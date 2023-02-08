CRITEO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

2022 Activated Media Spend Up 25% to 3.3 Billion

2022 Operating Cash Flow Up 16% to $256 Million and Free Cash Flow Up 19% to $200 Million

Deployed $136 Million of Capital to Share Repurchases in 2022

Targeting High-Single-Digit to Low-Double-Digit Growth in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

YoY

Change 2022

2021

YoY

Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $ 564

$ 653

(14) % $ 2,017

$ 2,254

(11) % Gross Profit $ 247

$ 244

1 % $ 795

$ 782

2 % Net Income $ 16

$ 75

(79) % $ 11

$ 138

(92) % Gross Profit margin 44 %

37 %

7ppt 39 %

35 %

4ppt Diluted EPS $ 0.25

$ 1.15

(78) % $ 0.14

$ 2.09

(93) % Cash from operating activities $ 125

$ 66

90 % $ 256

$ 221

16 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 348

$ 516

(32) % $ 348

$ 516

(32) %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $ 283

$ 276

3 % $ 928

$ 921

1 % Contribution ex-TAC margin 50 %

42 %

8ppt 46 %

41 %

5ppt Adjusted EBITDA $ 104

$ 111

(6) % $ 267

$ 322

(17) % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.84

$ 1.44

(42) % $ 2.76

$ 3.38

(18) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $ 111

$ 56

99 % $ 200

$ 168

19 % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 106 %

50 %

56ppt 75 %

52 %

23ppt

"In 2022, we made great strides in the transformation of Criteo and the acceleration of our strategy. As a clear leader in Commerce and Retail Media, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the largest market opportunity in digital advertising," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "In 2023, we are focused on the execution of our plan that delivers growth for our clients and drives shareholder value."

Operating Highlights

We renewed and extended our global partnership with Ascential and its world-class e-commerce businesses; we signed a three-year U.S. partnership with a major holding agency to accelerate the demand for both Retail Media and Marketing Solutions.

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 23% year-over-year at constant currency in Q4 and 33% in 2022 2 .

. Same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 retention for Retail Media was 122% and 130% in Q4 and 2022, respectively.

retention for Retail Media was 122% and 130% in Q4 and 2022, respectively. We expanded our platform adoption to 175 retailers and 1,800 brands in Retail Media, including new retailer wins in the grocery, agricultural retail, and health and beauty sectors.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC was down 7% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in Q4 and flat in 2022.

in Q4 and flat in 2022. Criteo's activated media spend 4 , including Iponweb, was $3.3 billion in the last 12 months and $1.2 billion in Q4, growing 39% at constant currency 2 .

, including Iponweb, was in the last 12 months and in Q4, growing 39% at constant currency . We deployed $136 million of capital for share repurchases in 2022, and we extended our share repurchase authorization from $280 million to $480 million in December 2022 .

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q4 2022 was $564 million, gross profit was $247 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $283 million. Net income for Q4 was $16 million, or $0.25 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $104 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.84. As reported, revenue for Q4 decreased by 14%, gross profit increased 1% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 3%. At constant currency, revenue for Q4 decreased by 8% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 10%.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2022 was $2.0 billion, gross profit was $795 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $928 million. As reported, revenue for 2022 decreased by 11%, gross profit increased 2% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 1%. At constant currency, revenue for 2022 decreased by 4% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 10%. Net income for fiscal 2022 was $11 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis. Fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $267 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.76. Cash flow from operating activities was $125 million in Q4 and $256 million in 2022. Free Cash Flow was $111 million in Q4 and up 19% to a record $200 million in 2022. As of December 31, 2022, we had $373 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered 10% growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% and record Free Cash Flow conversion of 75% of adjusted EBITDA in 2022. In 2023, we are capitalizing on our momentum in Retail Media and accelerating cost efficiency initiatives."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 14% year-over-year in Q4 2022, or 8% at constant currency, to $564 million (Q4 2021: $653 million). Gross profit increased by 1% year-over-year in Q4 2022 to $247 million (Q4 2021: $244 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 44% (Q4 2021: 37%). Contribution ex-TAC in the fourth quarter increased 3% year-over-year, or increased 10% at constant currency, to $283 million (Q4 2021: $276 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 50% (Q4 2021: 42%), up 800 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 19%, or decreased 12% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 16%, or decreased 7% at constant currency, driven by a slowdown in Retail, anticipated signal loss impacts and the suspension of the Company's operations in Russia , partially offset by strength in Travel.

, partially offset by strength in Travel. Retail Media revenue decreased 21%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 19%, or 23% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue reflects three months of contribution following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $16 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: $75 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 3% (Q4 2021: 11%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo was $15 million, or $0.25 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2021: $74 million, or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $52 million, or $0.84 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2021: $92 million, or $1.44 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $104 million, above the Company's guidance, representing a decrease of 6% year-over-year (Q4 2021: $111 million). This was driven by planned growth investments, partially offset by higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 37% (Q4 2021: 40%).

Operating expenses increased 11% year-over-year to $198 million (Q4 2021: $179 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense from planned investments, equity awards compensation expense, and operating costs from our acquisition of Iponweb. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 2% or $3 million, to $154 million (Q4 2021: $151 million).



















1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 3 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year. 4 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue, the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients, and the media spend activated by Iponweb.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 11% year-over-year, or 4% at constant currency, to $2,017 million (FY 2021: $2,254 million). Gross profit increased by 2% year-over-year to $795 million (FY 2021: $782 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 39% (FY 2021: 35%). Contribution ex-TAC increased 1% year-over-year, or increased 10% at constant currency, to $928 million (FY 2021: $921 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 46% (FY 2021: 41%), up 500 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue decreased 12%, or decreased 5% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC decreased 10%, or was flat at constant currency, driven by solid growth for Commerce Audiences offset by lower Retargeting primarily due to anticipated signal loss impacts and the suspension of the Company's operations in Russia .

. Retail Media revenue decreased 18%, or 16% at constant currency, reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 29%, or 33% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue reflects five months of contribution following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $11 million (FY 2021: $138 million). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo was $9 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2021: $134 million, or $2.09 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income was $173 million, or $2.76 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2021: $217 million, or $3.38 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $267 million (FY 2021: $322 million), reflecting planned growth investments, partially offset by higher Contribution ex-TAC and cost management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 29% (FY 2021: 35%).

Operating expenses increased 22% year-over-year to $771 million (FY 2021: $630 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense from planned investments, equity awards compensation expense, and inclusion of the operating costs from our acquisition of Iponweb. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 11% or $56 million, to $580 million (FY 2021: $524 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities increased 90% year-over-year to $125 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: $66 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, increased to $111 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: $56 million).

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $198 million compared to December 31, 2021 to $373 million, after spending approximately $135 million for the acquisition of Iponweb (net of cash acquired), which closed on August 1, 2022, and approximately $136 million on share repurchases in 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $835 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2023 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of February 8, 2023.

Fiscal year 2023 guidance:

High single-digit to low double-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28% of Contribution ex-TAC

First quarter 2023 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $210 million and $216 million , or year-over-year growth at constant currency of +5% to +7%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

, or year-over-year growth at constant currency of +5% to +7%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition Adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $32 million

The above guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.952, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 135, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.838, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,290 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.25.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the first quarter of 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisition of Iponweb, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia (including resulting sanctions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have, and macro-economic conditions including inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. could have, an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 348,200

$ 515,527 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $47.8 million and $45.4 million at December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

708,949

581,988 Income taxes

23,609

8,784 Other taxes

78,274

73,388 Other current assets

51,866

34,182 Restricted cash - current

25,000

— Marketable securities - current portion

25,098

50,299 Total current assets

1,260,996

1,264,168 Property, plant and equipment, net

131,207

139,961 Intangible assets, net

175,983

82,627 Goodwill

515,140

329,699 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

102,176

120,257 Restricted cash - non current

75,000

— Marketable securities - non current portion

—

5,000 Non-current financial assets

5,928

6,436 Other non-current assets

50,818

— Deferred tax assets

31,646

35,443 Total non-current assets

1,087,898

719,423 Total assets

$ 2,348,894

$ 1,983,591









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 742,918

$ 430,245 Contingencies - current portion

65,759

3,059 Income taxes

13,037

6,641 Financial liabilities - current portion

219

642 Lease liability - operating - current portion

31,003

34,066 Other taxes

58,031

60,236 Employee - related payables

85,569

98,136 Other current liabilities

83,457

39,523 Total current liabilities

1,079,993

672,548 Deferred tax liabilities

3,463

3,053 Defined benefit plans

3,708

5,531 Financial liabilities - non current portion

74

360 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

77,536

93,893 Contingencies - non current portion

33,788

— Other non-current liabilities

69,226

9,886 Total non-current liabilities

187,795

112,723 Total liabilities

1,267,788

785,271 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 63,248,728 and 65,883,347 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

2,079

2,149 Treasury stock, 5,985,104 and 5,207,873 shares at cost as of December 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively.

(174,293)

(131,560) Additional paid-in capital

734,492

731,248 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(91,890)

(40,294) Retained earnings

577,653

601,588 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,048,041

1,163,131 Non-controlling interests

33,065

35,189 Total equity

1,081,106

1,198,320 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,348,894

$ 1,983,591

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























Revenue

$ 564,425

$ 653,267

(14) %

$ 2,017,003

$ 2,254,235

(11) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(281,021)

(377,076)

(25) %

(1,088,779)

(1,333,440)

(18) % Other cost of revenue

(36,810)

(31,840)

16 %

(133,024)

(138,851)

(4) %

























Gross profit

246,594

244,351

1 %

795,200

781,944

2 %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(69,348)

(44,860)

55 %

(187,596)

(151,817)

24 % Sales and operations expenses

(99,633)

(89,892)

11 %

(377,996)

(325,616)

16 % General and administrative expenses

(28,969)

(43,855)

(34) %

(205,330)

(152,634)

35 % Total Operating expenses

(197,950)

(178,607)

11 %

(770,922)

(630,067)

22 % Income from operations

48,644

65,744

(26) %

24,278

151,877

(84) % Financial and Other income (expense)

(6,144)

3,330

NM

17,783

1,939

NM Income before taxes

42,500

69,074

(38) %

42,061

153,816

(73) % Provision for income taxes

(26,451)

5,864

NM

(31,186)

(16,169)

93 % Net Income

$ 16,049

$ 74,938

(79) %

$ 10,875

$ 137,647

(92) %

























Net income available to shareholders of

Criteo S.A.

$ 15,400

$ 73,765

(79) %

$ 8,952

$ 134,456

(93) % Net income available to non-controlling

interests

$ 649

$ 1,173

(45) %

$ 1,923

$ 3,191

(40) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing per share amounts:























Basic

58,732,771

60,590,826





60,004,707

60,717,446



Diluted

61,898,460

63,985,850





62,760,197

64,231,637





























Net income allocated to shareholders per

share:























Basic

$ 0.26

$ 1.22

(79) %

$ 0.15

$ 2.21

(93) % Diluted

$ 0.25

$ 1.15

(78) %

$ 0.14

$ 2.09

(93) %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change Net income

$ 16,049

$ 74,938

(79) %

$ 10,875

$ 137,647

(92) % Non-cash and non-operating items

62,986

21,306

NM

185,029

124,879

48 % - Amortization and provisions

15,611

23,015

(32) %

150,261

90,934

65 % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

22,440

12,354

82 %

65,034

44,528

46 % - Net gain or (loss) on disposal of non-current

assets

167

(2,729)

NM

(194)

1,965

NM - Interest accrued and non-cash financial

income and expenses

1,985

—

NM

(259)

—

NM - Change in uncertain tax positions

412

—

NM

412

—

NM - Net change in fair value of Earn-out

771

—

NM

771

—

NM - Change in deferred taxes

19,653

(23,210)

NM

3,602

(18,642)

NM - Change in income taxes

1,947

11,863

(84) %

(10,952)

6,043

NM - Other

—

13

NM

(23,646)

51

NM Changes in working capital related to operating

activities

46,420

(30,232)

NM

60,081

(41,613)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

(117,309)

(151,604)

(23) %

(41,910)

(134,950)

(69) % - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

153,318

88,384

73 %

133,792

82,691

62 % - (Increase) / Decrease in other current

assets

8,537

(7,032)

NM

(14,687)

(19,742)

(26) % - Increase / (Decrease) in other current

liabilities

2,316

38,807

(94) %

(17,862)

33,033

NM - Change in operating lease liabilities and

right of use assets

(442)

1,213

NM

748

(2,645)

NM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

125,455

66,012

90 %

255,985

220,913

16 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

(35,841)

(10,600)

NM

(84,796)

(54,983)

54 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment

21,319

455

NM

28,951

1,973

NM Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired

(2,574)

(892)

NM

(138,027)

(10,419)

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

(15,299)

865

NM

27,753

(12,938)

NM CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(32,395)

(10,172)

NM

(166,119)

(76,367)

NM Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit

agreement

—

—

NM

78,513

—

NM Repayment of borrowings

—

13

NM

(78,513)

(1,249)

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

411

3,508

(88) %

1,028

25,196

(96) % Repurchase of treasury stocks

(76,523)

(27,416)

NM

(135,685)

(100,027)

36 % Change in other financial liabilities

(372)

(401)

(7) %

(265)

(4,037)

(93) % Other

(364)

—

NM

21,878

—

NM CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(76,848)

(24,296)

NM

(113,044)

(80,117)

41 % Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash

equivalents

24,665

(13,475)

NM

(44,149)

(36,913)

20 % Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

40,877

18,069

NM

(67,327)

27,516

NM Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

407,323

497,458

(18) %

515,527

488,011

6 % Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash at end of period

$ 448,200

$ 515,527

(13) %

$ 448,200

$ 515,527

(13) %

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH

FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (4,439)

$ (5,482)

(19) %

$ (38,124)

$ (28,767)

33 % Cash paid for interest

$ (339)

$ (347)

(2) %

$ (1,298)

$ (1,486)

(13) %



(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $22.1 million and $11.9 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $63.2 million and $42.7 million of equity awards compensation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 125,455

$ 66,012

90 %

$ 255,985

$ 220,913

16 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

(35,841)

(10,600)

NM

(84,796)

(54,983)

54 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment

21,319

455

NM

28,951

1,973

NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 110,933

$ 55,867

99 %

$ 200,140

$ 167,903

19 %



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



December 31,





December 31,



2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change























Gross Profit 246,594

244,351

1 %

795,200

781,944

2 %























Other Cost of Revenue 36,810

31,840

16 %

133,024

138,851

(4) %























Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 283,404

$ 276,191

3 %

$ 928,224

$ 920,795

1 %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended













December 31,









December 31,









Segment

2022

2021

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency (3)

2022

2021

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency (3) Revenue

































Marketing Solutions

$ 470,918

$ 577,962

(19) %

(12) %

$ 1,762,517

$ 2,007,239

(12) %

(5.1) %

Retail Media (2)

59,801

75,305

(21) %

(18) %

202,317

246,996

(18) %

(16) %

Iponweb

33,706

—

N/A

N/A

52,169

—

N/A

N/A

Total

564,425

653,267

(14) %

(8) %

2,017,003

2,254,235

(11) %

(4) %



































Contribution ex-TAC

































Marketing Solutions

192,616

228,378

(16) %

(7) %

714,695

796,152

(10) %

(0.3) %

Retail Media (2)

57,082

47,813

19 %

23 %

161,360

124,643

29 %

33 %

Iponweb

33,706

—

N/A

N/A

52,169

—

N/A

N/A

Total (1)

$ 283,404

$ 276,191

3 %

10 %

$ 928,224

$ 920,795

1 %

10 %



(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.

(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

(3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change Net income

$ 16,049

$ 74,938

(79) %

$ 10,875

$ 137,647

(92) % Adjustments:























Financial (Income) expense

6,427

(347)

NM

(17,053)

1,044

NM Provision for income taxes

26,451

(5,864)

NM

31,186

16,169

93 % Equity awards compensation expense

22,441

12,114

85 %

65,035

44,955

45 % Pension service costs

970

319

NM

1,756

1,324

33 % Depreciation and amortization expense

27,450

21,756

26 %

89,018

88,402

1 % Acquisition-related costs

1,093

6,118

(82) %

12,584

11,256

12 % Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(699)

—

NM

63,221

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs (1)

4,123

1,833

NM

10,677

21,698

(51) % Total net adjustments

88,256

35,929

NM

256,424

184,848

39 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 104,305

$ 110,867

(6) %

$ 267,299

$ 322,495

(17) %



(1) For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring, integration and transformation costs following its new organizational structure implemented to support its Commerce Media Platform strategy:







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Gain) from forfeitures of share-based compensation awards —

239

—

(427) Facilities related costs 450

1,328

1,452

16,020 Payroll related (gain) costs 2,687

(157)

7,373

4,480 Integration and transformation costs 986

423

1,852

1,625 Total restructuring, integration and transformation costs $ 4,123

$ 1,833

$ 10,677

$ 21,698

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change Total Operating expenses

(197,950)

(178,607)

10.8 %

(770,922)

(630,067)

22.4 % Equity awards compensation expense

22,441

12,114

85 %

65,035

44,955

45 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

15,797

7,145

NM

38,136

27,283

40 % Pension service costs

970

319

NM

1,756

1,324

33 % Acquisition-related costs

1,093

6,118

(82) %

12,584

11,256

12 % Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(699)

—

NM

63,221

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,123

1,833

NM

10,677

21,698

(51) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (154,225)

