Crisp, Clean, and Refreshing: Winsome Ciderworks, Under New Ownership, Ready to Refresh the Northwest

Peter Click and Alan MacDonald Join Forces to Acquire and Revitalize Winsome Ciderworks

WOODINVILLE, Wash. , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned beverage executives Peter Click, Alan MacDonald, and their families, are excited to announce the acquisition of Winsome Ciderworks in Woodinville, WA. With a combined 5-decades experience in the alcoholic beverage industry, Peter and Alan are thrilled to reintroduce and expand the sales and distribution of Winsome Ciders.

Alan MacDonald, Peter Click, Leroy Radford Winsome Asian Pear Hard Cider

Peter Click, the founder of both Click Wine Group and Click Distributing, contributes a wealth of expertise developing and building successful beverage brands in the US and global markets. He successfully sold Click Wine Group (to Winebow) and Click Distributing (to NW Beverages). Alan MacDonald, who has worked closely with Peter at both Click Wine Group and Winebow, previously held a key leadership position at Green Mountain Cidery, where he helped lead the team that grew Woodchuck cider to become a category leader. The collaboration of the Click and MacDonald families marks an exciting new chapter in the Winsome story.

"Alan and I have collaborated for two decades, each of us possessing complementary skill sets. Winsome is an amazing, quality brand which will benefit from our backgrounds and strategic approach. Combining our experience with our families' enthusiasm should be a winning combination in a highly competitive industry," stated Click. The initial encounter with Leroy Radford, the founder of Winsome Ciderworks, left a lasting impression on the partners. The crisp and refreshing flavors of Winsome's small batch ciders, notably less sweet than many market offerings, align with Click and Macdonald's vision of creating refined, flavorful, and balanced ciders.

Winsome will soon unveil four, freshly produced primary flavors: Asian Pear, Pom Cherry, Apricot Hop and Peach Ginger. There are plans to also feature two unique flavors on a rotating seasonal basis. The ciders are distributed in Washington state by NW Beverages, and can be enjoyed in the Ciderworks production facility and tasting room in Woodinville.

The Click and MacDonald families officially assumed control of Winsome Ciderworks on March 15, 2024. Keep an eye out for Winsome Ciders at local Northwest retailers and on-premise accounts. For more information, feel free to contact Alan MacDonald at [email protected] or 206-310-0964.

