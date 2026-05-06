CRITEO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Q1 Activated Media Spend Surpasses $1 Billion for the First Time

Deployed $31 Million to Repurchase Shares in Q1 2026

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results









Revenue $425

$451

(6) % Gross Profit $223

$237

(6) % Net Income $9

$40

(79) % Gross Profit margin 52 %

52 %

0 ppt Diluted EPS $0.15

$0.66

(77) % Cash from operating activities $48

$62

(23) % Cash and cash equivalents $320

$286

12 %











Non-GAAP Results1









Contribution ex-TAC $250

$264

(5) % Adjusted EBITDA $65

$92

(30) % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.73

$1.10

(34) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $16

$45

(65) % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 25 %

49 %

(24) ppt

"We delivered a solid start to 2026 with disciplined execution and meaningful progress against our strategy," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "While the near-term outlook reflects a more challenging environment, we are advancing our AI roadmap, strengthening our commercial organization, and scaling our AI-driven solutions across Performance Media and Retail Media. We remain confident in our path to reacceleration and the opportunity ahead."

Operating Highlights

Criteo became the first advertising technology partner integrating with OpenAI's advertising solution.

We expanded our GO platform with full self-service access and agentic onboarding for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Criteo's media spend 2 was $4.4 billion in the last 12 months and $1.0 billion in Q1 2026, up 8% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

was $4.4 billion in the last 12 months and $1.0 billion in Q1 2026, up 8% year-over-year at constant currency . Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC was down (32)% year-over-year at constant currency 3 , as expected, reflecting the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 24% in Q1 across the underlying client base.

, as expected, reflecting the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 24% in Q1 across the underlying client base. We expanded our DoorDash partnership in Canada and added Hyundai Department Store in APAC, further strengthening our Retail Media footprint.

Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC was down (2)% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

. We deployed $31 million of capital for share repurchases in the first three months of 2026.

We received overwhelming shareholder support to redomicile from France to Luxembourg, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2026.

___________________________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients. 3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q1 2026 was $425 million, gross profit was $223 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $250 million. Net income for Q1 2026 was $9 million, representing $0.15 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 was $65 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73. As reported, revenue for Q1 decreased (6)%, gross profit decreased (6)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (5)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q1 2026 decreased (9)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (9)%. Cash flow from operating activities was $48 million in Q1 2026 and Free Cash Flow was $16 million in Q1 2026. As of March 31, 2026, we had $371 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our first quarter results reflect strong execution, while our outlook incorporates macro volatility, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the lower marketing budgets for certain large Performance Media U.S. clients so far in the second quarter. We are taking a prudent approach, with a continued focus on execution and cost discipline."

First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased (6)% year-over-year in Q1 2026, or decreased (9)% at constant currency, to $425 million (Q1 2025: $451 million). Gross profit decreased (6)% year-over-year in Q1 2026 to $223 million (Q1 2025: $237 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 52% (Q1 2025: 52%). Contribution ex-TAC in the first quarter decreased (5)% year-over-year, or decreased (9)% at constant currency, to $250 million (Q1 2025: $264 million).

Retail Media revenue decreased (31)%, or (32)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (31)%, or (32)% at constant currency, reflecting a $27 million headwind from previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by strong growth across the broader retail partner base. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 24% in Q1 across the underlying client base.

Performance Media revenue decreased (2)%, or decreased (6)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 2%, or decreased (2)% at constant currency, reflecting mixed trends in Commerce Growth, continued momentum in our SSP, and improvement in AdTech services.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $9 million in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: net income: $40 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $8 million, or $0.15 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2025: net income allocated to shareholders of $38 million, or $0.66 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $37 million, or $0.73 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2025: $63 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million (Q1 2025: $92 million), reflecting lower Contribution ex-TAC due to the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, along with planned growth investments in a seasonally low quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 26% (Q1 2025: 35%).

Operating expenses increased 12% year-over-year to $212 million (Q1 2025: $189 million), mostly driven by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 10% year-over-year to $165 million (Q1 2025: $151 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities was $48 million in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: $62 million).

