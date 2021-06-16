Criteo announces international partnership with Carrefour Group

PARIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, announced today that it has signed a three-year partnership with Carrefour Group, one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour becomes the first European food retailer to use Criteo's new programmatic platform for retail media allowing Carrefour to market its inventories. This solution is a cornerstone of Criteo's transformational strategy to cement its leadership in the Commerce Media space. Criteo's solutions will be offered to Carrefour's suppliers as part of its new service, Carrefour Links, announced on Tuesday, June 15 at a joint press conference.

The agreement includes the deployment of the Criteo Retail Media platform in 9 key countries1 for the Carrefour Group, starting with France where Criteo will be in charge of the exclusive commercialization of Retail Media inventory to advertisers and agencies.

Retail media has become an essential component of growth for advertisers and retailers. To meet these challenges, Carrefour and Criteo are joining forces to offer the most relevant and effective tools for consumers and advertisers, based on a pioneering technology designed for retail media and its associated services. This partnership takes the full measure of the challenges of e-commerce.

Thanks to this partnership and Carrefour's customer knowledge, brands will have self-service access to targeting based on shopping behavior and will be able to reach and engage their consumers through innovative native advertising formats, 100% integrated into the shopping experience. Advertisers will be able to control, in real time, the delivery of their advertising campaigns and track their performance, notably through enriched reports reconciling online and in-store data.

"In terms of e-commerce, we reached a milestone in 2020: our online sales increased by 70%. To further capitalize on this progress, we were looking for a cutting-edge technology created for the specificities of retail media, as well as a business partner able to meet our growth ambitions," explains Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director E-commerce Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Group. "Thanks to its platform, designed for retail media, and its complete range of services, Criteo Retail Media is a unique solution in the industry that works in accordance with our customers' privacy and applicable regulations. We are confident that this partnership will allow us and our partner brands to continue to engage our customers with personalized and relevant experiences across all of our e-commerce channels. "

"We are delighted that Carrefour Group has placed its trust in Criteo's Retail Media solutions and we are proud to count it among our largest clients worldwide," comments Geoffroy Martin, EVP & General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "This partnership illustrates Criteo's ambition and expertise in technology and confirms our vision of retail media solutions as a key component of our Commerce Media strategy, which is essential to the future of advertising and central to the growth of e-commerce. Our solutions are designed to be service-oriented, with brands increasing their product visibility on digital shelves and consumers benefiting from contextualized offers that drive their shopping journey."

Launched in 2020, Criteo's Retail Media platform is already proving popular with the largest players in the U.S. e-commerce market. The platform provides brands with self-service access to Criteo's retail media solutions, full audience targeting and advanced campaign reporting in a completely transparent manner.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 13,000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. The Group recorded revenue of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, no matter where they are.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

1 France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina and Taïwan

