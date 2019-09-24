CrisisAlert™ protects more than 600,000 schoolchildren and teachers.

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our flagship CrisisAlert™ platform is an IoT crisis management solution that utilizes a powerful blend of hardware, software, and wireless technologies to ensure fast, accurate, and reliable emergency communication and campus-wide protection. Today CENTEGIX is announcing the achievement of new milestones in their pursuit of making the world a safer and better place for everyone:

Our flagship CrisisAlert™ platform protects more than 600,000 students, teachers, and staff members in 47 school districts across the nation.





in across the nation. CrisisAlert™ fully covers 650 sites which equates to 27,000,000 sq.ft. protected . The CrisisAlert™ platform uniquely covers the entire campus. Classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, and even the athletic fields & carpool lanes are protected.





which equates to . The CrisisAlert™ platform uniquely covers the entire campus. Classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, and even the athletic fields & carpool lanes are protected. Over 105,000 IoT devices deployed with 100% platform uptime including smart ID badges, strobes and locator beacons. CENTEGIX believes that enhancements in technology provide the opportunity to create solutions that are more reliable and comprehensive than legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps.





deployed with including smart ID badges, strobes and locator beacons. CENTEGIX believes that enhancements in technology provide the opportunity to create solutions that are more reliable and comprehensive than legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps. CrisisAlert™ generates 3.5M proactive service monitoring data points per day. From alert activation to alert initiator and site responder tracking, to real-time incident updating, CrisisAlert™ provides a full complement of capabilities to automate and accelerate the staff alerting and response process.

"As a father of three grade-school children, I cannot think of a more immediate, pressing concern that all parents share than their safety at school. That's why we at CENTEGIX unwaveringly hold to our mission of innovating technology to save and enrich lives. I've seen our CrisisAlert™ platform used to save lives, and that makes me so proud of the incredible work our team does every day to protect the kids and the teachers who depend on us." – Matthew Stevens, CEO

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX innovates technology to enrich and save lives. CENTEGIX is a privately-owned company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We specialize in the manufacture, delivery, and implementation of crisis management technology (software and hardware) explicitly designed to help schools and facilities accelerate emergency awareness, response, and critical communication.

Contact:

Rob Kent

marketing@centegix.com

