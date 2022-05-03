Criteo Publishes Its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced the publication of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR Report). The report highlights Criteo's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture to drive creative collaboration and sustainable change across its industry.

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Criteo continues to take action to make the future better, and our people have always been the first ones driving us to improve. During 2021, we made significant strides to provide equal access and opportunity to all, promoting respect and inclusion. We will continue to challenge ourselves and set commitments to drive a more sustainable future."

The newly released 2021 CSR Report highlights significant progress in the following areas:

Building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture: Criteo has reinforced its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) with the appointment of Rachel Scheel as SVP of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The Company also reached full pay parity among its employees regardless of gender and is committed to maintaining full parity. In addition, Criteo signed an LGBTQIA+ charter with the French non-profit L'Autre Cercle to support its dedication to an inclusive culture for all. Finally, Criteo extended its secondary care parental leave and established a global disability policy to remove barriers throughout the workplace and welcome opportunities to increase the Company's diversity.

Reducing environmental footprint: As part of its sustainability journey, Criteo strives to minimize its impact on the environment. To this end, 100% of the Company's data center energy is now using decarbonized energy sources or offset by certificates. In addition to Criteo's ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, the Company is formalizing its environmental strategy and action plan and intends to incorporate best practices and recommendations from leading initiatives such as the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) or the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030: Criteo's activities have an impact on society and the environment through, among other things, a wide range of programs for the Company's employees, its infrastructure, its products and services, and the relations with its stakeholders and other organizations within the technology industry. Criteo aims to translate these activities into direct and indirect contributions to advancing the UN SDGs, an internationally recognized framework that the Company believes is essential for building a robust CSR strategy.

Being transparent in accordance with the highest international standards: As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, Criteo is focused on enhancing its disclosures on material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics and adopted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework.

To read the full report, please click here or visit: https://criteo.investorroom.com/.

As used in this press release, the term "material" reflects significant ESG issues or priorities of Criteo and its stakeholders and is distinct from, and should not be confused with, the term "material" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities law or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting.

