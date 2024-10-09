CRISP & GREEN® Introduces New Chef-Curated Seasonal Fall Menu This October and Partners with Cult-Favorite Bachan's® Japanese Barbecue Sauce

From immune-boosting butterfly tea, to crisp salads, hearty grain bowls, craveable wraps and refreshing aguas frescas all made in house and packed with fall's freshest ingredients, the new menu will keep guests feeling nourished for all the ANDs this season brings.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP & GREEN®, a healthy fast-casual dining destination known for its chef-crafted salads, grain bowls, wraps and more, is excited to announce the launch of its fall menu, featuring the return of our seasonal fan-favorites as well as a few new additions. With a focus on seasonally-inspired flavors, consumer trends and traditional culinary techniques, the new menu is crafted to surprise guests and celebrate CRISP & GREEN's commitment to providing a truly chef-crafted offering, ensuring every bite is both craveworthy and memorable. Alongside this menu release, the brand is thrilled to introduce a partnership with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce, marking the first time CRISP & GREEN has incorporated a non-housemade dressing into its offerings.

"At CRISP & GREEN, we pride ourselves on crafting the best possible chef-driven dishes in-house, using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Our commitment to delivering exceptional quality is at the heart of everything we do. However, in the rare instances where we find a partner that can elevate an ingredient beyond what we can create ourselves, we're happy to collaborate," said Bill Fairbanks, CRISP & GREEN's Head Chef and Chief Culinary Officer. "Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a perfect example. It brings authentic, bold flavors that align perfectly with our culinary values, enhancing our guests' experience by delivering a product that is both delicious and healthy."

CRISP & GREEN is embracing the collaboration with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce, the bold and savory sauce with a dedicated consumer following, by featuring Bachan's sauce in the new Japanese BBQ Wrap. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a cold-filled, minimally processed condiment made from a cherished multi-generational family recipe. With its high-quality, authentic ingredients, this sauce embodies Bachan's mission to Bring Family Together® through food and connection.

"We're honored to collaborate with CRISP & GREEN on their fall menu," said Bachan's founder and CEO, Justin Gill. "Our Japanese Barbecue Sauce was created to bring families together and share our authentic Japanese American Flavors. It's incredibly fulfilling to see it being used in such innovative and health-conscious ways. CRISP & GREEN's dedication to wholesome quality aligns perfectly with our values, and we're excited for guests to experience the unique flavors we've crafted together."

CRISP & GREEN's menu changes with the seasons, welcoming new ingredients chosen at the peak of freshness. Through its chef-curated menu, ingredients are fresh and prepped by hand each and every morning. The new fall menu at CRISP & GREEN features a range of seasonal offerings designed to celebrate the flavors of autumn while delivering both nourishment and flavor.

More information on each new fall offerings are below:

Buffalo Bleu Wrap (New): A low-net-carb Hero tortilla filled with crisp romaine, spicy buffalo chicken, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tangy bleu cheese, roasted tomatoes, and crispy buffalo breadcrumbs, all topped with housemade ranch dressing. Starting at $11.95 .

A low-net-carb Hero tortilla stuffed with napa cabbage, roasted chicken breast, shredded carrots, crispy wontons, sesame seeds, creamy avocado, savory Bachan's Japanese Barbecue sauce, and housemade teriyaki dressing. Starting at $11.95 .

Wild Child Grain Bowl: Earthy wild rice and roasted chicken breast paired with arugula, radicchio, roasted Brussels sprouts, craisins, goat cheese, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette. Starting at $12.95 .

#SquashGoals Salad: A mix of arugula, kale, quinoa, and roasted chicken breast, topped with apples, white cheddar, maple-roasted butternut squash, and candied pecans, finished with housemade apple cider pumpkin seed dressing. Starting at $12.95 .

Butterfly Tea (New) : A vibrant antioxidant-rich tea with a stunning purple hue from butterfly pea flower, blended with citrus green tea, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and agave offers a natural boost to immune health. Starting at $2.95 .

Cranberry Blueberry Aguas Frescas (New): This nutrient-packed drink combines tart cranberries and sweet blueberries, offering heart-healthy and cognitive benefits. A refreshing fall treat that delivers a balanced, antioxidant-rich blend. Starting at $2.95 .

Apple Cider Aguas Frescas: A crisp mix of fresh apple juice and pressed cider with a subtle hint of ginger for a warm, spicy kick. This classic fall drink supports digestion and wellness with its anti-inflammatory properties. Starting at $2.95 .

For more information, and to keep up with all things CRISP & GREEN, visit crispandgreen.com and follow the brand on Instagram . Find the new fall menu items at a CRISP & GREEN near you .

About CRISP & GREEN

CRISP & GREEN is a healthy fast casual dining destination where you can indulge in a good decision with chef-crafted salads, grain bowls, wraps and more. The brand exists to be a key ingredient in their guests' wellbeing journey through healthy, craveable foods with fresh and seasonal ingredients that fuel all life's "ands." CRISP & GREEN is experiencing rapid national growth thanks to its "Curated Wellness" ethos—serving up hospitality, community, and seasonally-minded craveable nutrition in equal measure. For more information, visit www.crispandgreen.com .

About Bachan's

Bachan's was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013 and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Sauce officially launched in 2019. With a mission to Bring Family Together® through food, culture and connection, Bachan's believes in a minimalistic and transparent approach to creating simple, authentic sauces inspired by traditional Japanese flavors. Bachan's family of sauces are cold-filled (not pasteurized) and made with the highest quality ingredients without the use of preservatives or flavorings, because Our Ingredients Matter®. The brand has demonstrated an impressive growth trajectory since its start and is now widely available at more than 25,000 retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, Albertson's, and more. The company also sells online at bachans.com and is one of the best-selling barbecue sauces on Amazon .

