Criteo Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2020

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced better than expected financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 in a still challenging global environment marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue declined 17% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency 1 , to $438 million , after an estimated $100 million net negative COVID-19 impact, or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency.

, to , after an estimated net negative COVID-19 impact, or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency. Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs, or Revenue ex-TAC 2 , decreased 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $180 million ( $178 million at guidance rates), representing 41% of revenue. The estimated net negative impact of COVID-19 on Revenue ex-TAC was approximately $41 million , or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency.

, decreased 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to ( at guidance rates), representing 41% of revenue. The estimated net negative impact of COVID-19 on Revenue ex-TAC was approximately , or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency. Net income decreased 51% year-over-year to $6 million , representing 1% of revenue.

, representing 1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA 2 declined 30% at constant currency to $39 million , representing 22% of Revenue ex-TAC.

declined 30% at constant currency to , representing 22% of Revenue ex-TAC. Diluted EPS decreased 44% to $0.09 and Adjusted diluted EPS 2 decreased 43% to $0.27 .

and Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 43% to . Cash flow from operating activities was $33 million .

. Free Cash Flow 2 was solid in the current economic context at $15 million .

was solid in the current economic context at . Our cash position was $578 million as of June 30, 2020 , up $159 million compared to Dec. 31, 2019 .

as of , up compared to . The Company had financial liquidity in excess of $830 million as of June 30, 2020 .

"I'm pleased with our better-than-expected performance and strong additions to our leadership," said Megan Clarken, CEO. "The team is fully energized and focused on executing on our strategic plan."

"Q2 was a solid quarter delivered in a still uncertain context," said Dave Anderson, Interim CFO. "We remain hyper-focused on managing responsibly our expense base while also investing for growth."

Operating Highlights

New solutions, which include all solutions outside of retargeting, grew 67% year-over-year to 20% of total Revenue ex-TAC, doubling year-over-year and adding 7 points of Revenue ex-TAC contribution in Q2.

Todd Parsons will soon be joining Criteo from OpenX as the Company's new Chief Product Officer.

will soon be joining Criteo from OpenX as the Company's new Chief Product Officer. Retail Media's strong growth momentum accelerated to +84% year-over-year compared to +41% in Q1.

We hired Sherry Smith , the prior CEO of Triad Retail Media, as MD of Americas for Retail Media.

, the prior CEO of Triad Retail Media, as MD of Americas for Retail Media. We enhanced our SPARROW proposal for cohort-based advertising to improve Google Chrome's TURTLEDOV initiative as part of our online identity resolution strategy.

Client count grew 3% year-over-year to close to 20,400, in line with Q1 2020.

Same-client revenue declined 13% year-over-year and same-client Revenue ex-TAC 3 decreased 14% year-over-year at constant currency, including 21 points directly attributable to the COVID-19 disruption on both a revenue and Revenue ex-TAC basis.

decreased 14% year-over-year at constant currency, including 21 points directly attributable to the COVID-19 disruption on both a revenue and Revenue ex-TAC basis. Our direct header-bidding technology now connects to over 4,700 publishers across Web and App.

___________________________________________________ 1 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2019 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2020 figures. 2 Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and growth at constant currency are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 3 Same-client revenue or Revenue ex-TAC is the revenue or Revenue ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

Revenue and Revenue ex-TAC

Revenue declined 17% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency, to $438 million (Q2 2019: $528 million), after an approximately $100 million net negative business impact from the COVID-19 disruption, or approximately 19 points of the year-over-over decline at constant currency. Revenue ex-TAC decreased 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $180 million (Q2 2019: $224 million), after an approximately $41 million net negative business impact from the COVID-19 disruption, or approximately 19 points of the year-over-over decline at constant currency. Growth in our midmarket business and increased adoption of new solutions were offset by the decline in our core business with large clients, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disruption. Revenue ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Revenue ex-TAC margin, was 41% (Q2 2019: 42%).

In the Americas, Revenue declined 13% year-over-year, or 12% at constant currency, to $186 million and represented 42% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 17% year-over-year, or 15% at constant currency, to $70 million and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 42% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 17% year-over-year, or 15% at constant currency, to and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In EMEA, Revenue declined 18% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency, to $160 million and represented 37% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $69 million and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 37% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In Asia-Pacific , Revenue declined 23% year-over-year, or $23 at constant currency, to $92 million and represented 21% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 24% year-over-year, or 24% at constant currency, to $40 million and represented 22% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income decreased 51% year-over-year to $6 million (Q2 2019: $13 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 1% (Q2 2019: 2%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. decreased 47% year-over-year to $6 million, or $0.09 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2019: $11 million, or $0.16 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted Net Income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, decreased 46% year-over-year to $17 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2019: $31 million, or $0.47 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 31% year-over-year, or 30% at constant currency, to $39 million (Q2 2019: $56 million), driven by the Revenue ex-TAC performance over the period, including the still meaningful impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by proactive and disciplined expense management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 22% (Q2 2019: 25%).

