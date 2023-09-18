Crisis Management Software Market to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crisis management software market size is expected to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North American organizations are early adopters of new technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud, and analytics. Furthermore, enterprises are integrating advanced technologies such as IoT and analytics to improve business efficiency and profitability. They deploy customer and business-centric applications to improve services. Moreover, the region also witnesses increased data generation in industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and energy, driving demand for deploying AI-based solutions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the crisis management software market in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Altia Solutions Ltd.: The company offers crisis management software namely Altia Crisis Manager. This software helps organizations plan for and respond to crises and includes features such as incident management, communication, and collaboration.

Crisis Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising demand for solutions that can help organizations effectively manage crises. Furthermore, new technologies, such as AI and ML, are being used to develop more sophisticated crisis management solutions. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Crisis Management Software Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising adoption of blockchain in crisis management software

Emergence of chatbots

Stringent government regulations and compliance requirements

The emergence of chatbots drives the growth of the crisis management software market. The market growth is attributed to the rise in the adoption of chatbots across various industries. Chatbots are emerging as a complete application to build and maintain customized communications within the supply chain to simplify business operations. Enterprises can implement machine learning as a service (MLaaS) to operate chatbots that interact with customers on behalf of traditional account managers and sales associates. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the crisis management software market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the crisis management software market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this crisis management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crisis management software market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the crisis management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crisis management software market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crisis management software market vendors.

