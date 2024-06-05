Crisis24 Combines Elite Concierge Medical Practice and Personal Protection Services to Form new Crisis24 Private Strategic Group division

Delivers "head of state" experience in personal protection and elite supplemental medical concierge services to world's most influential people, disruptive brands, and prominent organizations.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, and a global leader in integrated risk management including mass communications, critical event management, crisis response, medical and security assistance, and personal protection services, today announced the grouping of various exclusive services in a new division called Crisis 24 Private Strategic Group (PSG). This new division uniquely combines the company's renowned dignitary-level personal protection services with its Global Medical Concierge Practice , delivering elite supplemental concierge medical services and exclusive health support to the world's most notable individuals, business leaders and their families.

The Global Medical Concierge Practice is spearheaded by an industry-recognized team responsible for managing the health and safety of U.S. Presidents and top international business leaders. This highly personalized, comprehensive offering enables the world's most influential and prominent people to mitigate personal risks and, most importantly, ensure their medical preparedness matches their security readiness.

"As the trusted partner to many of the world's most prominent individuals and organizations, we recognize that timely, agile, and location-agnostic access to world-class medical care poses a challenge to individuals whose private lives are lived across multiple locations and back-to-back commitments amid stringent privacy requirements. Having personally experienced the challenge and uncertainty of a medical emergency, I understand the critical importance of peace of mind and reliable access to healthcare," said Stephan Crétier, CEO of Crisis24.

"We established the Crisis24 Private Strategic Group to redefine the standards of personal protection and global medical support —a level of service traditionally reserved for Heads of State. Our approach ensures that regardless of where one is or what they are doing, their health and safety are always in the most capable hands. We are committed to excellence and discretion, safeguarding peace of mind for those who entrust us with their care," Crétier explained.

Crisis24 PSG's Global Medical Concierge Practice provides clients with a dedicated personal phone line for immediate connection to state-level medical concierge support and direct access to our internal team of physicians. This team is backed by a panel of globally renowned specialists available at any time to handle everything from routine health inquiries to severe medical emergencies, ensuring prompt, top-quality care at the world's best facilities. The practice's internal team of physicians includes:

Dr. William L. Lang , MD, MHA , Chief Medical Director, of Crisis24 PSG, former Director of the White House Medical Unit for two U.S. Presidents and Associate Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Homeland Security.

, Chief Medical Director, of Crisis24 PSG, former Director of the White House Medical Unit for two U.S. Presidents and Associate Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Homeland Security. Dr. Robert G. Darling , MD, Medical Director at Crisis24, former White House physician as well as former Director of the Aeromedical Isolation Team for the Operational Medicine Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).

Medical Director at Crisis24, former White House physician as well as former Director of the Aeromedical Isolation Team for the Operational Medicine Division of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). Dr. Andrew P. Desjardins , MD, Medical Director at Crisis24, former U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon, Air Combat Element Surgeon and NASA Flight Surgeon as well as nationally recognized expert in standard of care for Emergency Services.

"Our clients lead busy, complex lives where health is a priceless asset. Seamless access to world-class medical care is essential to any comprehensive personal and family protection strategy. Our practice is founded on the principle of providing immediate access and superior healthcare advice and treatment," stated Dr. William Lang, Chief Medical Director of Crisis24 PSG. "With Crisis24 PSG, we ensure our clients are protected and prepared anywhere in the world, offering extensive proactive health monitoring and planning, access to medical advancements, and customized emergency medical response plans."

Crisis24 PSG Global Medical Concierge Practice offers an extensive range of health and concierge medical services, including 24/7/365 immediate access to physicians, medical emergency response plans, pre-positioned medical kits and equipment, managed arrangements with local medical resources. Ongoing medical case management, destination medical services and coordination with on-the-ground staff are also provided.

About Crisis24 Private Strategic Group

The freedom to truly enjoy life comes only when one is truly secure. Crisis24 Private Strategic Group, a division of Crisis24 (a GardaWorld company), addresses the unique medical, protection, and personalized risk management needs of the world's wealthiest families and most prominent executives and VIPs, anytime, anywhere in the world. Our customized dignitary-level personal protection services are backed by our high caliber of talent, deep technical skill and extensive experience in VIP protection, including protecting seven of the 15 wealthiest families on the planet. We also enhance personal protection with our Global Medical Concierge Practice, designed and operated by a team responsible for the health and welfare of U.S. Presidents and international business leaders. This practice provides elite concierge medical support and services for any situation, accessible globally. Our clients benefit from immediate access to a network of 1.3 million vetted healthcare providers and rapid access to approximately 50 of the world's foremost medical specialists in their respective fields. Only Crisis24 Private Strategic Group delivers a true head-of-state experience. For more information, visit crisis24.garda.com/psg .

