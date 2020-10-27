Cristal Clarke, the #1 Individual Real Estate Agent in Affluent Santa Barbara and Montecito, Closes Record-Breaking $60+ Million in September 2020 Residential Sales

MONTECITO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Montecito and Santa Barbara luxury Realtor, Cristal Clarke, closed $60.8 million in September 2020 sales based on sold price, representing both sellers and buyers. Recently ranked #1 individual real estate agent in the entire Santa Barbara MLS, Cristal relies on her outstanding marketing and unsurpassed knowledge of the local and national market. Her exceptional representation across a broad spectrum of home prices led to her record closing of 13 luxury homes in a single month.

Cristal has sold $186.8 million in luxury residential real estate so far in 2020, with an additional $58.5M in pending sales. She is set to break her 2019 record of $155+ million, based on 31 closed transactions. Her comprehensive corporate and individual marketing and advertising programs promote her listings worldwide, wherever buyers are: online, in their car, on their mobile devices, on social media, or at home or work reading the local publications.

About Cristal

Cristal's impressive professional distinctions mean she is adept at finding the best property for buyers in the market for a home or home away from home. So much so that Real Trends, in association with The Wall Street Journal has ranked her one of the top 40 real estate agents among 1.4 million Realtors nationwide. Her continued success in representing the highest level of clientele and specializing in the sale and acquisition of extraordinary estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Hope Ranch, made Cristal the #2 agent worldwide among 60,000 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents in 2019. She is on a trajectory that could take her to #1 worldwide in 2020.

Buyers count on Cristal's extensive knowledge of her hometown, Montecito. In fact, her unsurpassed familiarity with the Santa Barbara area's many neighborhoods and neighboring communities makes her an invaluable resource as a Montecito real estate agent. Her love of the community is palpable. "There are only a few special places in the world where, if we are lucky, we can choose to call home," she says, "and Montecito is, and always will be, one of those places."

Sellers appreciate Cristal's well-earned reputation as a superior real estate agent who sets new standards in prestigious Montecito and Santa Barbara. Her marketing strategy is designed to elevate a high-end property above the ordinary; marketing every home's and estate's unique features in the right way to highly qualified buyers at the right price. That is why discerning homeowners of the finest homes and estates turn to Cristal.

"I'm passionate when it comes to the wants, needs and goals of every one of my clients, Cristal emphasizes. "I feel the same level of passion and understanding whether the client is a buyer or seller of a modest home or a world-class estate. And I'm also passionate about the process: from consulting and negotiating, to assuring perfection in the contract, and right on through closing."

