CRITEO HIGHLIGHTS 2023 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS IN NEW CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the publication of its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR Report). The report highlights recent achievements in Criteo's continued commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that drives creative collaboration, and sustainable change across the AdTech industry.

Megan Clarken, Criteo's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sustainability is a journey we are deeply dedicated to, and we are proud of our progress this past year. We are leading the way as the first AdTech company with carbon emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Target initiative. Advancing equity, inclusivity and sustainability are not just important in attracting and retaining top talent, but are also top priorities for our clients and align to our larger goals in our industry."

The newly released 2023 CSR Report highlights progress in the following areas:

Leading the way for Sustainability in the AdTech industry: Criteo aligned its climate goals with the Paris agreement and became the first AdTech company to have its carbon emission reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi). As evidence of its commitment to operate responsibly and drive positive change in the industry, Criteo published its Environmental policy for the first time.

Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is at the core of Criteo's strategy and values. Criteo improved the percentage of women in tech roles from 16% in 2022 to 20% in 2023, above the AdTech average, and achieved pay parity for the third consecutive year.

Fostering the sustainability of its global supply chain: Criteo was awarded the Silver Medal by EcoVadis, one of the most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, allowing companies to assess the environmental performance and corporate social responsibility of its supply partners and operations. This is an improvement from the Bronze Medal the company was awarded last year. Criteo also implemented a new sustainable procurement policy and vendor management system to fully embed sustainable practices across its entire supply chain.

Enhancing sustainability governance: Criteo established a committee in charge of overseeing Criteo's sustainability strategy and efforts. This committee meets twice a year and is chaired by Criteo's Chief People Officer. It includes professionals from various departments within the organization with relevant expertise and demonstrated commitment to sustainability.

