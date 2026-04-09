Crisis24 Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating for Third Consecutive Year, Ranks Among Top 5% of Companies

PARIS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, announced that its France operations earned an EcoVadis Gold rating. EcoVadis is a global leader in business sustainability assessments, and this marks the third consecutive year that Crisis24 has achieved EcoVadis Gold with a continuously improving score year-over-year. This rating places the quality of Crisis24's sustainability management system among the top 5% of over 150,000 companies who participate in this sustainability assessment.

"Achieving our highest scores to date in our third year of EcoVadis Gold reflects the verified, measurable progress we're making across sustainability priorities," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director, Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. Sid Kosaraju, President at Crisis24, added, "We are outpacing many businesses in our field who have yet to advance beyond Bronze. In 2025, EcoVadis also evaluated us against broader criteria than in prior years, including sustainable procurement, making this result even more meaningful."

EcoVadis is a globally recognized sustainability ratings provider that evaluates companies' management systems and performance across multiple themes, including environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

In 2025, Crisis24 in France strengthened its EcoVadis performance by using detailed feedback from past EcoVadis assessments and implementing corrective action plans to close gaps across its sustainability program. These actions included new and updated CSR and HR reporting and audits, the implementation of new or updated company-wide policies, and the addition of an assessment for sustainable procurement.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

SOURCE Crisis24