Criteo Reports Results For The First Quarter 2019, Adjusts 2019 Growth Outlook And Maintains Outlook For 2019 Profitability Margin

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue increased 3% at constant currency 1 to $558 million .

to . Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs, or Revenue ex-TAC 2 , increased 2% at constant currency to $236 million , or 42.2% of revenue.

, increased 2% at constant currency to , or 42.2% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA 2 decreased 6% at constant currency to $69 million , or 29.2% of Revenue ex-TAC.

decreased 6% at constant currency to , or 29.2% of Revenue ex-TAC. Cash flow from operating activities decreased 20% to $67 million .

. Free Cash Flow 2 decreased 16% to $44 million .

decreased 16% to . Net income increased 1% to $21 million .

. Adjusted net income per diluted share 2 was $0.60 , in line with the prior year period.

was , in line with the prior year period. Due to identified execution issues, we are taking a more modest approach to our 2019 growth outlook.

We maintain our 2019 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA margin, highlighting our commitment to profitability.

"While making progress on several priorities, we recognize 2019 is another transition year," said JB Rudelle, CEO. "We are working hard to accelerate our transformation."

"We maintain our Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for 2019," said Benoit Fouilland, CFO. "This highlights our commitment to profitability."

Operating Highlights

Revenue ex-TAC from new products grew 74% year over year to 9% of total.

Customer Acquisition, Audience Match, Retail Media's transactional-Saas offering all grew triple digits.

Same-client Revenue ex-TAC 3 decreased less than 1% at constant currency.

decreased less than 1% at constant currency. We maintained client retention at close to 90% for all products.

Revenue ex-TAC from mobile apps grew 32% year-over-year.

Our header-bidding technology now connects to over 3,700 publishers and 135 app developers.

We further enriched our client platform with new self-service tools, including analytics and an audience creation feature.

We took effective measures to drive employee attrition down.

Revenue and Revenue ex-TAC

Revenue declined 1%, and increased 3% at constant currency, to $558 million (Q1 2018: $564 million). Revenue ex-TAC decreased 2%, and increased 2% at constant currency, to $236 million (Q1 2018: $240 million). This increase at constant currency was primarily driven by the broader adoption of our new solutions by existing clients. Revenue ex-TAC margin as a percentage of revenue was 42.2% (Q1 2018: 42.6%).

In the Americas, Revenue ex-TAC grew 6%, or 8% at constant currency, to $86 million and represented 37% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 37% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In EMEA, Revenue ex-TAC declined 10%, or 2% at constant currency, to $92 million and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In Asia-Pacific , Revenue ex-TAC grew 1%, or 3% at constant currency, to $57 million and represented 24% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income increased 1% to $21 million (Q1 2018: $21 million). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. was $19 million, or $0.29 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2018: $20 million, or $0.29 per share on a diluted basis). Adjusted net income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, decreased 2% to $40 million, or $0.60 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2018: $41 million, or $0.60 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA declined 12%, or 6% at constant currency, to $69 million (Q1 2018: $78 million). This decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a slight increase in Non-GAAP expenses, as well as proceeds from the disposal of the HookLogic Travel business in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Revenue ex-TAC was 29.2% (Q1 2018: 32.4%), a 320-basis point decrease year over year.

Operating expenses were $176 million (Q1 2018: $176 million), in line with the prior-year period. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, which we refer to as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, increased 2% to $150 million (Q1 2018: $148 million).

Cash Flow and Cash Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 20% to $67 million (Q1 2018: $85 million). Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased 16% to $44 million (Q1 2018: $52 million), representing 63% of Adjusted EBITDA (Q1 2018: 67%).

Business Outlook

We believe that, due to delays in execution, some of the new capabilities we are building to achieve our company transformation are going to take more time to yield expected benefits. As a result, we are taking a more modest approach to our 2019 growth outlook but maintain our 2019 outlook for profitability margin, highlighting our commitment to profitability.

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of April 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 guidance:

We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $221 million and $224 million . This implies a constant-currency growth of -2% to 0%.

and . This implies a constant-currency growth of -2% to 0%. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $50 million and $53 million .

Fiscal year 2019 guidance:

We now expect Revenue ex-TAC growth for fiscal year 2019 to be between 0% and 2% at constant currency.

Despite the lower guidance for Revenue ex-TAC, we maintain our expectation for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30% of Revenue ex-TAC for fiscal year 2019.

The above guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.88 a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 110, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.76 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 3.81.

The above guidance assumes no acquisitions are completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue ex-TAC is our revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC") generated over the applicable measurement period and Revenue ex-TAC by Region reflects our Revenue ex-TAC by our geographies. Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and across our geographies. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short‑ and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow permits a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue, Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 that will be filed with the SEC, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's earnings conference call will take place today, April 30, 2019, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

Conference call details:

U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212

International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo S.A." call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.