Free Cash Flow was $16 million in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: $45 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $181 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $371 million, a $(17) million decrease compared to December 31, 2025, after spending $31 million on share repurchases in the three months ended March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $889 million, including $320 million of cash and cash equivalents, $51 million of marketable securities, $468 million available through its revolving credit facility, and $49 million of treasury shares reserved for M&A. Subsequent to March 31, 2026, the Company cancelled 1.9 million of M&A treasury shares in April, representing approximately $39 million.

2026 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of May 6, 2026, including current macro-economic conditions, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a prudent approach to guidance based on quarter-to-date trends.

Fiscal year 2026 guidance:

We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to decrease low-single-digit at constant currency.

We continue to expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% to 34% of Contribution ex-TAC.

Second quarter 2026 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $260 million and $264 million , or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency.

, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency. We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $67 million and $71 million.

The Company's second quarter 2026 guidance reflects the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.

The above guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.862, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 154, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.750, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,500 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.300.

The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the second quarter of 2026 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2026.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, including our use and expected use of AI; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg (the "Conversion"), materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding our international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions or policies and related uncertainties (such as the imposition and enforceability of tariffs); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; the Conversion not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion; failure to list our shares on Nasdaq following the Conversion or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo following the Conversion, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion; inability to terminate the deposit agreement and withdraw our ordinary shares from the depositary so as to terminate our ADS program in connection with the Conversion; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg; following the completion of the Conversion, a delay or failure in our ability to redomicile to the United States via the merger into a newly incorporated and wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary for any reason; costs or taxes related to the Conversion; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, May 6, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

France 080-094-5120

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 319,981

$ 342,038 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 23.2 million and $ 25.9 million at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 448,275

582,102 Income taxes 12,985

14,233 Other taxes 61,100

57,050 Marketable securities - current portion 28,348

23,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,597

53,210 Total current assets 940,286

1,071,875 Property and equipment, net 155,502

139,330 Intangible assets, net 148,724

151,853 Goodwill 532,525

535,761 Right of use assets - operating leases 128,692

134,205 Marketable securities - noncurrent portion 22,996

23,500 Noncurrent financial assets 8,193

8,314 Deferred tax assets 88,355

90,689 Other noncurrent assets 46,777

45,680 Total noncurrent assets 1,131,764

1,129,332 Total assets $ 2,072,050

$ 2,201,207







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Trade payables $ 448,472

$ 566,046 Contingencies - current portion 11,390

9,229 Income taxes 21,943

27,528 Financial liabilities - current portion 10,626

11,360 Lease liability - operating - current portion 34,475

33,085 Other taxes 12,820

14,713 Employee - related payables 119,297

114,416 Other current liabilities 78,025

68,277 Total current liabilities 737,048

844,654 Deferred tax liabilities 5,179

5,285 Defined benefit plans 5,725

5,707 Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion 99,221

105,277 Contingencies - noncurrent portion 23,039

22,729 Other noncurrent liabilities 32,403

31,826 Total noncurrent liabilities 165,567

170,824 Total liabilities 902,615

1,015,478







Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, €0.025 par value, 55,659,895 and 55,659,895 shares authorized and issued, and 50,098,139 and 51,151,866 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 1,871

1,871 Treasury stock, 5,561,756 and 4,508,029 shares at cost as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (126,390)

(120,853) Additional paid-in capital 698,717

706,321 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,319)

(68,879) Retained earnings 635,935

630,750 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A. 1,132,814

1,149,210 Noncontrolling interests 36,621

36,519 Total equity 1,169,435

1,185,729 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,072,050

$ 2,201,207

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025









Revenue

$ 424,639

$ 451,434









Cost of revenue







Traffic acquisition cost

174,271

187,062 Other cost of revenue

27,626

27,396









Gross profit

222,742

236,976









Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses

69,683

60,749 Sales and operations expenses

97,501

88,889 General and administrative expenses

45,158

39,171 Total operating expenses

212,342

188,809 Income from operations

10,400

48,167 Financial and other income

1,873

2,302 Income before taxes

12,273

50,469 Provision for income taxes

3,693

10,458 Net income

$ 8,580

$ 40,011









Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 7,817

$ 37,928 Net income available to noncontrolling interests

$ 763

$ 2,083









Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:







Basic

50,352,465

53,979,157 Diluted

50,965,933

57,195,898









Net income allocated to shareholders per share:







Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.70 Diluted

$ 0.15

$ 0.66

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 8,580

$ 40,011 Noncash and nonoperating items

40,266

42,630 - Amortization and provisions

28,569

23,583 - Equity awards compensation expense

13,347

15,409 - Gain (Loss) on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets

(749)

547 - Change in uncertain tax positions

427

— - Change in deferred taxes

2,007

6,888 - Change in income taxes

(3,692)

(4,288) - Other

357

491 Changes in assets and liabilities:

(639)

(20,300) - Trade receivables

131,986

163,943 - Trade payables

(112,841)

(174,331) - Other assets

(24,515)

(8,460) - Other liabilities

3,828

(145) - Operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

903

(1,307) Net cash provided by operating activities

48,207

62,341 Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(32,848)

(17,091) Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment

641

— Purchases of investment securities

(17,319)

(11,449) Maturities and sales of investment securities

11,613

11,002 Net cash used in investing activities

(37,913)

(17,538) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—

1,845 Repurchase of treasury stocks

(30,969)

(56,168) Change in other financing activities

(316)

(471) Net cash used in financing activities

(31,285)

(54,794) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,066)

5,219 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(22,057)

(4,772) Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

342,359

290,943 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 320,302

$ 286,171









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated statement of financial position







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 319,981

$ 285,850 Restricted cash, included in other current assets

$ 321

$ 321 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 320,302

$ 286,171









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION







Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (4,951)

$ (5,920) Cash paid for interest

$ (527)

$ (244) Noncash investing and financing activities







Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables

$ 12,204

$ 1,621

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025









CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 48,207

$ 62,341 Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(32,848)

(17,091) Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment

641

— FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 16,000

$ 45,250

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition and disposition of intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025





Gross Profit 222,742 236,976





Other Cost of Revenue 27,626 27,396





Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 250,368 $ 264,372

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, Segment

2026

2025

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(2) Revenue















Retail Media

$ 41,271

$ 59,498

(31) %

(32) % Performance Media

383,368

391,936

(2) %

(6) % Total

424,639

451,434

(6) %

(9) %

















Contribution ex-TAC















Retail Media

40,589

58,790

(31) %

(32) % Performance Media

209,779

205,582

2 %

(2) % Total (1)

$ 250,368

$ 264,372

(5) %

(9) %

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric. (2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025

YoY Change Net income

$ 8,580

$ 40,011

(79) % Adjustments:











Financial income

(1,873)

(1,948)

4 % Provision for income taxes

3,693

10,458

(65) % Equity related compensation

13,822

15,880

(13) % Pension service costs

198

183

8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

28,367

25,693

10 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

10,162

1,871

443 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

1,950

—

NM Total net adjustments

56,319

52,137

8 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 64,899

$ 92,148

(30) %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ 69,683

$ 60,749

15 % Equity related compensation

4,889

4,334

13 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

19,139

16,673

15 % Pension service costs

116

101

15 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

315

73

332 % Non-GAAP - Research and Development expenses

45,224

39,568

14 % Sales and Operations expenses

97,501

88,889

10 % Equity related compensation

2,952

5,421

(46) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

1,417

3,339

(58) % Pension service costs

21

24

(13) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,539

66

NM Non-GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

88,572

80,039

11 % General and Administrative expenses

45,158

39,171

15 % Equity related compensation

5,981

6,125

(2) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

380

333

14 % Pension service costs

61

58

5 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

5,308

1,732

206 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

1,950

—

NM Non-GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

31,478

30,923

2 % Total Operating expenses

212,342

188,809

12 % Equity related compensation

13,822

15,880

(13) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

20,936

20,345

3 % Pension service costs

198

183

8 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

10,162

1,871

443 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

1,950

—

NM Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ 165,274

$ 150,530

10 %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025

YoY

Change













Net income

$ 8,580

$ 40,011

(79) % Adjustments:











