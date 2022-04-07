CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement for ERS Genomics and CIEA

CIEA is a private and independent non-profit institute, founded in 1952, with the aim of contributing to medical care and medical science based on the ethical use of animals in modelling of diseases and treatments.

CEO, Eric Rhodes had the following statement: '"CRISPR/Cas9 is a powerful genome engineering tool that has revolutionized the arena of biotechnology. At ERS, we are committed to making our technology accessible and available. We are pleased to be able to support CIEA, a company recognized worldwide for their excellence in the development of novel animal models for research."

CEO of CIEA, Ryuta Nomura had the following to say about how CRISPR/Cas9 technology benefits CIEA's contributions to healthcare globally: "The progress and evolution of gene-editing technology has been remarkable. CRISPR/Cas9 has actually changed not only the methodology but also the way of thinking in the field of medicine and biology."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

About Central Institute for Experimental Animals:

Central Institute for Experimental Animals is a private and independent non-profit institute, founded in Japan in 1952 with the aim of contributing to medical care and medical science based on animal experiments. CIEA is renowned for the research, development and commercialization of the world's most advanced laboratory animals and germ-free animal-related technologies that provide technologies such as monitoring tests, pathology tests, genetic modification, developmental engineering, and image analysis. CIEA collaborates and cooperates with universities and research institutions in Japan and other countries, international public organizations such as WHO, NIH, FDA, and NIBSC, and other business enterprises.

For additional information, please visit www.ciea.or.jp/en/

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, serves as the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

