Criteo evaluated by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, was included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech 2019, a research report by Andrew Frank, Lizzy Foo Kune and Eric Schmitt which evaluates end-to-end platforms combining Demand-side platforms (DSPs), Data management platforms (DMPs) and Dynamic creative optimization (DCO).

"The ability to combine best-in-class performance and unique shopping data at scale on the open Internet is what our clients select Criteo for," said JB Rudelle, CEO, Criteo. "We're delighted to see Criteo recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant."

Gartner states "Looking ahead, existing and future regulations targeting the largest internet companies and marketer resistance to walled garden policies may drive the market back toward open solutions. They could also drive larger publisher conglomerates and retailers to abandon open-internet ad markets in favor of their own walled gardens, creating a challenging, fragmented landscape for both marketers and ad tech providers." Authors conclude with the following recommendation: "This volatility means that marketers buying ad tech should avoid lock-in."

According to the latest market shares published by IDC, another leading industry analysis firm, Criteo is the clear AdTech market leader with the number one market share, see this report here.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report published September 12, 2019 (G00376328) and can be read here, courtesy of Criteo.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. Close to 2,900 Criteo team members partner with close to 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

