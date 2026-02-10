Crisis Prevention Institute® Welcomes Education Leader Janice Jackson, EdD, to Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis Prevention Institute® (CPI), a global leader in evidence-based training focused on crisis prevention and de-escalation, today announced the appointment of Dr. Janice K. Jackson to its Board of Directors.

Jackson brings decades of experience leading complex public education systems and advancing safe, supportive learning environments for students and staff. Her appointment reinforces CPI's commitment to supporting educators and school communities through training grounded in care, dignity, and prevention.

Dr. Janice K. Jackson, member of CPI's Board of Directors

"Janice brings a rare combination of system-level leadership, national perspective, and an understanding of the pressures education leaders face," said Andee Harris, CEO of CPI. "Her work across public education, policy, and the private sector aligns deeply with CPI's mission. Janice's insight will help strengthen our ability to support educators and school communities as they navigate increasingly complex challenges, while staying grounded in care and prevention."

Jackson previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Public Schools, where she led one of the nation's largest public school systems and advanced districtwide efforts focused on student and staff safety, equity, and supportive learning environments. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Education & Society Program, and an executive in residence at The Vistria Group® and Edmentum®. Across these roles, Jackson works at the intersection of education systems, policy, and practice, offering perspectives that support CPI's mission to help educators and school staff create safer, more supportive environments nationwide.

"Creating safe learning environments requires supporting both students and the adults who serve them," said Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "CPI's mission reflects that balance, and I'm proud to join an organization so deeply committed to positive outcomes for schools and communities."

CPI partners with schools and districts nationwide to help educators prevent crisis situations before they escalate, strengthen staff confidence, and foster environments where learning and well-being can thrive. Jackson's appointment reflects CPI's ongoing investment in informed governance and leadership that addresses the realities facing today's public education systems, while building on decades of expertise serving schools across the U.S.

