Criteo Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo told investors adjusted EBITDA of $73 million for Q2 2026. Under GAAP, net income was $12 million -- down 49% year over year -- and the stock sold off the same day.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) reported adjusted EBITDA of $73 million for the second quarter of 2026 on August 5, 2026. Under GAAP, net income for the same quarter was $12 million, a 49% decline year over year. Following the earnings release, CRTO shares dropped sharply. Investors who lost money on Criteo stock are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The two figures moved in different directions in magnitude: adjusted EBITDA fell 18%, while GAAP net income fell 49% -- roughly two and a half times the decline. Revenue for the quarter was $428 million, down 11% from the prior year. Contribution ex-TAC, Criteo's primary non-GAAP operating metric and the measure for which it provides full-year guidance, was $255 million.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations at Criteo on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses.

Shareholders who purchased CRTO and lost money may request a free case evaluation here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CRTO Investigation

Q: What is the CRTO securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Criteo shares fell sharply after the Company's August 5, 2026 second quarter earnings report, which reported adjusted EBITDA of $73 million against GAAP net income of $12 million, down 49% year over year.

Q: How much did CRTO stock drop? A: Shares declined sharply on August 5, 2026 following the Q2 2026 report, which included an 11% revenue decline to $428 million, along with weaker operating results and reduced outlook. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CRTO investigation? A: Investors who purchased Criteo stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CRTO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CRTO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CRTO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP