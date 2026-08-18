CRISP POWER Drops New Honey Mustard Protein Pretzels

Latest Flavor Innovation Delivers High Protein, High Fiber, Low Carb, Bold Flavor + BIG Crunch

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet. Tangy. Totally buzzworthy: CRISP POWER, known as the well-rounded snack in the protein salty snack aisle, is expanding its flavor lineup with the launch of Honey Mustard Protein Pretzels, a sweet-meets-savory flavor designed for today's everyday protein-focused consumer.

CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels Launches New Honey Mustard Flavor

The new offering reimagines the classic honey mustard pairing in a high-protein, high-fiber pretzel format. Smooth sweetness is balanced by a zesty mustard bite, all delivered in the brand's signature baked crunch. The result is a familiar flavor profile with a modern nutritional upgrade.

Each 1.75 oz bag contains 26 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and just 6 grams of net carbs, along with 0g added sugar and no artificial flavors. At 210 calories per bag, Honey Mustard offers consumers a savory alternative to traditional protein snacks that often skew sweet or compromise texture.

"This flavor brings together a classic taste combination with the strong nutritional profile our consumers expect," said Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of CRISP POWER. "We built CRISP POWER to compete directly with traditional crunchy, salty snacks, but with dramatically higher protein and fiber. Honey Mustard continues that mission by delivering a bold flavor in a format that supports modern eating habits."

Meeting the Moment in Protein-Forward Snacking

The launch comes at a time when protein demand continues to accelerate across categories. As consumers focus more intentionally on satiety, blood sugar management, and macronutrient balance, snacks that deliver meaningful nutrition in familiar formats are gaining traction.

Additionally, the rise of GLP-1 medications continues to shift how many consumers approach snacking, increasing interest in options that provide substance and sustained fullness rather than empty calories. CRISP POWER was designed with this shift in mind, offering a snack that satiates like a favorite snack but delivers unmatched functional benefits.

Unlike many protein products that deliver in formats such as bars or shakes, CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels provide a savory, crunchy alternative. The brand's positioning as "the well-rounded snack" reflects both its circular pretzel shape and its straightforward nutritional profile: high protein, high fiber, low net carbs, and plant-based formulation.

Built to Scale: New U.S. Manufacturing Facility



The Honey Mustard launch coincides with a major operational milestone: CRISP POWER recently opened a $15 million manufacturing facility in Stafford, Texas, transitioning from overseas production to fully domestic manufacturing. The new hub increases capacity, shortens supply chains, and positions the brand to respond faster to accelerating retail and consumer demand. The Texas investment reflects the brand's triple-digit year-over-year growth since entering the U.S. market in 2024 and its commitment to scaling domestic operations alongside its expanding distribution footprint.

Honey Mustard joins an expanding flavor portfolio that includes Cheddar, Flamin' Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, Everything, Sea Salt, and Sesame, with continued innovation planned.

CRISP POWER Honey Mustard Protein Pretzels will be available in 1.75 oz single-serve bags. Planned distribution includes direct-to-consumer early access, Shopify, The Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

About CRISP POWER

CRISP POWER is redefining savory snacking as the well-rounded snack in the protein aisle. Its line of Protein Pretzels delivers up to 28 grams of protein per bag along with high fiber and low net carbs in a craveable, crunchy format built for today's functional-first consumer. Designed to compete directly with traditional crunchy snacks but with dramatically stronger macros, CRISP POWER supports active lifestyles, macro-conscious eaters, and consumers following low-carb, keto-friendly, and GLP-1–informed eating patterns. Flavor lineup includes Cheddar, Flamin' Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, and now Honey Mustard. For more information, visit www.crisppower.com and follow on IG, Facebook and Tik Tok @crisp.power.

Media Contact:

Jenny Pilewski

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SOURCE CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels