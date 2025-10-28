Cristian Rivera Foundation to Host 16th Annual Celebrity Gala Honoring Champions in the Fight Against D.I.P.G. and Advancing Critical Research and Family Support

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cristian Rivera Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (D.I.P.G.), is thrilled to announce its 16th Annual Celebrity Gala. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Cipriani Wall Street.

Platinum sponsors include Maestro Cares Foundation and RMM Group. Gold sponsors are Goya, Patrick B Jenkins & Associates, My Tax Fella, and AVYXA. Bronze sponsors include Koeppel Kares and the Bronx Care Health System.

The evening will be hosted by beloved CRF celebrity board members Kenan Thompson, actor and Saturday Night Live's longest-tenured cast member; Darlene Rodriguez, anchor of NBC's Today; Luis Guzmán, acclaimed film and television actor whose recent work includes the Netflix series Wednesday; and Malik Yoba, actor and entrepreneur.

Additional board members in attendance will include actor Berto Colon, John "Jellybean" Benitez, Sean Ringgold, renowned miniature artist Danny Cortes, NABO Super Middleweight Boxing Champion Edgar Berlanga, MLB player Gio Urshela, and media personality AJ Calloway.

This year's honorees include Brandon, Kyle, Ryan, and Casey Lutnick of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, recipients of the Corporate Philanthropic Leadership Award; New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera, as recipient of the CRF Heroes Award; Dr. John Boockvar, Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and star of the Netflix Series, Lenox Hill, receiving the Vision of Hope Award; CRF Board Member and NABO Super Middleweight Professional Boxing Champion Edgar Berlanga, awarded the Service and Dedication Award; and D.I.P.G. Warrior Emiliano Bermejo, who will receive the CRF Warrior Award.

Bringing together celebrities, supporters, and D.I.P.G. warriors, the evening promises compassion, inspiration, and impact. The evening will begin with a red-carpet reception and cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., followed by a seated dinner at 8:30 p.m. Guests will experience an awards ceremony, live and silent auctions, captivating entertainment, and a moving video tribute honoring the children and families inspiring the foundation's mission. Attendees will enjoy gourmet fare, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and the chance to bid on exclusive auction items and experiences. The event will conclude with a lively after-party featuring music, dancing, and dessert, a memorable celebration of hope and community.

All proceeds support critical clinical trials at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical College, and Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital. The foundation also provides vital financial assistance to families affected by this rare illness while advancing awareness and research toward a cure.

John "Gungie" Rivera, Founder and President of the Cristian Rivera Foundation, said, "The Cristian Rivera Foundation is all about love, hope, and action. Every child and family facing D.I.P.G. deserves a future. Together, we continue to fight for cures, support families, and turn heartbreak into hope."

The Cristian Rivera Foundation is one of the nation's largest financial supporters of D.I.P.G. research and family support, having donated over $3.5 million to date. Founded in honor of John "Gungie" Rivera's son, Cristian Rivera, who was diagnosed at just four years old with this rare and aggressive pediatric brain stem tumor, the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate the disease.

The foundation has funded pivotal clinical trials led by Mark Souweidane, M.D., Vice Chair of Neurological Surgery and Director of Pediatric Neurological Surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Souweidane's work has yielded extraordinary progress in the fight against D.I.P.G., with patient Lisha Ayala becoming the first survivor of his clinical trials, now living with D.I.P.G. for over ten years. Prior to 2012, there were no known survivors; today, there are five, because of this groundbreaking research and the foundation's support.

Sponsorship packages, tables, and program ads remain available. Contributions from attendance, sponsorships, and donations are vital to advancing research and providing family support. All donations are tax-deductible and directly fuel ongoing research and aid programs. To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more, please visit 16th Annual CRF Celebrity Gala – Cristian Rivera Foundation

About The Cristian Rivera Foundation

The Cristian Rivera Foundation's mission is to create a world without Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (D.I.P.G.) by funding research for a cure, spreading awareness, and providing family support. Following the heartbreaking loss of his son Cristian to D.I.P.G., John "Gungie" Rivera established the Cristian Rivera Foundation, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in 2009. The foundation's funding has made significant strides in the battle against D.I.P.G., with multiple children responding positively to clinical trials led by Dr. Mark Souweidane at Weill Cornell Medical College and Dr. Oren Becher at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital.

Through innovative research funding, outreach, and direct family support, the Cristian Rivera Foundation continues its unwavering commitment to helping children and families affected by D.I.P.G. while advancing the search for a cure. Learn more: Cristian Rivera Foundation

SOURCE Cristian Rivera Foundation