Operating expenses decreased 22% or $39 million, to $136 million (Q2 2019: $175 million), mostly driven by lower headcount-related expense and disciplined expense management. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, which we refer to as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, decreased 20% or $29 million, to $120 million (Q2 2019: $149 million), mostly driven by lower headcount-related expense and disciplined expense management.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has been focused on managing its expense base in a swift, agile and disciplined way to maximize profitability and preserve cash generation for 2020 and beyond.

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 37% year-over-year to $33 million (Q2 2019: $53 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, was solid in the current circumstances at $15 million (Q2 2019: $20 million), representing 61% of Adjusted EBITDA in the first half 2020 (H1 2019: 51%), despite $4 million cash restructuring charges.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $159 million compared to December 31, 2019 to $578 million, after spending $15 million on share repurchases in the quarter and preemptively drawing $157 million on the Company's €350 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

The Company has financial liquidity in excess of $830 million, including its RCF and cash position as of June 30, 2020. We believe that the Company's current financial liquidity, combined with expected cash-flow generation in 2020, puts it in a solid position to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of July 29, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 guidance:

We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $171 million and $173 million , implying constant-currency decline of approximately 20% to 21%.

and , implying constant-currency decline of approximately 20% to 21%. Due to the expected and still meaningful impact of COVID-19 on our business in the third quarter, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $31 million and $33 million .

We withdrew our financial guidance for fiscal year 2020 on April 1, 2020. Given how uncertain the global situation still is around the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the still multiple unknowns at this point, we believe the Company is still not in a position to reliably quantify the impact of COVID-19 on its financial results beyond the third quarter 2020.

The above guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.905, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 108, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.80, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1220 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.24.

The above guidance assumes no acquisitions are completed during the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue ex-TAC is our revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC") generated over the applicable measurement period and Revenue ex-TAC by Region reflects our Revenue ex-TAC by our geographies. Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and across our geographies.

Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.

In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow permits a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue, Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the virus.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's earnings conference call will take place today, July 29, 2020, at 8:00 AM EDT, 2:00 PM CEST. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212

International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo S.A." call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 418,763



$ 578,181

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $16.1 million and $33.3 million at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively

481,732



329,979

Income taxes

21,817



19,932

Other taxes

60,924



54,008

Other current assets

17,225



17,306

Total current assets

1,000,461



999,406

Property, plant and equipment, net

194,161



195,736

Intangible assets, net

86,886



78,185

Goodwill

317,100



316,575

Right of Use Asset - operating lease

142,044



137,808

Marketable securities

—



22,396

Non-current financial assets

21,747



19,809

Deferred tax assets

27,985



34,487

Total non-current assets

789,923



804,996

Total assets

$ 1,790,384



$ 1,804,402











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 390,277



$ 280,626

Contingencies

6,385



4,126

Income taxes

3,422



2,440

Financial liabilities - current portion

3,636



159,381

Lease liability - operating - current portion

45,853



51,414

Other taxes

50,099



44,085

Employee - related payables

74,781



61,963

Other current liabilities

35,886



38,982

Total current liabilities

610,339



643,017

Deferred tax liabilities

9,272



8,079

Retirement benefit obligation

8,485



9,215

Financial liabilities - non-current portion

769



44

Lease liability - operating - non-current portion

117,988



105,794

Other non-current liabilities

5,543



3,256

Total non-current liabilities

142,057



126,388

Total liabilities

752,396



769,405

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 66,197,181 and 66,204,881 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

2,158



2,158

Treasury stock, 3,903,673 and 5,589,408 shares at cost as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(74,900)



(90,714)

Additional paid-in capital

668,389



683,288

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,105)



(44,297)

Retained earnings

451,725



452,247

Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,007,267



1,002,682

Non-controlling interests

30,721



32,315

Total equity

1,037,988



1,034,997

Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,790,384



$ 1,804,402



CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change

























Revenue

$ 528,147



$ 437,614



(17) %

$ 1,086,270



$ 940,990



(13) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(304,229)



(257,698)



(15) %

(626,658)



(555,062)



(11) % Other cost of revenue

(29,059)



(33,914)



17 %

(55,104)



(67,720)



23 %

























Gross profit

194,859



146,002



(25) %

404,508



318,208



(21) %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(44,015)



(31,247)



(29) %

(90,592)



(68,762)



(24) % Sales and operations expenses

(95,503)



(75,781)



(21) %

(191,412)



(160,755)



(16) % General and administrative expenses

(35,767)



(29,185)



(18) %

(69,537)



(55,100)



(21) % Total Operating expenses

(175,285)



(136,213)



(22) %

(351,541)



(284,617)



(19) % Income from operations

19,574



9,789



(50) %

52,967



33,591



(37) % Financial income (expense)

(1,354)



(1,003)



(26) %

(3,328)



(1,337)



