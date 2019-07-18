Crisis averted, as Ounce Of Nature releases its all natural CBD Anti-Aging Serum, which delivers visible results within 30 minutes of application, just as millions start experiencing photoaging from the harsh summer weather
Jul 18, 2019, 11:11 ET
BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Photoaging, which is also known as extrinsic aging, is the premature aging of the skin, as a result of prolonged and repeated exposure to solar radiation. The lighter skinned population is at greater risk, however, everyone needs to stop and pay attention. Global warming is very real, and as harsher weather consumes our daily lives, so will facial fine lines and wrinkles. How do we protect our skin, the face in particular, from photoaging? Yes, SPF 30+ protects you from the sun during the day, however, the issue of photoaging goes well past sundown. Protecting the skin has become a 24/7 routine.
Bent on enhancing the way we age, and after developing what he claims, and have proven to be the world's absolute best CBD Anti-Aging product, CEO of Ounce Of Nature, Andres Roban, quit his job as a Restaurant Manager and jumped all in to fulfill his dreams to help everyone combat premature aging.
The release of his CBD Anti-Aging Serum this past Sunday July 14th, coincided with the Grand Opening of his Skincare Store & Facial Spa in the Park Slope/Gowanus neighborhood. Customers are going to be thrilled to have a 100% natural product which visibly reduces the appearance of facial fine lines and wrinkle within 30 minutes of application. In a nutshell, Ounce Of Nature's CBD Anti-Aging Serum stops photoaging in its tracks.
His CBD Anti-Aging Serum is just one of the many products in his skincare arsenal to combat photoaging.
His Hyaluronic Facial Hydrator, Green Tea Toner, Wildflower Honey Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Mask and Cleansers are also products to help you battle photoaging.
Customers can order online, or visit his clean, spacious 1,000sf indoor Skincare Store & Facial Spa, with a beautiful outdoor garden where you can get an outdoor facial. Something pretty much unheard of in the New York City area. All facial treatments are from qualified and professional Aestheticians. See your facial fine lines and wrinkles fade, right in front of your eyes.
Location: 541a 3rd Avenue Brooklyn, 11215
SOURCE Ounce Of Nature
