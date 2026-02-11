CRITEO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Deployed $152 Million to Repurchase Shares in 2025

Remaining Share Buyback Authorization Increased up to $200 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2025:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31 December 31

2025

2024

YoY Change 2025

2024

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $541

$553

(2) % $1,945

$1,933

1 % Gross Profit $297

$301

(1) % $1,049

$983

7 % Net Income $46

$72

(36) % $149

$115

30 % Gross Profit margin 55 %

54 %

1ppt 54 %

51 %

3ppt Diluted EPS $0.90

$1.23

(27) % $2.64

$1.90

39 % Cash from operating activities $161

$169

(5) % $311

$258

21 % Cash and cash equivalents $342

$291

18 % $342

$291

18 %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $330

$334

(1) % $1,175

$1,121

5 % Adjusted EBITDA $120

$144

(17) % $407

$390

4 % Adjusted diluted EPS $1.30

$1.75

(26) % $4.62

$4.57

1 % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $134

$146

(8) % $211

$182

16 % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 112 %

101 %

11ppt 52 %

47 %

5ppt

"Criteo delivered strong performance for the year," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We are advancing our position at the forefront of agentic commerce, with differentiated commerce data, AI driven decisioning, and global reach that provide durable advantages and support sustainable growth and long term shareholder value."

Operating Highlights





We introduced Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service, designed to power AI shopping assistants with accurate, relevant product recommendations built on Criteo's commerce intelligence.

We launched our Audience Agent to make audience planning smarter and faster, and our Insights Agent to empower platform users to make more strategic, data-driven decisions.

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 2% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in 2025 and decreased (18)% in Q4 2025, as expected, reflecting the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.

in 2025 and decreased (18)% in Q4 2025, as expected, reflecting the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients. We added Lidl and JB Hi-Fi to our leading Retail Media footprint.

Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC was up 4% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in 2025 and up 2% in Q4 2025.

in 2025 and up 2% in Q4 2025. Criteo's media spend 3 was $4.3 billion in 2025, growing 3% year-over-year at constant currency 2 and $1.4 billion in Q4 2025, up 6%.

was $4.3 billion in 2025, growing 3% year-over-year at constant currency and $1.4 billion in Q4 2025, up 6%. Cash from operating activities increased 21% to $311 million, and Free Cash Flow increased 16% to $211 million, reflecting disciplined execution and our lowest Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") on record.

We deployed $152 million of capital for share repurchases in 2025, and our Board of Directors increased the Company's remaining share repurchase authorization to up to $200 million in February 2026.



























1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 3 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q4 2025 was $541 million, gross profit was $297 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $330 million. Net income for Q4 2025 was $46 million, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $120 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30. As reported, revenue for Q4 decreased (2)%, gross profit decreased (1)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (1)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q4 decreased (4)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (4)%.

Revenue for 2025 was $1.9 billion, gross profit was $1.0 billion and Contribution ex-TAC was $1.2 billion. As reported, revenue for 2025 increased 1%, gross profit increased 7% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%. At constant currency, revenue for 2025 decreased (0.5)% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 3%. Net income for 2025 was $149 million, or $2.64 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $407 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.62.

Cash flow from operating activities was $311 million in 2025 and Free Cash Flow was $211 million in 2025. As of December 31, 2025, we had $389 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We generated strong margins and cash flow in 2025, demonstrating the strength of our operating model. We returned $152 million to shareholders through share repurchases while maintaining a strong balance sheet, highlighting our confidence in the business and commitment to long term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased (2)% year-over-year in Q4 2025, and decreased (4)% at constant currency, to $541 million (Q4 2024: $553 million). Gross profit decreased (1)% year-over-year in Q4 2025 to $297 million (Q4 2024: $301 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 55% (Q4 2024: 54%). Contribution ex-TAC in the fourth quarter decreased (1)% year-over-year, or decreased (4)% at constant currency, to $330 million (Q4 2024: $334 million).