1 Growth at constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2018 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2019 figures. 2 Revenue ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net Income per diluted share and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 3 Same-client Revenue ex-TAC is the Revenue ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, VP, Head of IR, e.lassalle@criteo.com

Friederike Edelmann, IR Director, f.edelmann@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Isabelle Leung-Tack, VP, Global Communications, i.leungtack@criteo.com

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 364,426



$ 395,771

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $25.9 million and $25.2 million at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively

473,901



386,792

Income taxes

19,370



8,182

Other taxes

53,338



56,828

Other current assets

22,816



24,737

Total current assets

933,851



872,310

Property, plant and equipment, net

184,013



180,377

Intangible assets, net

112,036



107,218

Goodwill

312,881



317,076

Right of Use Asset - operating lease (1)

—



200,274

Non-current financial assets

20,460



20,331

Deferred tax assets

33,894



48,330

Total non-current assets

663,284



873,606

Total assets

$ 1,597,135



$ 1,745,916











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 425,376



$ 345,923

Contingencies

2,640



3,215

Income taxes

7,725



5,794

Financial liabilities - current portion

1,018



1,599

Lease liability - operating - current portion (1)

—



49,459

Other taxes

55,592



58,192

Employee - related payables

65,878



63,459

Other current liabilities

47,115



37,256

Total current liabilities

605,344



564,897

Deferred tax liabilities

10,770



8,421

Retirement benefit obligation

5,537



6,893

Financial liabilities - non current portion

2,490



2,283

Lease liability - operating - non current portion (1)

—



166,920

Other non-current liabilities

5,103



4,706

Total non-current liabilities

23,900



189,223

Total liabilities

629,244



754,120

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 67,708,203 and 66,142,511 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

2,201



2,157

Treasury stock, 3,459,119 and 1,672,404 shares at cost as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(79,159)



(39,079)

Additional paid-in capital

663,281



641,094

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(30,522)



(41,869)

Retained earnings

387,869



403,200

Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

943,670



965,503

Non-controlling interests

24,221



26,293

Total equity

967,891



991,796

Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,597,135



$ 1,745,916





(1) Effective January 1, 2019 we have adopted ASC 842, Leases. We have elected the modified retrospective transition method and not restated comparative prior periods. Upon adoption, we recognized total operating lease liabilities of $223.5 million and operating right-of-use assets of $204.3 million.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY

Change













Revenue

$ 564,164



$ 558,123



(1) %













Cost of revenue











Traffic acquisition cost

(323,746)



(322,429)



(0.4) % Other cost of revenue

(30,059)



(26,045)



(13) %













Gross profit

210,359



209,649



(0.3) %













Operating expenses:











Research and development expenses

(45,318)



(46,577)



3 % Sales and operations expenses

(95,649)



(95,909)



0.3 % General and administrative expenses

(34,591)



(33,770)



(2) % Total Operating expenses

(175,558)



(176,256)



0.4 % Income from operations

34,801



33,393



(4) % Financial income (expense)

(1,325)



(1,974)



49 % Income before taxes

33,476



31,419



(6) % Provision for income taxes

(12,386)



(10,018)



(19) % Net Income

$ 21,090



$ 21,401



1 %













Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 19,809



$ 19,120



(3) % Net income available to non-controlling interests

$ 1,281



$ 2,281



78 %













Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:











Basic

66,160,375



64,336,777





Diluted

67,469,738



66,041,296



















Net income allocated to shareholders per share:











Basic

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



— % Diluted

$ 0.29



$ 0.29



— %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY

Change Net income

$ 21,090



$ 21,401



1 % Non-cash and non-operating items

53,966



42,866



(21) % - Amortization and provisions

26,050



19,644



(25) % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

18,829



13,882



(26) % - Change in deferred taxes

(3,146)



(5,916)



88 % - Income tax for the period

15,532



15,934



3 % - Other (2)

(3,299)



(678)



(79) % Changes in working capital related to operating activities

23,687



20,821



(12) % - Decrease in trade receivables

91,292



86,018



(6) % - Decrease in trade payables

(62,945)



(58,485)



(7) % - Decrease/(Increase) in other current assets

7,958



(5,992)



NM

- Increase/(decrease) in other current liabilities (2)

(12,618)



2,436



NM

- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets (4)

—



(3,156)



NM

Income taxes paid

(14,216)



(17,868)



26 % CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

84,527



67,220



(20) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(7,413)



(13,292)



79 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(25,154)



(10,392)



(59) % Payment for (disposal of) a business, net of cash acquired (disposed)

(10,811)



(5,325)



(51) % Change in other non-current financial assets

(112)



(32)



(71) % CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(43,490)



(29,041)



(33) % Repayment of borrowings (3)

(238)



(172)



(28) % Proceeds from capital increase

166



11



(93) % Change in other financial liabilities (2)

16,845



(30)



NM

CASH FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

16,773



(191)



NM















CHANGE IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

57,810



37,988



(34) % Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

414,111



364,426



(12) % Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (2)

11,953



(6,643)



NM

Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 483,874



$ 395,771



(18) %



(1) Of which $18.4 million and $13.5 million of equity awards compensation expense consisted of share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

(2) During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported the cash impact of the settlement of hedging derivatives related to financing activities in cash from (used for) financing activities in the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

(3) Interest paid for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 amounted to $0.4 million and $0.3 million respectively.

(4) Effective January 1, 2019 we have adopted ASC 842, Leases. We have elected the modified retrospective transition method and not restated prior periods. Changes in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets included rent prepayments and accrued rent amounts which were mapped to other current assets and trade payables in prior years.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY

Change













CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 84,527



$ 67,220



(20) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(7,413)



(13,292)



79 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(25,154)



(10,392)



(59) % FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 51,960



$ 43,536



(16) %



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended













March 31,









Region

2018

2019

YoY Change

YoY Change

at Constant

Currency Revenue

















Americas

$ 212,695



$ 217,993



2 %

4 %

EMEA

222,611



209,643



(6) %

3 %

Asia-Pacific

128,858



130,487



1 %

4 %

Total

564,164



558,123



(1) %

3 %



















Traffic acquisition costs

















Americas

(131,521)



(131,545)



— %

1 %

EMEA

(119,893)



(117,291)



(2) %

7 %

Asia-Pacific

(72,332)



(73,593)



2 %

4 %

Total

(323,746)



(322,429)



(0.4) %

4 %



















Revenue ex-TAC (1)

















Americas

81,174



86,448



6 %

8 %

EMEA

102,718



92,352



(10) %

(2) %

Asia-Pacific

56,526



56,894



1 %

3 %

Total

$ 240,418



$ 235,694



(2) %

2 %



(1) We define Revenue ex-TAC as our revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs generated over the applicable measurement period. Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue and review of these measures by region can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region or similarly titled measures but define the regions differently, which reduces their effectiveness as a comparative measure; and (c) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue. The above table provides a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue and Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY Change Net income

$ 21,090



$ 21,401



1 % Adjustments:











Financial (income) expense

1,325



1,974



49 % Provision for income taxes

12,386



10,018



(19) % Equity awards compensation expense

19,303



13,882



(28) % Research and development

4,555



4,025



(12) % Sales and operations

7,832



6,201



(21) % General and administrative

6,916



3,656



(47) % Pension service costs

434



394



(9) % Research and development

220



193



(12) % Sales and operations

79



72



(9) % General and administrative

135



129



(4) % Depreciation and amortization expense

23,646



19,296



(18) % Cost of revenue

15,249



9,135



(40) % Research and development

2,221



3,477



57 % Sales and operations

4,454



4,864



9 % General and administrative

1,722



1,820



6 % Restructuring

(252)



1,890



NM

Research and development

(348)



—



(100) % Sales and operations

107



1,890



NM

General and administrative

(11)



—



(100) % Total net adjustments

56,842



47,454



(17) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 77,932



$ 68,855



(12) %



(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY

Change













Research and Development expenses

$ (45,318)



$ (46,577)



3 % Equity awards compensation expense

4,555



4,025



(12) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

2,221



3,477



57 % Pension service costs

220



193



(12) % Restructuring

(348)



—



(100) % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(38,670)



(38,882)



1 % Sales and Operations expenses

(95,649)



(95,909)



0.3 % Equity awards compensation expense

7,832



6,201



(21) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

4,454



4,864



9 % Pension service costs

79



72



(9) % Restructuring

107



1,890



NM

Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(83,177)



(82,882)



(0.4) % General and Administrative expenses

(34,591)



(33,770)



(2) % Equity awards compensation expense

6,916



3,656



(47) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

1,722



1,820



6 % Pension service costs

135



129



(4) % Restructuring

(11)



—



(100) % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(25,829)



(28,165)



9 % Total Operating expenses

(175,558)



(176,256)



0.4 % Equity awards compensation expense

19,303



13,882



(28) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

8,397



10,161



21 % Pension service costs

434



394



(9) % Restructuring

(252)



1,890



NM

Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (147,676)



$ (149,929)



2 %



(1) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

CRITEO S.A. Detailed Information on Selected Items (U.S. dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2019

YoY Change Equity awards compensation expense











Research and development

$ 4,555



$ 4,025



(12) % Sales and operations

7,832



6,201



(21) % General and administrative

6,916



3,656



(47) % Total equity awards compensation expense

19,303



13,882



(28) %













Pension service costs











Research and development

220



193



(12) % Sales and operations

79



72



(9) % General and administrative

135



129



(4) % Total pension service costs

434



394



(9) %













Depreciation and amortization expense











Cost of revenue

15,249



9,135



(40) % Research and development

2,221



3,477



57 % Sales and operations

4,454



4,864



9 % General and administrative

1,722



1,820



6 % Total depreciation and amortization expense

23,646



19,296



(18) %













Restructuring











Research and development

(348)



—



(100) % Sales and operations

107



1,890



NM

General and administrative

(11)



—



(100) % Total restructuring

$ (252)



$ 1,890



NM

