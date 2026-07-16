$1 Frosty: Where Wendy's Value Meets Everyone's Favorite Summer Treat

Wendy's Rewards members can enjoy early access to a $1 classic Frosty on July 19 in honor of National Ice Cream Day

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Wendy's® is making summer even more crave-worthy with the $1 Frosty® promotion – a reminder that value and iconic flavor don't have to be a compromise. For a limited time, fans can get a small Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty for just $1.

Celebrate the summer with a Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty for just $1 from July 20 – August 23.

As a sweet kickoff to this ultimate summer deal, Wendy's is giving its most loyal fans early access to the $1 Frosty just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 19. Wendy's Rewards members can redeem a $1 Small Classic Frosty digital offer through the Wendy's app ahead of the promotion launching nationwide.

WHERE & WHEN:

July 19: $1 Small Classic Frosty with the offer in the Wendy's app, exclusively for Wendy's Rewards members.*

$1 Small Classic Frosty with the offer in the Wendy's app, exclusively for Wendy's Rewards members.* July 20 – August 23: Fans can grab $1 small Classic Frosty at participating Wendy's locations nationwide in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, in the Wendy's app and on Wendys.com (delivery orders excluded).**

WHY: Summer moments come in all shapes and sizes – and so do the reasons to reach for a Frosty from Wendy's. Whether it's powering through that final stretch of a family road trip, cooling off during the summer heat or fueling the drive back to school and college campuses across the country, Wendy's $1 Frosty is the perfect companion to these moments.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef***, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's on July 19, 2026. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's app. App download and registration required. Limit one (1) redemption per account. See offer in the Wendy's app for further details.

**Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. A la carte only. Not valid for delivery. Limit ten (10) per transaction. Price may be higher in AK and HI.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company