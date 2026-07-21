CRISP POWER Debuts First National Campaign as Protein Snacking Hits an Inflection Point

"The Well-Rounded Snack." Launches July 21 Across a National Media Push

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers are tracking macros, managing GLP-1 protocols, and scrutinizing labels like never before, and they're still reaching for snacks that just taste good. CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels is betting that tension is the biggest opportunity in snacking right now. Today, the brand launched "The Well-Rounded Snack," its first major commercial campaign featuring a full product lineup of six flavor SKUs, including the brand's best-selling Everything. The ad spot drops across national media today, with a second spot on July 28.

CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels "The Well-Rounded Snack." Campaign Launches July 2026 Across a National Media Push CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels

Watch the campaign spot HERE.

CRISP POWER sits in over 3,000 doors nationwide with Meijer, Costco, Wegmans, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Market Basket, Raleys, and The Vitamin Shoppe, while driving strong velocity on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and crisppower.com.

"Protein has fundamentally changed the way people shop the snack aisle, but consumers are proving they won't sacrifice taste to get it," said Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of CRISP POWER. "The response to CRISP POWER shows there's real demand for snacks that deliver both. This campaign is about introducing more people to a product consumers are already choosing again and again."

The campaign lands at a significant moment for the brand. Earlier this year, CRISP POWER opened a $15 million production facility in Stafford, Texas, its first domestic manufacturing hub, shifting from an import model to stateside operations to meet accelerating retail demand. Since its 2024 U.S. launch, the brand has posted triple-digit year-over-year growth. It is a 2026 NEXTY Award finalist for Best Functional Food or Beverage and was named one of Men's Health's 2026 Best Foods for Men.

"The strongest brands don't ask consumers to change what they love, they make what they already love work harder for them," said Yemeni Mesa, President and COO of CRISP POWER. "That's why we built this campaign around a moment every consumer recognizes: standing in front of the pantry trying to choose between taste and nutrition. CRISP POWER is proof you don't have to make that trade-off anymore."

CRISP POWER's Protein Pretzels deliver up to 28g of protein, 10g of fiber, and just 6g of net carbs per 1.75 oz. bag, with an unmatched crunch and bold flavors that are driving velocity at retail and online. The brand's lineup includes Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, Cinnamon Crunch, Cheddar, and Flamin' Crunch.

About CRISP POWER

CRISP POWER is redefining savory snacking as the most well-rounded snack in the protein aisle. Its line of Protein Pretzels delivers up to 28g of protein per bag along with 10g of fiber and just 6g of net carbs in a fully vegan, craveable, crunchy format built for today's functional-first consumer. Designed to compete directly with traditional crunchy snacks but with dramatically stronger macros, CRISP POWER supports active lifestyles, macro-conscious eaters, and consumers following low-carb, keto-friendly, and GLP-1–informed eating patterns. Available at major retailers nationwide and online at www.crisppower.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Flavor lineup includes Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, Cinnamon Crunch, Cheddar, and Flamin' Crunch. For more information, visit www.crisppower.com and follow on IG, Facebook and TikTok @crisp.power.

Media Contact:

Jenny Pilewski

828.719.7083

[email protected]

SOURCE CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels