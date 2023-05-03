CRITEO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Q1 Activated Media Spend Up 37%

Continued Momentum in Retail Media with 200 Retailers

Reiterates Full Year 2023 Outlook

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results









Revenue $445

$511

(13) % Gross Profit $182

$184

(1) % Net Income (loss) $(12)

$21

NM Gross Profit margin 41 %

36 %

5ppt Diluted EPS $(0.20)

$0.32

NM Cash from operating activities $42

$75

(44) % Cash and cash equivalents $306

$589

(48) %











Non-GAAP Results1









Contribution ex-TAC $221

$217

2 % Contribution ex-TAC margin 50 %

42 %

8ppt Adjusted EBITDA $39

$63

(38) % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.46

$0.53

(13) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $9

$69

(87) % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 23 %

110 %

(87)ppt

"Notwithstanding the near-term macro-economic challenges, we're firing on all cylinders to execute on our transformation and capitalize on the significant growth opportunity ahead of us," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We have built a highly scalable Commerce Media platform, and are on track to achieve our business ambitions."

Operating Highlights

We acquired Brandcrush to accelerate our Retail Media solutions and provide a holistic omnichannel monetization platform globally.

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 22% year-over-year at constant currency 2 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 retention for Retail Media was 122%.

and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention for Retail Media was 122%. We expanded our platform adoption with large retailers, including Rite Aid, ASOS and Sundrug.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC was down 10% year-over-year at constant currency 2 .

. Criteo's activated media spend 4 , including Iponweb, was over $3.5 billion in the last 12 months and $0.8 billion in Q1, growing 37% at constant currency 2 .

, including Iponweb, was over in the last 12 months and in Q1, growing 37% at constant currency . We deployed $51 million of capital for share repurchases in Q1.

of capital for share repurchases in Q1. We appointed Rik van der Kooi as an observer to the Board and nominated Rik for election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.









1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

3 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

4 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue, the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients, and the media spend activated by Iponweb.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q1 2023 was $445 million, gross profit was $182 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $221 million. Net loss for Q1 was $12 million, or $0.20 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $39 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46. As reported, revenue for Q1 decreased by 13%, gross profit decreased 1% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 2%. At constant currency, revenue for Q1 decreased by 9% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 6%. Cash flow from operating activities was $42 million in Q1 and Free Cash Flow was $9 million in Q1. As of March 31, 2023, we had $338 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our growth investments are paying off as we continue to win new Retail Media clients. We are off to a solid start in 2023 with top-line growth and strong focus on driving organizational efficiencies, as we navigate a challenging macro-economic environment while executing on our company transformation to create long-term shareholder value."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 13% year-over-year in Q1 2023, or 9% at constant currency, to $445 million (Q1 2022: $511 million). Gross profit decreased by 1% year-over-year in Q1 2023 to $182 million (Q1 2022: $184 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 41% (Q1 2022: 36%). Contribution ex-TAC in the first quarter increased 2% year-over-year, or increased 6% at constant currency, to $221 million (Q1 2022: $217 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 50% (Q1 2022: 42%), up 800 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 18%, or decreased 14% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 15%, or decreased 10% at constant currency, driven by a slowdown in Retail, anticipated signal loss impacts and the suspension of the Company's operations in Russia , partially offset by strength in Travel.

, partially offset by strength in Travel. Retail Media revenue decreased 19%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 21%, or 22% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue reflects three months of contribution following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income

Net loss was $12 million in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: net income of $21 million). In the course of the first quarter 2023, we incurred $9 million in restructuring related and transformation costs. Net loss allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $12 million, or $0.20 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2022: net income available to shareholders of $21 million, or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $28 million, or $0.46 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2022: $34 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $39 million, above the Company's guidance, representing a decrease of 38% year-over-year (Q1 2022: $63 million). This reflects dilution from our acquisition of Iponweb and targeted growth investments, partially offset by higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and planned cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 18% (Q1 2022: 29%).

Operating expenses increased 31% year-over-year to $205 million (Q1 2022: $156 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense from planned investments, equity awards compensation expense, and operating costs from our acquisition of Iponweb, balanced with cost reduction actions. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 14% or $18 million, to $155 million (Q1 2022: $136 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 44% year-over-year to $42 million in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: $75 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased to $9 million in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: $69 million).

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $36 million compared to December 31, 2022 to $338 million, after spending approximately $51 million on share repurchases in Q1.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $814 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2023 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of May 3, 2023, amidst an uncertain macro-economic backdrop.

Fiscal year 2023 guidance:

High single-digit to low double-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28% of Contribution ex-TAC

Second quarter 2023 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $228 million and $234 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +8% to +10%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +8% to +10%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition Adjusted EBITDA between $46 million and $50 million

The above guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.929, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 133, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.819, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,282 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.22.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the second quarter of 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisitions of Iponweb and Brandcrush, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (including resulting sanctions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. could have, an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, May 3, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States : +1 855 209 8212

: +1 855 209 8212 International: +1 412 317 0788

France : 080-510-2319

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 305,662

$ 348,200 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $50.5 million and $47.8 million at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively

545,840

708,949 Income taxes

28,008

23,609 Other taxes

91,354

78,274 Other current assets

58,116

51,866 Restricted cash - current

75,001

25,000 Marketable securities - current portion

21,168

25,098 Total current assets

1,125,149

1,260,996 Property, plant and equipment, net

146,211

131,207 Intangible assets, net

179,877

175,983 Goodwill

522,788

515,140 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

107,749

102,176 Restricted cash - non current

—

75,000 Marketable securities - non current portion

10,875

— Non-current financial assets

4,542

5,928 Other non-current assets

50,000

50,818 Deferred tax assets

44,296

31,646 Total non-current assets

1,066,338

1,087,898 Total assets

$ 2,191,487

$ 2,348,894









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 602,180

$ 742,918 Contingencies - current portion

67,149

65,759 Income taxes

16,815

13,037 Financial liabilities - current portion

4,208

219 Lease liability - operating - current portion

33,287

31,003 Other taxes

60,294

58,031 Employee - related payables

99,616

85,569 Other current liabilities

109,367

83,457 Total current liabilities

992,916

1,079,993 Deferred tax liabilities

3,877

3,463 Defined benefit plans

4,138

3,708 Financial liabilities - non current portion

76

74 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

80,762

77,536 Contingencies - non current portion

33,244

33,788 Other non-current liabilities

26,285

69,226 Total non-current liabilities

148,382

187,795 Total liabilities

1,141,298

1,267,788 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 63,316,696 and 63,248,728 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

2,081

2,079 Treasury stock, 7,323,153 and 5,985,104 shares at cost as of March 31, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively.

(211,400)

(174,293) Additional paid-in capital

760,397

734,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(85,415)

(91,890) Retained earnings

551,922

577,653 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,017,585

1,048,041 Non-controlling interests

32,604

33,065 Total equity

1,050,189

1,081,106 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,191,487

$ 2,348,894

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change













Revenue

$ 445,016

$ 510,567

(13) %













Cost of revenue











Traffic acquisition cost

(224,398)

(293,650)

(24) % Other cost of revenue

(39,109)

(32,893)

19 %













Gross profit

181,509

184,024

(1) %













Operating expenses:











Research and development expenses

(63,590)

(34,027)

87 % Sales and operations expenses

(101,242)

(88,999)

14 % General and administrative expenses

(40,170)

(33,336)

21 % Total Operating expenses

(205,002)

(156,362)

31 % Income from operations

(23,493)

27,662

NM Financial and Other income (expense)

6,827

4,030

69 % Income (loss) before taxes

(16,666)

31,692

NM Provision for income taxes

4,595

(10,414)

NM Net Income (loss)

$ (12,071)

$ 21,278

NM













Net income (loss) available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ (11,809)

$ 20,587

NM Net income (loss) available to non-controlling interests

$ (262)

$ 691

NM













Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share

amounts:











Basic

56,256,082

60,738,299



Diluted

60,494,827

63,613,550

















Net income (loss) allocated to shareholders per share:











Basic

$ (0.21)

$ 0.34

NM Diluted

$ (0.20)

$ 0.32

NM

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ (12,071)

$ 21,278

NM Non-cash and non-operating items

31,947

34,726

(8) % - Amortization and provisions

27,311

26,611

3 % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

25,168

9,489

NM - Net (gain) or loss on disposal of non-current assets

(8,790)

9

NM - Change in deferred taxes

(12,297)

2,868

NM - Change in income taxes

(137)

(432)

(68) % - Other

692

(3,819)

NM Changes in working capital related to operating activities

22,088

18,926

17 % - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

164,120

92,738

77 % - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

(145,011)

(49,672)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

(13,594)

(18,947)

(28) % - Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

16,666

(3,182)

NM - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(93)

(2,011)

(95) % CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

41,964

74,930

(44) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(37,195)

(10,857)

NM Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

3,976

5,293

(25) % Payment for business, net of cash acquired

(6,500)

—

NM Proceeds from disposition of investment

9,625

—

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

(6,008)

22,489

NM CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(36,102)

16,925

NM Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

—

78,513

NM Repayment of borrowings

—

(78,513)

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,266

271

NM Repurchase of treasury stocks

(51,030)

(8,304)

NM Change in other financial liabilities

—

6,666

NM Cash payment for contingent consideration

(22,025)

—

NM Other

(428)

—

NM CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(72,217)

(1,367)

NM Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,182)

(16,673)

(93) % Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(67,537)

73,815

NM Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

448,200

515,527

(13) % Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 380,663

$ 589,342

(35) %













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION











Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (7,900)

$ (7,978)

(1) % Cash paid for interest

$ (616)

$ (365)

69 %





(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $25.2 million and $9.0 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change













CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 41,964

$ 74,930

(44) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(37,195)

(10,857)

NM Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property,

plant and equipment

3,976

5,293

(25) % FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 8,745

$ 69,366

(87) %





(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022

YoY Change











Gross Profit 181,509

184,024

(1) %











Other Cost of Revenue 39,109

32,893

19 %











Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 220,618

$ 216,917

2 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Segment Information

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended













March 31,









Segment

2023

2022

YoY Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency (3) Revenue

















Marketing Solutions

$ 381,907

$ 463,888

(18) %

(14) %

Retail Media (2)

38,021

46,679

(19) %

(18) %

Iponweb

25,088

—

N/A

N/A

Total

445,016

510,567

(13) %

(9) %



















Contribution ex-TAC

















Marketing Solutions

158,178

186,088

(15) %

(10) %

Retail Media (2)

37,352

30,829

21 %

22 %

Iponweb

25,088

—

N/A

N/A

Total (1)

$ 220,618

$ 216,917

2 %

6 %





(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.



(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.



(3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ (12,071)

$ 21,278

NM Adjustments:











Financial (Income) expense

(6,606)

(4,030)

64 % Provision for income taxes

(4,595)

10,414

NM Equity awards compensation expense

26,065

9,490

NM Pension service costs

176

275

(36) % Depreciation and amortization expense

25,320

22,144

14 % Acquisition-related costs

832

2,544

(67) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs (1)

9,602

710

NM Total net adjustments

50,794

41,547

22 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 38,723

$ 62,825

(38) %









(1) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring, integration and transformation costs following its new organizational structure implemented to support its Commerce Media Platform strategy:







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 (Gain) from forfeitures of share-based compensation awards (897)

— Facilities related costs 618

533 Payroll related (gain) costs 9,631

— Integration and transformation costs 250

177 Total restructuring, integration and transformation costs $ 9,602

$ 710





(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change Research and Development expenses

$ (63,590)

$ (34,027)

87 % Equity awards compensation expense

16,336

3,967

NM Depreciation and Amortization expense

10,326

3,293

NM Pension service costs

92

142

(35) % Acquisition-related costs

404

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

874

9

NM Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(35,558)

(26,616)

34 % Sales and Operations expenses

(101,242)

(88,999)

14 % Equity awards compensation expense

4,740

2,568

85 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

2,816

3,609

(22) % Pension service costs

28

40

(30) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,734

456

NM Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(88,924)

(82,326)

8 % General and Administrative expenses

(40,170)

(33,336)

21 % Equity awards compensation expense

4,989

2,955

69 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

520

610

(15) % Pension service costs

56

93

(40) % Acquisition-related costs

428

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

3,994

245

NM Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(30,183)

(29,433)

3 % Total Operating expenses

(205,002)

(156,362)

31.1 % Equity awards compensation expense

26,065

9,490

NM Depreciation and Amortization expense

13,662

7,512

82 % Pension service costs

176

275

(36) % Acquisition-related costs

832

2,544

(67) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,602

710

NM Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (154,665)

$ (135,831)

14 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY

Change













Net income (loss)

$ (12,071)

$ 21,278

NM Adjustments:











Equity awards compensation expense

26,065

9,490

NM Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

8,533

3,708

NM Acquisition-related costs

832

2,544

(67) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,602

710

NM Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(4,949)

(3,956)

25 % Total net adjustments

40,083

12,496

NM Adjusted net income(2)

$ 28,012

$ 33,774

(17) %













Weighted average shares outstanding











- Basic

56,256,082

60,738,299



- Diluted

60,494,827

63,613,550

















Adjusted net income per share











- Basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.56

(11) % - Diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.53

(13) %





(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.



(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Constant Currency Reconciliation

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023

2022

YoY Change













Gross Profit as reported

$ 181,509

$ 184,024

(1) %













Other cost of revenue as reported

(39,109)

(32,893)

19 %













Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

220,618

216,917

2 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

9,939

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

230,557

216,917

6 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

50 %

42 %

















Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(224,398)

(293,650)

(24) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(8,518)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

(232,916)

(293,650)

(21) %













Revenue as reported

445,016

510,567

(13) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

18,457

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 463,473

$ 510,567

(9) %





(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.



(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Information on Share Count

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



2023

2022 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

57,263,524

60,675,474 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(1,007,442)

62,825 Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

56,256,082

60,738,299 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

4,238,745

2,875,251 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

60,494,827

63,613,550









Shares issued as March 31, before Treasury stocks

63,316,696

65,905,394 Treasury stock as of March 31,

(7,323,153)

(5,327,644) Shares outstanding as of March 31, after Treasury stocks

55,993,543

60,577,750 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

9,709,019

6,361,622 Fully diluted shares as at March 31,

65,702,562

66,939,372

CRITEO S.A.

Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics

(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ

Change Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

























Clients (0.5) % (1.6) % 18,679 18,990 19,008 18,911 18,764 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

























Revenue (13) % (21) % 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 Americas (3) % (33) % 188,288 281,806 201,274 213,340 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 312,817 EMEA (17) % (13) % 160,214 185,125 150,915 176,867 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 232,137 APAC (21) % (1) % 96,514 97,494 94,732 104,883 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081 116,328

























Revenue (13) % (21) % 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 Marketing Solutions (18) % (19) % 381,907 470,918 387,288 440,423 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 543,262 Retail Media (2) (19) % (36) % 38,021 59,801 41,170 54,667 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 118,020 Iponweb N/A (26) % 25,088 33,706 18,463 — — — — — — —

























TAC (24) % (20) % (224,398) (281,021) (233,543) (280,565) (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) (408,108) Marketing Solutions (19) % (20) % (223,729) (278,302) (229,266) (262,454) (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) (324,017) Retail Media (2) (96) % (75) % (669) (2,719) (4,277) (18,111) (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) (84,091) Iponweb N/A N/A — — — — — — — — — —

























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 2 % (22) % 220,618 283,404 213,378 214,525 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 253,174 Marketing Solutions (15) % (18) % 158,178 192,616 158,022 177,969 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 219,245 Retail Media (2) 21 % (35) % 37,352 57,082 36,893 36,556 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 33,929 Iponweb N/A (26) % 25,088 33,706 18,463 — — — — — — —

























Cash flow from

operating activities (44) % (67) % 41,964 125,455 41,628 13,972 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362 44,080

























Capital expenditures 497 % 129 % 33,219 14,522 20,307 15,452 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780 22,302

























Capital expenditures/Revenue 6ppt 4ppt 7 % 3 % 5 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 %

























Net cash position (35) % (15) % 380,663 448,200 407,323 562,546 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060 488,011

























Headcount 24 % (2) % 3,636 3,716 3,537 3,146 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532 2,594

























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) — 3 days 74 71 78 76 74 65 70 66 64 56

Client Count Methodology

We streamlined our client count methodology in Q1 2023. Our new client count is based on unique billing accounts while our previous methodology included clients from whom we have received a signed contract or an insertion order.



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.



(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

SOURCE Criteo S.A.