Criteo Announces New Collaborations to Enhance Flexibility and Connectivity for Retail Media Networks

Integrations with Order Management System companies ADvendio, Boostr, Placements.io, and Vantage, as well as Salesforce Media Cloud, will help retailers scale their media businesses with simplicity and agility

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced collaborations with leading Order Management System (OMS) companies, ADvendio, Boostr, Placements.io, and Vantage, as well as Salesforce Media Cloud, on new integrations that aim to provide Criteo retailer clients with increased flexibility when building, managing, and scaling their retail media networks.

OMS platforms help retailers by simplifying and automating processes like customer management, sales, inventory, and invoicing. By partnering with OMS companies and Salesforce, Criteo's retailer partners can manage their media networks according to their own needs, while simultaneously harnessing Criteo's unique access to 2,900 global brands to capture broader demand beyond trade budgets. Retailers can also opt to partner with certain OMS providers to build their own unified omnichannel self-service front-ends that connect to both Criteo's offerings and others, providing greater customization and brand control as they continue to evolve their media networks.

Criteo's API will integrate with retailers' OMS platform of choice to streamline, automate and enhance operational efficiency for their sales teams. Retailers can plan and book campaigns within their existing OMS platform or in Salesforce Media Cloud, which are then automatically activated in Criteo's Commerce Yield platform without requiring the end user to log into multiple platforms.

"As the retail media ecosystem expands and matures, we are excited to provide retailers with a modular approach that's centered on platform interoperability and vendor flexibility to meet their diverse needs," said Melanie Zimmermann, General Manager of Global Retail Media at Criteo. "Our work to forge strong industry partnerships will allow retailers to focus on what really matters – sustaining growth."

Retail media's market share continues to grow within the digital advertising industry, with spending expected to increase by more than $75 billion over the next four years. As adoption skyrockets, Criteo's modular approach enables retailers to more effectively compete in the ecosystem by managing their programs with more operational efficiency.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

