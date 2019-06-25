Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Mollie Spilman has decided to leave the Company to pursue a new career opportunity. She will continue with the Company through the end of the second quarter 2019 and depart on July 5, 2019.

With Mollie's departure, CEO JB Rudelle will directly manage the sales and operations teams to ensure faster execution of Criteo's transformation plan.

Mollie joined Criteo in 2014 and, in her tenure as COO leading all global commercial teams, has been instrumental in growing Criteo to a $2+ billion business that sustains a 90% client retention.

Criteo's strategy is to provide advertisers with a best-in-class multi-solution platform for the open Internet. As the Company progresses on its objectives, it is realigning the sales force under the CEO with a leaner and more agile organization positioned to win.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

