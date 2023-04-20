CRITEO PUBLISHES ITS 2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the publication of its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR Report). The report highlights recent achievements in Criteo's continued commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that drives creative collaboration, and sustainable change across the AdTech industry.

Megan Clarken, Criteo's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are proud of the step forward we took in 2022 by unveiling Criteo's five-year environmental roadmap, which includes a comprehensive assessment of our carbon footprint, and making progress toward our goal of increasing the number of women in tech roles. Over the next year, we will continue to advocate for a diverse and equitable workforce, while reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable future by establishing carbon reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement."

The newly released 2022 CSR Report highlights progress in the following areas:

Defining Criteo's long-term global environmental strategy: As part of its sustainability journey, Criteo formalized its long-term global environmental strategy and paved the way for ambitious short-term and long-term action plans and emission reduction goals. The company assessed the impact of its activities on the environment, including its carbon footprint (scope 1, 2, and 3). This comprehensive assessment will help determine the most relevant decarbonization drivers and set ambitious emission reduction targets to be submitted to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Fostering sustainable supplier relationships: For the first time in 2022, Criteo was awarded the Bronze Medal by EcoVadis, one of the most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, allowing companies to assess the environmental performance and corporate social responsibility of its supply partners and operations. This recognition places Criteo among the top 50% of the 100,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Reinforcing Criteo's diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is at the heart of Criteo's strategy and values. Thanks to the implementation of new DEI programs and targeted actions in 2022, Criteo raised its inclusion score, which measures authenticity, belonging, psychological safety, and inclusive leadership across the organization from 75/100 in 2021 to 83/100 in 2022. Criteo also signed the LEAD Network CEO Gender Parity pledge, reinforcing its commitments towards gender parity and advancing career paths for women. Criteo improved the percentage of women in tech roles from 14% in 2021 to 16% in 2022, and continues to progress towards its goal of increasing that share in the coming years.

Updating Criteo's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics: In September 2022, Criteo released its updated Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, reflecting the Company's non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy. Criteo also launched a new global training program to prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Criteo's CSR efforts continue to be widely recognized. In 2022, LinkedIn ranked Criteo fourth on their list of top companies in Marketing & Advertising in the U.S., and Criteo was named one of the top 50 inspiring workplaces in America by The Inspiring Workplaces Group. The Company also earned Ragan's CSR and Diversity awards for its global DEI commitment as well as its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement and communication report. Most recently, Criteo was recognized by Comparably for Best Company Culture and was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the first time.

As used in this press release, the term "material" reflects significant ESG issues or priorities of Criteo and its stakeholders and is distinct from, and should not be confused with, the term "material" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities law or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting.