Retail Media revenue decreased (17)%, or (18)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (17)%, or (18)% at constant currency, reflecting the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by continued strength in Retail Media onsite across the broader client base, new client integrations, and growing offsite activity.

Performance Media revenue increased 1%, or decreased (2)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%, or 2% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of full funnel, cross-channel activation, partially offset by lower AdTech services and supply.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $46 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: net income of $72 million). Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo was $48 million, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2024: net income attributable to shareholders of $71 million, or $1.23 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $69 million, or $1.30 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2024: $101 million, or $1.75 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $120 million, representing a decrease of (17)% year-over-year (Q4 2024: $144 million). This reflects higher non-GAAP operating expenses related to planned growth investments and lower Contribution ex-TAC over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 36% (Q4 2024: 43%).

Operating expenses increased 9% year-over-year to $225 million (Q4 2024: $206 million), mostly driven by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 12% year-over-year to $184 million (Q4 2024: $165 million).

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue increased 1% year-over-year, or decreased (0.5)% at constant currency, to $1.9 billion (FY 2024: $1.9 billion). Gross profit increased 7% year-over-year to $1,049 million (FY 2024: $983 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 54% (FY 2024: 51%). Contribution ex-TAC increased 5% year-over-year, or increased 3% at constant currency, to $1.2 billion (FY 2024: $1.1 billion).

Retail Media revenue increased 2%, or 2% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 2%, or 2% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform, partially offset by the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.

Performance Media revenue was flat, or decreased (1)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%, or 4% at constant currency, driven by the traction of full funnel, cross-channel activation, partially offset by lower AdTech services and supply revenue.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $149 million (FY 2024: $115 million). Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo was $145 million, or $2.64 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2024: $112 million, or $1.90 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income was $253 million, or $4.62 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2024: $268 million, or $4.57 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $407 million, representing an increase of 4% year-over-year (FY 2024: $390 million). This reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC, partially offset by planned growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (FY 2024: 35%).

Operating expenses increased 2% year-over-year to $847 million (FY 2024: $832 million), mostly driven by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7% or $41 million to $668 million (FY 2024: $627 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities was $161 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $169 million).

Free Cash Flow was $134 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $146 million).

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, increased $56 million compared to December 31, 2024 to $389 million, after spending $152 million on share repurchases in 2025 (2024: $225 million).

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $891 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

Redomiciliation to Luxembourg and Direct Listing

Following the favorable opinion of the works council, Criteo's Board of Directors has approved the previously announced proposed transfer of the Company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion") and the replacement of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") structure with ordinary shares to be directly listed on Nasdaq. A general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held on February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., Paris time, at the Company's registered office at 32 Rue Blanche, 75009 Paris, France to obtain approval by the Company's shareholders for the Conversion and certain related proposals.

The expected timing for completion of the Conversion remains the third quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions. As previously announced, following the Conversion, Criteo intends to pursue a subsequent corporate redomiciliation from Luxembourg to the United States if the Board of Directors determines such action is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, subject to the prior Company's works council consultation process.

2026 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of February 11, 2026.

Fiscal year 2026 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC growth of flat to +2% at constant currency

at constant currency Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% to 34% of Contribution ex-TAC

First quarter 2026 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $245 million and $250 million , or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency

, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency Adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $55 million

The Company's first quarter and full year 2026 guidance reflects the near-term impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients. The first quarter of 2026 is expected to represent the low point of the year.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the first quarter and full year 2026 reflects growth investments in agentic AI, foreign exchange headwinds on euro-based costs, and costs related to certain corporate matters.

The above guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.847, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 154, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.737, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,450 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.40.

The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the first quarter of 2026 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2026.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Extension of Share Repurchase Authorization

Criteo's Board of Directors approved an increase of the previously authorized share repurchase program of the Company's outstanding American Depositary Shares. As of February 6, 2026, the remaining share buyback authorization was extended to up to $200 million. The Company intends to use repurchased shares under this extended program to satisfy employee equity obligations in lieu of issuing new shares, which would limit future dilution for its shareholders, as well as to fund potential acquisitions in the future.

