISIL respects your privacy. We may use your contact information, such as your name, address, and email id to fulfil your request and service your account and to provide you with additional information from CRISIL. For further information on CRISIL's privacy policy please visit www.crisil.com

Last updated: May 2018

DISCLAIMER

This Press Release is transmitted to you for the sole purpose of dissemination through your newspaper / magazine / agency. The Press release may be used by you in full or in part without changing the meaning or context thereof but with due credit to CRISIL. However, CRISIL alone has the sole right of distribution (whether directly or indirectly) of its Press Releases for consideration or otherwise through any media including websites, portals etc. Certain statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "see," "continue," "could," "can," "may," "will," "likely," "depend," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "target," and similar expressions, and may include references to assumptions and relate to CRISIL's future prospects, developments and business strategies. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this communication are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause CRISIL's actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. CRISIL wishes to caution you that you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. CRISIL does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Information has been obtained by CRISIL from sources which it considers reliable. However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of information on which this Press Release is based and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of this Press Release. CRISIL, especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers/ users/ transmitters/ distributors of this Press Release.

SOURCE CRISIL

Related Links

http://www.crisil.com

