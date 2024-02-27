Crisis in Central Pacific as China Takes Advantage of Congressional Delay in Funding Compacts for Free Association

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Tony Zielinski will hold a news conference, Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the National Press Club, Lisagor Room at 12:00 p.m., to discuss the urgent need for Congress to fund or waive the $2.3 billion offset for financial assistance for the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) covering three Pacific Island sovereign states: Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. This funding ensures the continuation of the agreement that allows the United States to operate armed forces in Compacts while excluding militaries of other countries without U.S. permission.

Failing to fund these agreements would be the most self-destructive gift the United States could give Communist China in the Pacific, damaging U.S. credibility and deterrent capabilities in the region.

The interlocking maritime waters of these three countries span across the middle of the Pacific, a region central to U.S. national security. More specifically, if China displaces the U.S. it establishes a line of control between Hawaii and Southeast Asia.

This would place China directly in the rear of U.S. and allied forces in Taiwan or South China Sea Contingency. This immense strategic value at stake cannot be overstated.

China is already picking up momentum with the security agreement with the Solomon Islands granting them significant military and police access.

