Criteo Announces Senior Executive Promotions

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the promotion of key leaders to further propel growth and continue building momentum in Retail Media and Performance Media, effective immediately.

Brian Gleason, who joined Criteo in April 2022 as Chief Revenue Officer, will assume the expanded role of Chief Revenue Officer and President, Retail Media. He will oversee the end-to-end execution of our Retail Media ambitions, driving even greater efficiency and agility, and further advancing Criteo's market presence and leadership in the fastest-growing channel in digital advertising. He will also continue to lead the company's global commercial organization, driving top-line growth and expanding new client opportunities. Prior to joining Criteo, Gleason was Global Chief Commercial Officer of GroupM, a WPP subsidiary. He also served as CEO of Xaxis, one of the world's largest programmatic audience platforms, and in senior roles at various advertising and technology companies that enjoyed significant growth under his leadership.

Ryan Damon, formerly Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, will assume the expanded role of Chief Legal and Transformation Officer. In addition to overseeing the company's legal, compliance and public affairs, his new responsibilities will cover transformation initiatives to further drive Criteo's Commerce Media Platform vision and execution roadmap, including Criteo's trading infrastructure and custom capabilities. Prior to joining Criteo in 2018, Damon served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Riverbed Technology where he led legal and corporate development. He has also held senior legal roles at Charles Schwab and was an attorney with the law firm of Gunderson Dettmer in Silicon Valley, representing start-up technology companies and venture capital investors.

Connor McGogney, formerly Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, has been promoted to Chief Business Development Officer. Since joining Criteo in 2018, McGogney has been instrumental in shaping Criteo's acquisition and business transformation strategy. As part of the senior leadership team, he will play a central role in driving the company's growth strategy including mergers and acquisitions and forging strategic partnerships to further advance Criteo's global market position. Previously, McGogney was Vice President, Global M&A and Corporate Development at Nielsen. He also served as Vice President, Media and Technology Investment Banking at Credit Suisse.

"These executive leadership changes will accelerate our success and enable further growth as we continue to transform our company into a Commerce Media powerhouse. Brian, Ryan and Connor are exceptional leaders who will help us continue to scale our business and drive shareholder value," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo.

In addition to Brian Gleason and Ryan Damon, Connor McGogney will report directly to Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer.

