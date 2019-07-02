Criteo cited as a large vendor in Now Tech: Omnichannel Media Management report by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, is cited as a large player in a Forrester report titled "Now Tech: Omnichannel Media Management, Q2 2019", published on June 14th, 2019.

Forrester's research report defines omnichannel media management, identifies functionality segments that buyers should watch for and gives them a lay of the vendor landscape, providing actionable advice to marketers on how to manage their omnichannel advertising investments.

The author, VP and Principal Analyst Joanna O'Connell concludes her report with a plea to marketers: "Don't let the walled gardens dictate your advertising approach." In the report's final paragraph, O'Connell writes consumers spend more time on the open internet and suggests brands should either push for a "clean room solution" or carefully assess where their consumers actually spend their time -and invest there.

"Our advertising platform is offering a full-funnel solution for the open Internet, where consumers spend half their time but advertisers still spend only a third of their investments," said JB Rudelle, Criteo's CEO.

This research paper has been independently authored by Forrester and may differ from Criteo's official position, Criteo and other players were interviewed for the report.

Read the full report here, courtesy of Criteo.

