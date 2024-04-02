CRISP & GREEN EXPANDS MIDWEST PRESENCE WITH 11 NEW LOCATIONS

The healthy fast casual concept will bring its delicious lineup of salads, grain bowls and smoothies to even more of the Chicagoland area beginning next year

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP & GREEN ®, a Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant serving healthy, whole meals including grain bowls, salads and smoothies, announced today that it will open 11 new restaurant locations across the Chicagoland area beginning next year. These new locations – slated to break ground in the fall - will cover the Milwaukee suburbs of Waukesha and New Berlin as well as the Chicago suburbs of Wheaton and Bolingbrook, adding to the existing 200 CRISP & GREEN locations already under development.

"I started CRISP & GREEN because I wanted to make healthy living more delicious, more convenient, and honestly just more fun," said Steele Smiley, founder and CEO of Steele Brands, CRISP & GREEN's parent company. "Our guests have made it loud and clear that's what they want too, so being able to further expand into the Chicagoland area is just an absolute dream come true for me."

As part of the brand's effort to expand and meet the demand for fresh and healthy dining options across the Midwest, the soon-to-open Wisconsin and Illinois locations will be operated by franchise partner Vishal Vaghani of VN Development, LLC. With more than 20 years of franchise experience, Vaghani will leverage his successful track record of operating fast casual and quick service dining establishments to introduce CRISP & GREEN to new consumers. "Announcing a new partner is always an exciting moment for our brand, but when they have the expertise and energy like Vishal does, it makes it even more thrilling," Smiley continued. "Vishal's extensive experience in the franchise and restaurant industry, coupled with his commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, aligns perfectly with our mission to make healthy eating accessible and enjoyable to communities across the country."

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand as unit growth continues to increase year over year. CRISP & GREEN is continuing its growth by seeking passionate franchise partners who share in the brand's vision for a healthier future. With a proven business model and dedicated support team, CRISP & GREEN offers franchisees the opportunity to thrive in the rapidly expanding healthy fast-casual segment.

About CRISP & GREEN

CRISP & GREEN was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Steele Smiley on the belief that nourishing a healthy lifestyle goes beyond the kitchen. The fast casual destination blends healthy and nutritious foods, community engagement and complimentary ﬁtness to create the "Living Crisp" movement. The brand's goal is to create an approachable environment for all through its exceptional product and world-class hospitality. CRISP & GREEN is experiencing rapid national growth and functions as a rare example of positive growth, expansion and evolution in the current restaurant landscape. For more information, visit www.crispandgreen.com .

About Steele Brands

Steele Brands is the brand development company created by Steele Smiley. The company has a decade of proven success developing disruptive challenger brands that make it easier for people to live healthy lifestyles. The company is focused on partnering with experienced franchise owners to bring healthy lifestyle brands to national scale with a local touch. Steele Brands portfolio includes some of the fastest growing franchises in America including two fast-casual restaurant brands: CRISP & GREEN and PURALIMA. The company has more than 200 restaurants built and in development across both brands in 15 states and growing as of January 1, 2024. For more information, visit www.steelebrands.com .

