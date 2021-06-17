Criteo Data Shows In-Store Sales Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels in May

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. begins to open back up, in-store shopping is one activity already on the rise. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, revealed new data that shows U.S. in-store sales transactions increased 8%1 in May when compared to pre-pandemic levels from February 2020. To prepare for this shift, Criteo has helped marketers optimize campaigns and drive more sales in their stores through its Store Sales solution. U.S. retailers who have implemented Store Sales campaigns have seen on average a 38% YoY2 increase in in-store sales.

Driving Omnichannel Outcomes

A key product in the company's suite of omnichannel solutions, Criteo Store Sales maximizes retailers' first-party customer and sales data to reach and engage consumers based on their online and offline shopping history. In turn, enabling marketers to deliver a personalized experience that drives omnichannel outcomes, grows customer lifetime value and increases total revenue.

"When lockdowns initially closed stores, we collaborated with our clients to reduce some of the loss by converting their store shoppers into omnichannel buyers. As vaccinations increase and restrictions ease, the 'great reopening' of brick-and-mortar is underway and the competition to bring these valuable customers back in-store is fierce," said Tim Rogers, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager of Omnichannel and CRM, Criteo. "With our Store Sales solution, we're helping marketers successfully re-emerge from the pandemic and revitalize their store business."

How Criteo's Store Sales Solution Works

Criteo's Store Sale solution matches a retailer's in-store transaction data with over 2.5 billion unique user IDs via the company's Shopper Graph, resulting in a complete view of the consumers shopping journey. The company then delivers a personalized ad with store-specific messaging and product recommendations based on customer intent and past purchase behavior. Conversions are measured and used as feedback for the Store Engine, a part of Criteo's renowned AI Engine, to learn in near real-time, and continuously iterate and optimize campaigns to outcomes across all channels.

The news follows Criteo's rebrand and renewed vision and mission to bring every consumer richer experiences by powering the world's marketers and media owners with trusted and impactful advertising. Omnichannel solutions like Store Sales are helping bring back customers and strengthen relationships.

For more information on Criteo's Store Sale Campaign solution, visit https://www.criteo.com/products/omnichannel-retail/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the future availability of solution and its ability to meet the needs of customers, and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

1 Comparing Criteo client data from May 2021 to February 2020

2 Retailers who have ran a Store Sales solution campaign from January 2020 to April 2021, on average saw a 38% increase in sales

