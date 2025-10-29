Criteo Announces Intention to Redomicile to Luxembourg and List Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq

Move expected to simplify corporate structure and increase capital management flexibility while remaining anchored in the French Technology ecosystem

Direct listing to replace current ADS structure, enabling potential inclusion in U.S. stock indices

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced its intention to pursue a transfer of its legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion") and replace its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") structure with ordinary shares to be directly listed on Nasdaq. The Conversion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Criteo remains deeply committed to its teams, offices and investments in France, where it continues to play a leading role in the French technology and AI innovation ecosystem.

Frederik van der Kooi, Chairperson of the Board, said "The Board views these actions as an important strategic step toward unlocking significant and sustainable shareholder value. It is also a natural evolution in Criteo's journey to fully realize the benefits of our U.S. listing — a strategic move originally made by our founders to support the Company's long-term growth. Since Criteo became a public company, the U.S. equity market landscape has shifted significantly, and we are confident that, among other benefits, this initiative can reduce the complexities of Criteo's current structure, increase flexibility for share repurchases, and support potential inclusion in certain U.S. indices. With a Luxembourg domicile, we could potentially pursue a subsequent transfer to the U.S., which would enable broader eligibility for major U.S. stock indices, providing access to the massive pools of passive capital tracking these benchmarks."

Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, added "This project, aligned with the perspectives we consistently hear from our shareholders, demonstrates our confidence in the Company's strategy and growth potential, ensuring we have the optimal structure to maximize shareholder value and strengthen our competitiveness. Importantly, as we continue to position Criteo for long-term global success, we remain deeply anchored in the French technology ecosystem. Our AI Lab and teams in Paris will continue to drive innovation and sustain our leadership in AI-powered commerce around the world."

The redomiciliation to Luxembourg and the direct listing of Criteo's ordinary shares on Nasdaq offer significant benefits, including:

positioning Criteo for potential inclusion in certain U.S. indices, subject to meeting other eligibility criteria, thereby expanding the Company's access to passive investment capital, triggering associated benchmarking from actively managed funds and broadening its shareholder base.

providing greater capital management flexibility by reducing or eliminating current restrictions related to share repurchases and holdings of treasury shares.

eliminating fees and complexities associated with ADSs potentially increasing stock liquidity.

In addition, Luxembourg has a well-established regime of cross-border mergers between Luxembourg and U.S. companies. Following the Conversion, Criteo intends to pursue a subsequent transfer of its domicile from Luxembourg to the United States if the Board determines such action is in the best interests of Criteo and its shareholders.

The Conversion will require prior consultation with Criteo's works council, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including shareholder approval by a two-thirds majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Conversion and the Company's Q3 2025 earnings on a call that will take place today at 8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM CET. The call will be webcast live on the Criteo website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

France 080-094-5120

Please ask to be joined to the "Criteo" call.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, plans, objectives, future performance and business and the assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often outside of our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, among others: failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the transaction; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction; the transaction not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the transaction; failure to list our shares on Nasdaq following the transaction or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the transaction; following the completion of the transaction, a delay or failure in our ability to redomicile to the United States via the merger into a newly incorporated and wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary for any reason; costs or taxes related to the transaction; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Criteo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (the "SEC"). As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transaction, Criteo intends to file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that will include a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of Criteo's shareholders to approve the transaction. After the Registration Statement on Form S-4 is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documents will be made available to Criteo's shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the transaction.

Shareholders will be able to obtain copies of these materials (if and when they are available) and other documents containing important information about Criteo and the transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Criteo are made available free of charge on Criteo's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com.

Criteo and its directors and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Criteo's shareholders in connection with the transaction. Information about Criteo's directors and executive officers is set forth in the proxy statement for Criteo's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 29, 2025. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant materials regarding the transaction to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above in "Additional Information and Where to Find It."

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales—powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences.

