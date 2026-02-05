Criteo Introduces Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service to Power AI Shopping Assistants

New service demonstrates commerce-grade product recommendations for AI assistants, improving relevancy by up to 60%

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today introduced its Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service, designed to power AI shopping assistants with accurate, relevant product recommendations built on Criteo's commerce intelligence.

Video Demonstration of Criteo's Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service Speed Speed

LLM platforms are rapidly evolving into AI shopping assistants, while retailers develop their own AI chatbots, influencing how consumers discover, compare, and purchase products online. As these AI-driven shopping experiences scale, AI assistants need a commerce-grade recommendation infrastructure that drives outcome-based relevancy by accessing real shopping behavior, not just publicly available product descriptions, to deliver the trusted and personalized results that consumers expect. This approach builds on Criteo's previously published agentic commerce vision.

Built on Criteo's commerce intelligence, its Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service delivered up to a 60% improvement in recommendation relevancy compared to third-party approaches based only on product descriptions in Criteo's testing ¹. This performance is enabled by the company's unmatched scale of 720 million daily shoppers, $1T in annual transactions, and 4.5 billion product SKUs.

The service is available through Criteo's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and directly connects AI-powered shopping assistants with merchant inventory, translating consumer shopping queries into curated, transaction-ready product recommendations. It enables AI assistants to surface the most relevant products for each individual consumer by applying real-world shopping and purchase signals that cannot be accessed through traditional crawling tactics.

How it Works: The Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service in Action

A shopping request: A consumer asks an AI shopping assistant for a product that matches their needs, preferences, and budget.

A consumer asks an AI shopping assistant for a product that matches their needs, preferences, and budget. AI assistant query: The AI assistant queries Criteo's Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service to identify relevant products.

The AI assistant queries Criteo's Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service to identify relevant products. Commerce intelligence-powered filtering: Criteo applies real-world shopping and purchase signals to filter and rank products based on what is most relevant for that individual consumer, considering nuances such as product popularity, availability, and user intent.

Criteo applies real-world shopping and purchase signals to filter and rank products based on what is most relevant for that individual consumer, considering nuances such as product popularity, availability, and user intent. Curated results: Criteo returns a curated shortlist of product recommendations, rather than raw catalog data.

Criteo returns a curated shortlist of product recommendations, rather than raw catalog data. Personalized, easy consumer experience: The AI assistant reviews Criteo's recommendations, presents the results, compares options, and can support add-to-cart or checkout within the agentic experience.

The Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service understands broad shopper intent and supports both exploratory and product-specific queries, delivering relevant product recommendations and expanding them with complementary items when appropriate.

"The real competitive advantage in agentic commerce will come from access to high-quality commerce data at scale," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "This service brings that intelligence into AI-driven shopping experiences in a way that works for the entire ecosystem, delivering relevancy for consumers while respecting retailer data, brand integrity, and platform trust."

Criteo continues to test with a major LLM platform that began in 2025, while also expanding testing to additional LLM platforms, retailers, and brands. To learn more about how the Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service is powering the future of AI-assisted shopping, click here.

1 Based on internal testing of transactional data in January 2026, Criteo's Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service demonstrated up to a 60% improvement in recommendation relevancy compared to third-party approaches based solely on product descriptions. Criteo defines relevancy as "the degree to which a product matches a shopper's current intent, needs, and preferences, and therefore helps them progress toward a purchase."

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales—powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, disruption of current plans and operations by our planned transfer of the company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion"), failure to satisfy any of the conditions to and complete the Conversion, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results, changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes to the marketing industry, changes in applicable laws or accounting practices, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo