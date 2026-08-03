Crisp Days Meet Cozy Bites: Wendy's Brings Pub-Worthy Fall Flavor with New and Returning Seasonal Favorites

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is back alongside other pub-inspired favorites and the all-new Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion

Fresh Facts:

By popular demand, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger returns to Wendy's U.S. restaurants after winning the 'Bring it Back' bracket earlier this year.

Adding to the variety, customers can also enjoy the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich and Pub Fries.

Autumn's signature crisp flavors fall into the iconic Frosty with the Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion, featuring a spiced apple syrup and oat crumble blended into a Vanilla Frosty.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is bringing back the fan-favorite Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger after consumers voted for its return in the 'Bring it Back' bracket earlier this year. Beginning today, the beloved sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide alongside two Pretzel Bacon Pub menu items and the all-new Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion®, giving Wendy's customers even more reasons to savor the flavors of fall.

Back by popular demand, the Pretzel Bacon Pub lineup returns to Wendy’s with multiple ways to enjoy premium pub flavors Autumn’s signature crisp flavors fall into Wendy's iconic Frosty with the Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion®

"The 'Bring It Back' bracket made one thing clear: Wendy's fans wanted the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger back, and we're excited to deliver," said Lindsay Radkoski, Chief Marketing Officer at Wendy's. "From the Pretzel Bacon Pub lineup to the Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion, this season's menu is packed with the bold, elevated flavors fans are craving. It's the kind of menu inspiration you'd expect to find at your favorite neighborhood pub, now at Wendy's."

A Pub Menu, Made the Wendy's Way

Back by popular demand, the Pretzel Bacon Pub lineup returns to Wendy's with multiple ways to enjoy premium pub flavors:

Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger: Wendy's fresh, never frozen quarter-pound beef* patty, Beer Cheese Sauce, Applewood-smoked Bacon, Smoky Honey Mustard, Crispy Onions, Pickles, and a slice of Muenster Cheese all on a soft, pretzel bun.

Wendy's fresh, never frozen quarter-pound beef* patty, Beer Cheese Sauce, Applewood-smoked Bacon, Smoky Honey Mustard, Crispy Onions, Pickles, and a slice of Muenster Cheese all on a soft, pretzel bun. Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich : As an expansion of the Pretzel Bacon Pub offerings, chicken-lovers can enjoy the same pub-quality flavor, with Wendy's Classic chicken filet.

: As an expansion of the Pretzel Bacon Pub offerings, chicken-lovers can enjoy the same pub-quality flavor, with Wendy's Classic chicken filet. Bacon Pub Fries: Hot & Crispy Fries that you come to expect at your neighborhood pub - with beer cheese, shredded cheddar cheese and Applewood-smoked bacon crumbles.

Fall in Love with Wendy's New Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion

For those craving a sweet taste of fall beyond pumpkin spice, Wendy's is dropping an Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion® that delivers coziness in every spoonful. The Frosty combines Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty® with a spiced apple syrup blended with oat crumbles for the perfect fall sweet treat.

Whether customers are returning for a beloved favorite or discovering something new, Wendy's limited-time fall menu packs pub-worthy comfort and the seasonal satisfaction flavor-seekers crave.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

* Approximate weight before cooking. Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company