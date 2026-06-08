CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels Opens $15M Texas Production Facility, Doubling Down on U.S. Expansion

New Domestic Hub Positions High-Protein, Low-Carb Pretzel Brand for National Scale

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels, known as the most well-rounded snack in the protein aisle, is making its most significant U.S. investment to date: a $15 million production facility in Stafford, Texas, serving as the brand's domestic manufacturing hub. The move marks a pivotal step in CRISP POWER's U.S. expansion strategy, shifting from an import-based model to stateside production to meet accelerating consumer and retailer demand.

CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels

"The U.S. market has validated everything we set out to do. Consumers are actively looking for snacks that deliver real protein and real fiber without compromise, and the retail response has confirmed there's serious appetite for what we've built. Bringing production stateside lets us move faster, respond to demand in real time, and get a fresher product to the people who want it," said Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of CRISP POWER.

The Texas facility comes roughly two years after CRISP POWER's 2024 U.S. launch, during which product was imported from Israel, where it is produced by Meir Bagel, a bakery acquired by Zilberberg in 2000. Under Zilberberg's leadership, the brand has achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth.

From Digital Roots to National Retail

CRISP POWER built its initial U.S. momentum among digital-first shoppers, earning a loyal following through its direct-to-consumer channel, Amazon, and TikTok Shop before expanding into brick-and-mortar retail. That early digital traction validated the product's appeal, generated strong repeat purchase, and laid the foundation for the brand's rapid move into major retail chains. The Texas facility is the next logical step: purpose-built to support a brand that has outgrown its import model and is now scaling across both online and in-store channels simultaneously.

Retail Momentum Driving the Need for Scale

The investment is backed by a string of major retail wins this spring alone: Fresh Thyme launched 7 oz. bags across all core flavors in the brand's largest format test to date; Wegmans expanded with Cheddar and Flamin' Crunch; Market Basket introduced branded shipper displays; H-E-B rolled out three SKUs across Texas; and Hy-Vee expanded both its 1.75 oz. and 7 oz. lineups. CRISP POWER now sits in over 3,000 doors nationwide, with partners including Meijer, Costco, Wegmans, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Fresh Thyme, Market Basket, and The Vitamin Shoppe, while continuing to drive strong velocity on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and crisppower.com.

A Nutritional Profile Built for Today's Consumer

CRISP POWER's Protein Pretzels deliver up to 28g of protein, 10g of fiber, and just 6g of net carbs per 1.75 oz. bag, with an unmatched crunch and bold flavors that are driving velocity at retail and online. The brand's lineup includes Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, Cinnamon Crunch, Cheddar, and Flamin' Crunch. CRISP POWER is a 2026 NEXTY Award finalist for Best Functional Food or Beverage and was named one of Men's Health's 2026 Best Foods for Men.

Riding a Wave of Protein-Forward Demand

The opening comes as protein-forward snacking reaches an inflection point. Consumer focus on satiety, blood sugar management, and macronutrient balance is driving demand for snacks that deliver real nutrition in familiar formats, and the rise of GLP-1 medications has amplified that shift, increasing interest in options that provide substance and sustained fullness. CRISP POWER's high-protein, high-fiber, low-net-carb profile positions the brand squarely at the center of this convergence.

With the Texas facility operational, CRISP POWER is poised to accelerate distribution, support new retail and digital partnerships, and establish itself as the defining protein pretzel brand in the U.S.

About CRISP POWER

CRISP POWER is redefining savory snacking as the most well-rounded snack in the protein aisle. Its line of Protein Pretzels delivers up to 28g of protein per bag along with 10g of fiber and just 6g of net carbs in a fully vegan, craveable, crunchy format built for today's functional-first consumer. Designed to compete directly with traditional crunchy snacks but with dramatically stronger macros, CRISP POWER supports active lifestyles, macro-conscious eaters, and consumers following low-carb, keto-friendly, and GLP-1–informed eating patterns. Available at major retailers nationwide and online at www.crisppower.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Flavor lineup includes Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, Cinnamon Crunch, Cheddar, and Flamin' Crunch. For more information, visit www.crisppower.com and follow on IG, Facebook and TikTok @crisp.power.

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SOURCE CRISP POWER