Equity related compensation

13,822

15,880

(13) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

6,635

8,998

(26) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

10,162

1,871

443 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

1,950

—

NM Tax impact of the above adjustments (3)

(4,021)

(3,930)

(2) % Total net adjustments

28,548

22,819

25 % Adjusted net income (1)

$ 37,128

$ 62,830

(41) %













Weighted average shares outstanding











- Basic

50,352,465

53,979,157



- Diluted

50,965,933

57,195,898

















Adjusted net income per share











- Basic

$ 0.74

$ 1.16

(36) % - Diluted

$ 0.73

$ 1.10

(34) %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation(1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025

YoY Change













Gross Profit as reported

$ 222,742

$ 236,976

(6) %













Other cost of revenue as reported

27,626

27,396

1 %













Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

250,368

264,372

(5) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(9,474)

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

240,894

264,372

(9) %













Traffic acquisition costs as reported

174,271

187,062

(7) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(5,692)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

168,579

187,062

(10) %













Revenue as reported

424,639

451,434

(6) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(15,166)

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 409,473

$ 451,434

(9) %

(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2026

2025 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

51,151,866

54,277,422 Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period

(799,401)

(298,265) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

50,352,465

53,979,157 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method

613,468

3,216,741 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

50,965,933

57,195,898









Shares issued as at March 31, before Treasury stocks

55,659,895

57,854,895 Treasury stocks as of March 31,

(5,561,756)

(4,285,178) Shares outstanding as of March 31, after Treasury stocks

50,098,139

53,569,717

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)

YoY Change QoQ Change Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024























Clients (3) % (2) % 16,528 16,786 16,977 17,142 17,084 17,269 17,162 17,744 17,767























Revenue (6) % (22) % 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 Americas (18) % (34) % 158,629 241,987 201,978 199,797 192,908 274,620 206,816 212,374 198,365 EMEA 6 % (14) % 175,330 202,901 174,335 185,955 164,861 183,372 161,745 168,496 162,842 APAC (3) % (6) % 90,680 96,248 93,347 96,919 93,665 95,043 90,331 90,437 88,848























Revenue (6) % (22) % 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 Retail Media (31) % (46) % 41,271 76,347 67,114 60,913 59,498 91,889 60,765 54,777 50,872 Performance Media (2) % (18) % 383,368 464,789 402,546 421,758 391,936 461,146 398,127 416,530 399,183























TAC (7) % (17) % 174,271 211,094 181,526 190,602 187,062 218,636 192,789 204,214 196,167 Retail Media (4) % (61) % 682 1,727 849 904 708 1,661 1,182 911 703 Performance Media (7) % (17) % 173,589 209,367 180,677 189,698 186,354 216,975 191,607 203,303 195,464























Contribution ex-TAC (1) (5) % (24) % 250,368 330,042 288,134 292,069 264,372 334,399 266,103 267,093 253,888 Retail Media (31) % (46) % 40,589 74,620 66,265 60,009 58,790 90,228 59,583 53,866 50,169 Performance Media 2 % (18) % 209,779 255,422 221,869 232,060 205,582 244,171 206,520 213,227 203,719























Cash flow from (used for) operating activities (23) % (70) % 48,207 160,688 89,600 (1,397) 62,341 169,454 57,503 17,187 14,017























Capital expenditures 88 % 22 % 32,207 26,495 22,258 34,882 17,091 23,394 18,899 21,119 13,224























Net cash position 12 % (6) % 320,302 342,359 255,335 206,024 286,171 290,943 283,990 291,698 341,862























Headcount 1 % (3) % 3,553 3,649 3,650 3,621 3,533 3,507 3,504 3,498 3,559























Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) (8) days 3 days 60 57 64 65 68 62 65 64 66

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

SOURCE Criteo Corp