Under the terms of the authorization, the stock purchases may be made from time to time in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws and applicable provisions of French corporate law. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including price, regulatory requirements and capital availability, as determined by Criteo's management team. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs)); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the Conversion; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Conversion, including the condition that the option to withdraw shares for cash in connection with the Conversion is not exercised above a certain threshold; the Conversion not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion; failure to list our shares on Nasdaq following the Conversion or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo following the Conversion, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion; inability to terminate the deposit agreement and withdraw our ordinary shares from the depositary so as to terminate our ADS program in connection with the Conversion; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg; the deferment or abandonment of the Conversion by our board of directors up to three days prior to the general shareholders' meeting to vote thereon; following the completion of the Conversion, a delay or failure in our ability to redomicile to the United States via the merger into a newly incorporated and wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary for any reason; costs or taxes related to the Conversion; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

France 080-094-5120

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 342,038

$ 290,693 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 25.9 million and $ 28.6 million as of

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

582,102

800,859 Income taxes

14,233

1,550 Other taxes

57,050

53,883 Marketable securities - current portion

23,242

26,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,210

50,887 Total current assets

1,071,875

1,224,114 Property and equipment, net

139,330

107,222 Intangible assets, net

151,853

158,384 Goodwill

535,761

515,188 Right of use asset - operating lease

134,205

99,468 Marketable securities - noncurrent portion

23,500

15,584 Noncurrent financial assets

8,314

4,332 Deferred tax assets

90,689

81,006 Other noncurrent assets

45,680

61,151 Total noncurrent assets

1,129,332

1,042,335 Total assets

$ 2,201,207

$ 2,266,449









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 566,046

$ 802,524 Contingencies - current portion

9,229

1,882 Income taxes

27,528

34,863 Financial liabilities - current portion

11,360

3,325 Lease liability - operating - current portion

33,085

25,812 Other taxes

14,713

19,148 Employee - related payables

114,416

109,227 Other current liabilities

68,277

49,819 Total current liabilities

844,654

1,046,600 Deferred tax liabilities

5,285

4,067 Defined benefit plans

5,707

4,709 Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion

105,277

77,584 Contingencies - noncurrent portion

22,729

31,939 Other noncurrent liabilities

31,826

20,453 Total noncurrent liabilities

170,824

138,752 Total liabilities

1,015,478

1,185,352 Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 55,659,895 and 57,744,839 shares authorized

and issued, and 51,151,866 and 54,277,422 outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively.

1,871

1,931 Treasury stock, 4,508,029 and 3,467,417 shares at cost as of December 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(120,853)

(125,298) Additional paid-in capital

706,321

709,580 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(68,879)

(108,768) Retained earnings

630,750

571,744 Equity attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,149,210

1,049,189 Noncontrolling interests

36,519

31,908 Total equity

1,185,729

1,081,097 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,201,207

$ 2,266,449

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Revenue

$ 541,136

$ 553,035

$ 1,944,901

$ 1,933,289

















Cost of revenue















Traffic acquisition cost

211,094

218,636

770,284

811,806 Other cost of revenue

32,639

33,428

125,237

138,512

















Gross profit

297,403

300,971

1,049,380

982,971

















Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

75,266

67,559

283,303

279,341 Sales and operations expenses

110,271

97,356

394,370

376,090 General and administrative expenses

39,352

41,548

168,942

176,138 Total operating expenses

224,889

206,463

846,615

831,569 Income from operations

72,514

94,508

202,765

151,402 Financial and other income

329

2,206

809

3,095 Income before taxes

72,843

96,714

203,574

154,497 Provision for income taxes

26,472

24,770

54,195

39,784 Net income

$ 46,371

$ 71,944

$ 149,379

$ 114,713

















Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 47,642

$ 71,095

$ 144,602

$ 111,571 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

$ (1,271)

$ 849

$ 4,777

$ 3,142

















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:















Basic

52,234,730

54,695,112

52,934,526

54,817,136 Diluted

53,107,946

57,640,779

54,792,540

58,605,529

















Net income attributable to shareholders per share:















Basic

$ 0.91

$ 1.30

$ 2.73

$ 2.04 Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 1.23

$ 2.64

$ 1.90

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 46,371

$ 71,944

$ 149,379

$ 114,713 Noncash and nonoperating items

61,584

56,105

175,203

192,118 - Amortization and provisions

32,327

20,620

129,446

87,754 - Equity awards compensation expense

5,811

20,424

57,848

102,617 - Gain on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets

1,787

6,494

1,728

7,418 - Change in uncertain tax positions

9,938

(7)

10,359

1,757 - Net change in fair value of earn-out

—

(2,195)

—

1,007 - Change in deferred taxes

(30,920)

(9,670)

(7,533)

(26,040) - Change in income taxes

42,497

28,710

(21,992)

19,389 - Other

144

(8,271)

5,347

(1,784) Changes in assets and liabilities

52,738

41,405

(13,345)

(48,670) - Trade receivables

(15,749)

(167,111)

245,977

(28,516) - Trade payables

34,318

193,703

(265,395)

(17,160) - Other current assets

8,340

10,881

13,665

10,142 - Other current liabilities

24,385

2,925

(7,505)

(11,314) - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

1,444

1,007

(87)

(1,822) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

160,693

169,454

311,237

258,161 Cash flows from investing activities















Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(27,429)

(24,159)

(102,739)

(78,112) Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment

934

765

2,013

1,476 Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired

—

—

—

(527) Purchases of investment securities

(5,257)

(20,950)

(28,436)

(26,688) Maturities and sales of investment securities

(258)

5,409

28,029

5,950 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(32,010)

(38,935)

(101,133)

(97,901) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—

117

1,897

4,550 Repurchase of treasury stocks

(36,620)

(67,103)

(152,064)

(224,595) Cash payment for contingent consideration

—

(51,983)

—

(51,983) Change in other financing activities

(475)

2,825

(1,309)

1,529 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(37,095)

(116,144)

(151,476)

(270,499) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,564)

(7,422)

(7,212)

(10,159) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

87,024

6,953

51,416

(120,398) Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

255,335

283,990

290,943

411,341 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 342,359

$ 290,943

$ 342,359

$ 290,943

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ 3,474

$ (4,606)

$ (64,930)

$ (40,705) Cash paid for interest

$ (615)

$ (328)

$ (1,584)

$ (1,360) Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Intangible assets, property, and equipment acquired through payables

$ 18,126

$ 1,758

$ 18,126

$ 1,758

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

















CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 160,693

$ 169,454

$ 311,237

$ 258,161 Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(27,429)

(24,159)

(102,739)

(78,112) Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment

934

765

2,013

1,476 FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 134,198

$ 146,060

$ 210,511

$ 181,525





(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisitions of intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31

December 31 2025

2024

YoY Change

2025

2024

YoY Change Gross Profit 297,403

300,971

(1) %

1,049,380

982,971

7 %























Other Cost of Revenue 32,639

33,428

(2) %

125,237

138,512

(10) %























Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 330,042

$ 334,399

(1) %

$ 1,174,617

$ 1,121,483

5 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31

December 31

Segment

2025

2024

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency (2)

2025

2024

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency (2) Revenue

































Retail Media

$ 76,347

$ 91,889

(17) %

(18) %

$ 263,872

$ 258,303

2 %

2 %

Performance Media

464,789

461,146

1 %

(2) %

1,681,029

1,674,986

— %

(1) %

Total

541,136

553,035

(2) %

(4) %

1,944,901

1,933,289

1 %

— %



































Contribution ex-TAC

































Retail Media

74,620

90,228

(17) %

(18) %

259,684

253,846

2 %

2 %

Performance Media

255,422

244,171

5 %

2 %

914,933

867,637

5 %

4 %

Total (1)

$ 330,042

$ 334,399

(1) %

(4) %

$ 1,174,617

$ 1,121,483

5 %

3 %





(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric. (2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

