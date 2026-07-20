Fans can ring in the fun by collecting exclusive Sonic character cards with every Wendy's Kids' Meal starting July 20

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, Wendy's® is bringing fans a collectible Kids' Meal experience featuring one of seven collectible character card cases, each with a unique set of character cards from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

Gotta Go Fast! Wendy’s Brings Sonic the Hedgehog™ Kids’ Meal to the U.S. this Summer

There are 35 trading cards in all to collect across the seven character sets featuring iconic heroes like Sonic the Hedgehog, Amy Rose and Miles "Tails" Prower, alongside faithful allies Silver the Hedgehog and Knuckles the Echidna, and notorious villains Shadow the Hedgehog and Rouge the Bat.

And what comes with all the collectible cards? A delicious Wendy's Kids' Meal® featuring:

Choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or a cheeseburger

Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or apple bites

Kids' drink

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Sonic the Hedgehog Kids' Meal toys are available now through early September at participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants and through the Wendy's app or on Wendys.com*.

HOW:

Order a Wendy's Kids' Meal during the eligible time frame and receive one of seven collectible Sonic character card cases, each featuring a different character design and five Sonic the Hedgehog trading cards. With each visit, fans have a chance to collect 35 cards in all to build the ultimate Sonic collection!

WHY:

After launching in the UK earlier this year, fans have been waiting for this legendary partnership to come to the US. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Amy Rose, every character card tells a story and holds an exciting new memory ready to be made with a Wendy's Kids' Meal.

*While supplies last. Kids' Meal collectibles may vary.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic's Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total War™, Like a Dragon™, Football Manager™, Virtua Fighter™, and Crazy Taxi™, along with Atlus' Persona™ series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio™. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo, and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company