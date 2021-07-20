Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, Chief Executive Officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the Pulp and Paper sector.

The award will be presented to Mr. Teixeira at the Virtual Latin American Conference on August 4-6, 2021.

The Latin American CEO of the Year is nominated by a group of independent judges, comprised of investment analysts and portfolio managers covering the Latin American and global pulp and paper industry.

When notified of his win, Mr. Teixeira said: "It is a great pleasure to participate in the management of a company like Klabin, and to be recognized for this work. I believe that the major challenges we face are driving significant progress related to the economy, climate, business, social responsibility, health, and governance. It is a period of hard work and for this very reason I make a point of sharing this achievement with each of the company's more than 25,000 employees, in addition to our business partners and investors. It is recognition of everyone's dedication to making Klabin a place dedicated to building a more sustainable future."

Klabin is Brazil's largest packaging paper producer and a leading company in Latin America. In July, the company is concluding the first phase of a major expansion. This project, called Puma II, conveys a new 450,000 tonnes/yr kraftliner mill made of 100% eucalyptus pulp - the first in the world with this technology.

The company has just announced the next steps in preparation for the second phase of this project. Klabin has hired Valmet to supply largescale pulp and paper technology, including the boxboard paper machine (PM No. 28) with the capacity to produce 460,000 tonnes/yr, as well as a completely new fiber line. The startup is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

Driven by the potential substitution of single-use plastics, the paper packaging board segment is seen as a major area of industry growth. Eucalyptus fiber is considered to be an eco-friendly fiber option and the company considers this to be a step further into a sustainable future.

Mr. Teixeira will join a CEO panel alongside leaders from Suzano and Eldorado Brasil Celulose during the Virtual Latin American Conference to discuss challenges in a green recovery in a volatile market.

About Cristiano Teixeira

Cristiano Teixeira has more than 30 years' professional experience in different sectors, such as pulp and paper, forestry, metallurgy, ceramics, and oil and gas. He has worked at Sumitomo Corporation, Ripasa, Sony, Duratex, and San Antonio. His career has taken in commercial, logistics, operational planning, and project areas.

Teixeira began his career at Klabin in 2011 as Supply Chain Director. He has also been Executive Director of the Corrugated Cardboard, Industrial Bags, Sackraft and Containerboard Paper Divisions, and Executive Director of Conversions and Commercial Papers. He has been the CEO of the company since April 2017.

He holds a degree in Foreign Trade from Paulista University, an MBA in International Trade from FIA, and a Master's degree in Logistics from the Ecole Supérieure des Affaires (France). He is the Climate Ambassador of the United Nations Global Compact Network Brazil, and a member of the Business Leaders group at COP26 – the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change. He was appointed "International CEO of the Year" in 2021 by Fastmarkets RISI and has been listed by Época Negócios' as a person committed to the future of the planet.

