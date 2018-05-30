Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698440/Integra_Schools.jpg )

Cristie Data has installed an HPE Nimble Storage CS5000 cloud-ready adaptive flash array for Integra Schools, which provides ICT support for schools across a large part of the South West of England.

This new solution has improved storage capacity, exceeding the required IOPS and capacity needed, and is independently scalable according to the individual requirements of each additional school that Integra brings onto its Wide Area Network. Resources can be scaled quickly when new schools are brought on board and there is complete visibility of workloads.

Ryan Smith, Director of Sales for Cristie Data, said, "We were able to design, deploy and support a system for Integra that addressed all the previous issues that had been encountered, whilst providing a scalable, high-performance platform for Integra to build its business on. With the recent refresh of the Nimble hardware platform by HPE we will continue to deliver innovative enterprise features and performance for our customers."

The Nimble solution provides full encryption capability to AES-256 bit standards, adding to Integra's own data protection and privacy policies, while frequent snapshotting enhances its existing backup and recovery procedures.

Nick Pearce, IT & Infrastructure Services Manager for Integra Schools, said: "The data compression is very, very good so we can run so much more on it and still have room to add more. I can predict where our usage is going three or four months ahead so nothing comes as a shock. If you know that you are picking up an extra 30 schools and they're going to want high quality video stored for instance, I know the system has us covered."

Integra Schools is one of the services offered by Integra, the trading arm of South Gloucestershire Council. Click here to read the detailed case study with Integra Schools.

Cristie Data offers data storage, backup and archiving solutions and is part of iomart, the U.K.'s most accredited provider of managed cloud services.

