Crisil unveils a new brand identity

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Says Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Crisil, "Our reimagined brand expresses a more progressive vision of our future. It celebrates a pioneering and illustrious past and showcases our commitment to deliver actionable insights to clients. Our people's analytical rigour and domain expertise will continue to set standards and empower clients to make mission-critical decisions with confidence. The new brand identity guides us in shaping how we present ourselves to the world, influencing every interaction internally and externally to help us deliver exceptional client value."

The strategic brand transformation positions Crisil's businesses — Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence (formerly MI&A), Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and Crisil Integral IQ (formerly GR&RS) — under a cohesive identity that offers a consistent and more connected experience for clients around the world.

Crisil Ratings: Offers independent credit ratings in India that empower informed decisions and objective benchmarking by lenders, investors and issuers.

Crisil Intelligence: Offers insights, consulting, technology-driven risk solutions and advanced data analytics, serving clients across government, private and public enterprises, empowering them to make informed decisions.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich: Offers strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry and specialises in providing unique, high-value and actionable information to help clients measure and drive their business performance.

Crisil Integral IQ: Offers solutions and actionable intelligence to financial institutions around the globe to deliver strategic transformation, optimise risk and drive operational excellence.

The main logo in bold black is simple yet strong, symbolising excellence and the certainty that we deliver. Complementing this, our business logos now feature a distinct teal colour that conveys the confidence and trust rooted in rigour and domain expertise.

About Crisil Limited

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Our globally diverse workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