YoY Change

2025

2024

YoY Change Net income

$ 46,371

$ 71,944

(36) %

$ 149,379

$ 114,713

30 % Adjustments:























Financial Income

(329)

(2,206)

85 %

(460)

(3,095)

85 % Provision for income taxes

26,472

24,770

7 %

54,195

39,784

36 % Equity related compensation

7,079

21,710

(67) %

59,573

105,742

(44) % Pension service costs

203

(23)

983 %

786

495

59 % Depreciation and amortization expense (2)

31,092

25,514

22 %

122,320

101,193

21 % Acquisition-related costs

—

(522)

100 %

—

1,439

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,200

2,821

226 %

18,531

29,847

(38) % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)

—

—

NM

2,372

—

NM Total net adjustments

73,717

72,064

2 %

257,317

275,405

(7) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 120,088

$ 144,008

(17) %

$ 406,696

$ 390,118

4 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded accelerated amortization of $7.9 million, included in depreciation and amortization expense, and a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million, recorded in other noncash or nonrecurring events, related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. (3) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

YoY

Change

2025

2024

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ 75,266

$ 67,559

11 %

$ 283,303

$ 279,341

1 % Equity related compensation

5,397

9,713

(44) %

20,997

54,628

(62) % Depreciation and Amortization expense (2)

21,454

13,740

56 %

82,911

51,936

60 % Pension service costs

112

57

96 %

434

330

32 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

537

412

30 %

1,025

8,576

(88) % Other noncash or nonrecurring events(2)

—

—

NM

872

—

NM Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

47,766

43,637

9 %

177,064

163,871

8 % Sales and Operations expenses

110,271

97,356

13 %

394,370

376,090

5 % Equity related compensation

5,194

6,892

(25) %

19,384

22,985

(16) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

2,193

3,311

(34) %

12,704

12,960

(2) % Pension service costs

26

(110)

124 %

102

(32)

419 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

2,269

(26)

NM

2,358

5,467

(57) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

100,589

87,289

15 %

359,822

334,710

8 % General and Administrative expenses

39,352

41,548

(5) %

168,942

176,138

(4) % Equity related compensation

(3,512)

5,105

(169) %

19,192

28,129

(32) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

369

391

(6) %

1,433

1,716

(16) % Pension service costs

65

30

117 %

250

197

27 % Acquisition-related costs

—

(522)

100 %

—

1,439

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

6,394

2,435

163 %

15,148

15,804

(4) % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (3)

—

—

NM

1,500

—

NM Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

36,036

34,109

6 %

131,419

128,853

2 % Total Operating expenses

224,889

206,463

9 %

846,615

831,569

2 % Equity related compensation

7,079

21,710

(67) %

59,573

105,742

(44) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

24,016

17,442

38 %

97,048

66,612

46 % Pension service costs

203

(23)

983 %

786

495

59 % Acquisition-related costs

—

(522)

100 %

—

1,439

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,200

2,821

226 %

18,531

29,847

(38) % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)

$ —

$ —

NM

$ 2,372

$ —

NM Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ 184,391

$ 165,035

12 %

$ 668,305

$ 627,434

7 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded accelerated amortization of $7.9 million, included in depreciation and amortization expense, and a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million, recorded in other noncash or nonrecurring events, related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. (3) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

YoY

Change

2025

2024

YoY

Change Net income

$ 46,371

$ 71,944

(36) %

$ 149,379

$ 114,713

30 % Adjustments:























Equity related compensation

7,079

21,710

(67) %

59,573

105,742

(44) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

8,530

8,573

(1) %

37,061

34,860

6 % Acquisition related costs

—

(522)

100 %

—

1,439

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,200

2,821

226 %

18,531

29,847

(38) % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)

—

—

NM

2,372

—

NM Tax impact of the above adjustments (4)

(2,118)

(3,686)

43 %

(13,931)

(18,734)

26 % Total net adjustments

22,691

28,896

(21) %

103,606

153,154

(32) % Adjusted net income (1)

