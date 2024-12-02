Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Announce Fifth Digital Collectibles 'ForeverSkills' Celebrating the GOAT's Legendary Skills

The 'ForeverSkills' Digital Collectibles provides all holders exclusive access to football skills tutorials featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and the opportunity to attend a masterclass hosted by the football legend himself

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo today announced its latest set of Digital Collectibles, " ForeverSkills ," celebrating the footballer's legendary skills that have set the standard and shaped the game of football.

This collection features a "Proof of Skills" challenge where football fans will be able to show off their football skills to Cristiano Ronaldo through TikTok or Instagram. Seventy-seven handpicked participants of the challenge will be provided with a "Proof of Skill" Digital Collectible. One out of the chosen seventy-seven "Proof Of Skill" holders will be selected by Binance and Cristiano to get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the masterclass with him in person, joined by one winner out of the 777 premium holders.

All holders of the Free and Premium Digital Collectibles will be given access to skill video tutorials where Cristiano breaks down his skills. Premium Digital Collectibles will be available for purchase at $77 with only 777 available where holders are able to access all seven skills video tutorials and digitally attend the video masterclass hosted by the GOAT. Premium holders also have the chance to win a pool of seven signed jerseys and seven WHOOP bands signed by Cristiano which will include the WHOOP device and full WHOOP app access for a year, and the grand prize to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in person at his masterclass.

"Through the ForeverSkills Digital Collectibles, Cristiano Ronaldo fans and Binance users will be able to connect with the football legend on a level that is only possible through our efforts bridging digital and physical worlds, including being able to duet with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time through social media," Binance Head of Global Partnerships Sarah Dale. "We are excited to allow his fans to participate in a skill challenge with him, learn the iconic skills that fans admire Cristiano for, while bringing them closer to him with exclusive access, content and merchandise."

"I am happy to have the opportunity to share and celebrate my skills with my fans, through my partnership with Binance where we are elevating the fan experience through Web3 and bringing real-world experiences from digital to physical," said Cristiano. "This latest collection is all about skills, inviting the next generation of players and amateur footballers to take their skills to the next level while imparting my skills and sharing my legacy."

The "Proof of Skill" challenge will take place from December 1 to 6, 2024 where participants will create a video duet on TikTok or Instagram recording their best football moves alongside Cristiano Ronaldo—winners will be chosen on December 8, 2024. Top entries will be picked by both Binance and Cristiano and given the exclusive "Proof of Skill" collectible, with only 77 in existence. One "Proof Of Skill" and one Premium holder will have the opportunity to attend a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass in person.

Free Digital Collectibles of the collection will be available after registering for a Binance account and completion of KYC from December 9, 2024 till December 18,2024. Premium Collectibles will be available for purchase on December 12, 2024 till sell out or December 18, 2024. Learn all about the "ForeverSkills" drop here: The CR7 ForeverZone .

