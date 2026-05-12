Crisis24 SaaS Solutions, Including Horizon Integrated Risk Management Platform, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Availability in AWS Marketplace enables organizations to leverage committed cloud spend to procure Crisis24's industry-recognized risk management, mass notification and critical event management capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced leader in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced that its SaaS solutions are now available for purchase or renewal in AWS Marketplace. Organizations benefit from a streamlined procurement path to access Crisis24's real-time risk management, mass notification and critical event management capabilities while drawing on their existing Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed cloud spend.



AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that enables organizations to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services. Many enterprise AWS customers maintain committed cloud spend, an annual commitment to purchase a specific volume of AWS cloud services in exchange for discounted rates. With Crisis24 now listed in AWS Marketplace, these customers can apply their committed cloud spend toward Crisis24's SaaS solutions, unlocking budget that might otherwise go unused if annual commitments are not met.



"Making Crisis24 solutions available in AWS Marketplace reflects our commitment to removing barriers that prevent organizations from accessing best-in-class risk management, mass notification and critical event management capabilities," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "By bringing Crisis24 to AWS Marketplace, we are enabling organizations to leverage their committed cloud spend to build resilience and maintain operational continuity with a faster, simpler procurement process."

Simplified Procurement, Accelerated Deployment



Procuring Crisis24 technology through AWS Marketplace offers organizations several advantages, including helping to simplify procurement, billing and compliance processes. Centralized governance and control through AWS reduce the due diligence burden, while Private Offers enable customers to purchase and deploy Crisis24 solutions without extended purchasing delays. The result is a shorter path from procurement to protection.



A Unified Platform for Global Risk Management



Crisis24 Horizon delivers comprehensive risk management and communications capabilities designed to enable organizations to operate with confidence on a global scale. Developed on a modern technology stack, the platform combines scalability, configurability and advanced functionality across risk intelligence, mass notification and enterprise risk management. At its core lies an intelligence hub, powered by Crisis24's team of over 230 analysts. By blending AI technology with human expertise, Crisis24 delivers detailed risk assessments across a range of categories, for 200+ countries and territories, 800+ provinces and 400+ cities, supported by a 0.25-increment risk rating scale for unmatched granularity. Clients also benefit from 24/7 real-time intelligence alerts with actionable insights on global threat conditions.

The platform's recent upgrades include "Ask Horizon," a conversational AI assistant that gives users instant, natural-language access to risk intelligence and operational data during critical events, as well as AI-generated event summaries that provide rapid situational awareness.

Further strengthening its platforms, Crisis24 recently announced a strategic partnership with Dataminr, aiming to create the industry's most advanced critical event management platform with unmatched AI and agentic capabilities.

Comprehensive Access to Crisis24 Technology



All Crisis24's SaaS solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace, providing organizations with a comprehensive suite of risk management, mass notification and critical event management capabilities.

About Crisis24



Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com or speak with a Crisis24 expert today.

SOURCE Crisis24