$ 69,062

$ 100,840

(32) %

$ 252,985

$ 267,867

(6) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

52,234,730

54,695,112





52,934,526

54,817,136



- Diluted

53,107,946

57,640,779





54,792,540

58,605,529





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 1.32

$ 1.84

(28) %

$ 4.78

$ 4.89

(2) % - Diluted

$ 1.30

$ 1.75

(26) %

$ 4.62

$ 4.57

1 %





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric. (2) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. (3) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025. (4) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation(1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31

December 31



2025

2024

YoY Change

2025

2024

YoY Change Gross Profit as reported

$ 297,403

$ 300,971

(1) %

$ 1,049,380

$ 982,971

7 %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

32,639

33,428

(2) %

125,237

138,512

(10) %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

330,042

334,399

(1) %

1,174,617

1,121,483

5 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(8,138)

—





(13,936)

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

321,904

334,399

(4) %

1,160,681

1,121,483

3 %

























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

211,094

218,636

(3) %

770,284

811,806

(5) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(4,487)

—





(7,198)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

206,607

218,636

(6) %

763,086

811,806

(6) %

























Revenue as reported

541,136

553,035

(2) %

1,944,901

1,933,289

1 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(12,625)

—





(21,134)

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 528,511

$ 553,035

(4) %

$ 1,923,767

$ 1,933,289

— %





(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



2025

2024 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

54,277,422

55,765,091 Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period

(1,342,896)

(947,955) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

52,934,526

54,817,136 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method

1,858,014

3,788,393 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

54,792,540

58,605,529









Shares issued as at December 31, before Treasury stock

55,659,895

57,744,839 Treasury stock as of December 31,

(4,508,029)

(3,467,417) Shares outstanding as of December 31, after Treasury stock

51,151,866

54,277,422

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023























Clients (3) % (1) % 16,786 16,977 17,142 17,084 17,269 17,162 17,744 17,767 18,197























Revenue (2) % 15 % 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 566,302 Americas (12) % 20 % 241,987 201,978 199,797 192,908 274,620 206,816 212,374 198,365 280,597 EMEA 11 % 16 % 202,901 174,335 185,955 164,861 183,372 161,745 168,496 162,842 189,291 APAC 1 % 3 % 96,248 93,347 96,919 93,665 95,043 90,331 90,437 88,848 96,414























Revenue (2) % 15 % 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 566,302 Retail Media (17) % 14 % 76,347 67,114 60,913 59,498 91,889 60,765 54,777 50,872 76,583 Performance Media 1 % 15 % 464,789 402,546 421,758 391,936 461,146 398,127 416,530 399,183 489,719























TAC (3) % 16 % 211,094 181,526 190,602 187,062 218,636 192,789 204,214 196,167 249,926 Retail Media 4 % 103 % 1,727 849 904 708 1,661 1,182 911 703 2,429 Performance Media (4) % 16 % 209,367 180,677 189,698 186,354 216,975 191,607 203,303 195,464 247,497























Contribution ex-TAC (1) (1) % 15 % 330,042 288,134 292,069 264,372 334,399 266,103 267,093 253,888 316,376 Retail Media (17) % 13 % 74,620 66,265 60,009 58,790 90,228 59,583 53,866 50,169 74,154 Performance Media 5 % 15 % 255,422 221,869 232,060 205,582 244,171 206,520 213,227 203,719 242,222























Cash flow from

(used for) operating

activities (5) % 79 % 160,688 89,600 (1,397) 62,341 169,454 57,503 17,187 14,017 161,340























Capital expenditures 13 % 19 % 26,495 22,258 34,882 17,091 23,394 18,899 21,119 13,224 19,724























Net cash position 18 % 34 % 342,359 255,335 206,024 286,171 290,942 283,990 291,698 341,862 411,257























Headcount 4 % — % 3,649 3,650 3,621 3,533 3,507 3,504 3,498 3,559 3,563























Days Sales

Outstanding

(days - end of month) (5) days (7) days 57 64 65 68 62 65 64 66 58





(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

