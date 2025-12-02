Crisis Clean Team Named Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards

MINNEAPOLIS , Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis Clean Team, a Minnesota-based and women-owned biohazard and environmental remediation company, has been recognized in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards as the Most Innovative Small Company of the Year. Winners were selected by a panel of judges from leading national outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and USA Today, making the program one of the most respected independent business awards in North America.

CCT Best In Biz Award

Crisis Clean Team received this honor for its leadership in drug decontamination throughout Minnesota and the Midwest. The company has established a higher standard for responsible, results-backed remediation that prioritizes safety and clarity.

What distinguishes Crisis Clean Team is its precision-guided, preservation-forward approach to restoring properties affected by drug contamination. Instead of turning immediately to full tear-outs, the team applies targeted decontamination methods that thoroughly address affected areas while preserving as much of the property as possible. This approach reduces unnecessary demolition, prevents excessive rebuild costs and returns homes, rentals and commercial spaces to occupancy-ready quickly. Lab-based testing is used to support the process by providing verified documentation for clients, law enforcement and insurers.

"We built Crisis Clean Team to bring real solutions to people in overwhelming moments," said Amber Kramer, Founder and Owner. "Innovation in our industry means taking a thoughtful, evidence-based approach that restores safety without creating additional hardship. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to doing what is right for every person we serve."

As a women-owned business with a team focused on trauma-informed care, crisis response and drug decontamination, Crisis Clean Team has earned a reputation for pairing expertise with compassion. The company continues to be a trusted partner for families, property owners, counties, law enforcement and real estate professionals across Minnesota and the Midwest.

About Crisis Clean Team

Crisis Clean Team is a women-owned biohazard remediation and drug decontamination company serving communities across Minnesota and the Midwest. Built on a foundation of compassion, dignity and technical excellence, the company specializes in meth and fentanyl decontamination, drug residue testing, trauma and crime scene cleanup, hoarding remediation and other sensitive environmental services. Its trauma-informed team provides clear communication, transparent reporting and respectful support to clients during some of life's most difficult events. Learn more at crisiscleanteam.com.