$ (151,078)

2 %

$ (579,513)

$ (523,551)

11 %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY

Change

2022

2021

YoY

Change

























Net income

$ 16,049

$ 74,938

(79) %

$ 10,875

$ 137,647

(92) % Adjustments:























Equity awards compensation expense

22,441

12,114

85 %

65,035

44,955

45 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

12,423

3,755

NM

23,276

12,929

80 % Acquisition-related costs

1,093

6,118

(82) %

12,584

11,256

12 % Loss contingency on regulatory matters

(699)

—

NM

63,221

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,123

1,833

NM

10,677

21,698

(51) % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(3,535)

(6,557)

(46) %

(12,513)

(11,243)

11 % Total net adjustments

35,846

17,263

NM

162,280

79,595

NM Adjusted net income(2)

$ 51,895

$ 92,201

(44) %

$ 173,155

$ 217,242

(20) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

58,732,771

60,590,826





60,004,707

60,717,446



- Diluted

61,898,460

63,985,850





62,760,197

64,231,637





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.52

(42) %

$ 2.89

$ 3.58

(19) % - Diluted

$ 0.84

$ 1.44

(42) %

$ 2.76

$ 3.38

(18) %



(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

YoY Change

2022

2021

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 246,594

$ 244,351

1 %

$ 795,200

$ 781,944

2 %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

(36,810)

(31,840)

16 %

(133,024)

(138,851)

(4) %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

283,404

276,191

3 %

928,224

920,795

1 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

21,462

—





84,202

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

304,866

276,191

10 %

1,012,426

920,795

10 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

50 %

42 %





46 %

41 %





























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(281,021)

(377,076)

(25) %

(1,088,779)

(1,333,440)

(18) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(16,065)

—





(63,434)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

(297,086)

(377,076)

(21) %

(1,152,213)

(1,333,440)

(14) %

























Revenue as reported

564,425

653,267

(14) %

2,017,003

2,254,235

(11) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

37,527

—





147,636

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 601,952

$ 653,267

(8) %

$ 2,164,639

$ 2,254,235

(4) %



(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



2022

2021 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

60,675,474

60,639,570 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(670,767)

77,876 Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

60,004,707

60,717,446 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

2,755,491

3,514,191 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

62,760,198

64,231,637









Shares issued as December 31, before Treasury stocks

63,248,728

65,883,347 Treasury stock as of December 31,

(5,985,104)

(5,207,873) Shares outstanding as of December 31, after Treasury stocks

57,263,624

60,675,474 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

9,507,770

6,213,932 Fully diluted shares as at December 31,

66,771,394

66,889,406

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ

Change Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020























Clients (0.7) % (0.3) % 21,600 21,673 21,711 21,597 21,745 21,747 21,332 20,626 21,460























Revenue (14) % 26 % 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 Americas (2) % 40 % 281,806 201,274 213,340 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 312,817 EMEA (21) % 23 % 185,125 150,915 176,867 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 232,137 APAC (26) % 3 % 97,494 94,732 104,883 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081 116,328























Revenue (14) % 26 % 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 Marketing Solutions (19) % 22 % 470,918 387,288 440,423 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 543,262 Retail Media (2) (21) % 45 % 59,801 41,170 54,667 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 118,020 Iponweb N/A 83 % 33,706 18,463 — — — — — — —























TAC (25) % 20 % (281,021) (233,543) (280,565) (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) (408,108) Marketing Solutions (20) % 21 % (278,302) (229,266) (262,454) (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) (324,017) Retail Media (2) (90) % (36) % (2,719) (4,277) (18,111) (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) (84,091) Iponweb N/A N/A — — — — — — — — —























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 3 % 33 % 283,404 213,378 214,525 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 253,174 Marketing Solutions (16) % 22 % 192,616 158,022 177,969 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 219,245 Retail Media (2) 19 % 55 % 57,082 36,893 36,556 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 33,929 Iponweb N/A 83 % 33,706 18,463 — — — — — — —























Cash flow from operating activities 90 % 201 % 125,455 41,628 13,972 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362 44,080























Capital expenditures 43 % (28) % 14,522 20,307 15,452 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780 22,302























Capital expenditures/Revenue 1ppt (2)ppt 3 % 5 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 %























Net cash position (13) % 10 % 448,200 407,323 562,546 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060 488,011























Headcount 34 % 5 % 3,716 3,537 3,146 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532 2,594























Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) 6 days (7) days 71 78 76 74 65 70 66 64 56



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

SOURCE Criteo S.A.