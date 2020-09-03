Criteo Names Sarah Glickman as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced the appointment of Sarah Glickman as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8. She will serve as both Criteo's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, and will replace Dave Anderson, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer for four months.

Glickman brings 30 years of global finance and transformation experience to Criteo. She has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, sustainable performance and transformative change to publicly traded innovation companies.

"Sarah is joining at an important time in Criteo's transformation," said Megan Clarken, CEO. "With a solid background in all aspects of corporate finance and a strong operational approach to financial performance for complex global entities, I'm positive her expertise in transforming businesses will be a valuable asset to Criteo's growth and success."

Glickman most recently served as Acting Chief Financial Officer for 20 months at XPO Logistics, a Fortune 200 company and leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, where she previously served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Transformation. There, she oversaw the execution of a comprehensive restructuring program, expanded global shared services and optimized finance processes and systems, including free cash flow generation. Before that, she held operational Chief Financial Officer roles at Novartis and Honeywell International and served in various executive roles in shared services and operations, internal audit, transformation and controllership at both Honeywell International, where she spent 11 years, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"It's an exciting time to join Criteo. I have immense respect for everything Criteo has been able to achieve as a global leader in advertising technology," said Sarah Glickman. "I look forward to working alongside this talented leadership team to continue to grow and transform the business."

Glickman is a U.S. CPA and a U.K. Fellow Chartered Accountant with a degree in economics from the University of York, England. Her experience includes strategic and operational planning, business unit finance, controllership, shared services, procurement, real estate, tax, treasury and risk management. She will be based in Paris and will report to Megan Clarken.