(60) % Income before taxes

18,220



8,786



(52) %

49,639



32,254



(35) % Provision for income taxes

(5,683)



(2,636)



(54) %

(15,701)



(9,676)



(38) % Net Income

$ 12,537



$ 6,150



(51) %

$ 33,938



$ 22,578



(33) %

























Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 10,823



$ 5,716



(47) %

$ 29,943



$ 21,175



(29) % Net income available to non-controlling interests

$ 1,714



$ 434



(75) %

$ 3,995



$ 1,403



(65) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:























Basic

64,581,476



61,415,467







64,459,867



61,553,875





Diluted

65,624,505



61,790,135







65,833,642



61,958,499































Net income allocated to shareholders per share:























Basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.09



(47) %

$ 0.46



$ 0.34



(26) % Diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.09



(44) %

$ 0.45



$ 0.34



(24) %

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change Net income

$ 12,537



$ 6,150



(51) %

$ 33,938



$ 22,578



(33) % Non-cash and non-operating items

28,961



33,083



14 %

53,959



65,911



22 % - Amortization and provisions

18,282



27,907



53 %

37,926



54,951



45 % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

11,713



7,160



(39) %

25,595



15,662



(39) % - Net gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets

—



(123)



NM



—



2,143



NM

- Change in deferred taxes

7,252



(4,939)



NM



1,336



(7,617)



NM

- Change in income taxes

(8,696)



3,056



NM



(10,630)



727



NM

- Other

410



22



(95) %

(268)



45



NM

Changes in working capital related to operating activities

11,466



(5,856)



NM



32,287



1,631



(95) % - Decrease in trade receivables

19,325



27,318



41 %

105,343



126,706



20 % - (Decrease) in trade payables

(14,995)



(22,118)



48 %

(73,480)



(103,797)



41 % - Decrease in other current assets

7,504



15,448



NM



1,512



5,050



NM

- Increase/(Decrease) in other current liabilities

3,015



(25,503)



NM



5,451



(26,448)



NM

- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(3,383)



(1,001)



(70) %

(6,539)



120



NM

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

52,964



33,377



(37) %

120,184



90,120



(25) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(28,812)



(29,471)



2 %

(42,104)



(40,729)



(3) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(3,980)



10,939



NM



(14,372)



10,460



NM

(Payment for) disposal of a business, net of cash acquired (disposed)

637



—



(100) %

(4,688)



—



(100) % Change in other non-current financial assets

(1,152)



(21,238)



NM



(1,184)



(20,349)



NM

CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(33,307)



(39,770)



19 %

(62,348)



(50,618)



(19) % Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

—



154,310



NM



—



154,310



NM

Repayment of borrowings

(167)



1



NM



(339)



(169)



(50) % Proceeds from capital increase

(98)



(20)



(80) %

(87)



(16)



(82) % Repurchase of treasury stocks

—



(14,860)



NM



—



(33,101)



NM

Change in other financial liabilities

(209)



(573)



NM



(239)



(927)



NM

CASH (USED FOR) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(474)



138,858



NM



(665)



120,097



NM

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,099



9,210



30 %

456



(181)



NM

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

26,282



141,675



NM



57,627



159,418



NM

Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

395,771



436,506



10 %

364,426



418,763



15 % Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 422,053



$ 578,181



37 %

$ 422,053



$ 578,181



37 %

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (7,127)



$ (4,519)



(37) %

$ (24,995)



$ (16,566)



(34) % Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (351)



$ (317)



(10) %

$ (758)



$ (666)



(12) %

(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $11.4 million and $6.8 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $24.9 million and $14.9 million of equity awards compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change

























CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 52,964



$ 33,377



(37) %

$ 120,184



$ 90,120



(25) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(28,812)



(29,471)



2 %

(42,104)



(40,729)



(3) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(3,980)



10,939



NM



(14,372)



10,460



NM

FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 20,172



$ 14,845



(26) %

$ 63,708



$ 59,851



(6) %

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,









June 30,









Region

2019

2020

YoY Change

YoY Change at Constant Currency

2019

2020

YoY Change

YoY Change at Constant Currency Revenue

































Americas

$ 213,974



$ 185,674



(13) %

(12) %

$ 431,967



$ 377,419



(13) %

(11) %

EMEA

194,359



159,621



(18) %

(16) %

404,002



349,735



(13) %

(11) %

Asia-Pacific

119,814



92,319



(23) %

(23) %

250,301



213,836



(15) %

(14) %

Total

528,147



437,614



(17) %

(16) %

1,086,270



940,990



(13) %

(12) %



































Traffic acquisition costs

































Americas

(129,491)



(115,317)



(11) %

(10) %

(261,036)



(235,339)



(10) %

(9) %

EMEA

(107,401)



(90,153)



(16) %

(14) %

(224,692)



(198,550)



(12) %

(9) %

Asia-Pacific

(67,337)



(52,228)



(22) %

(23) %

(140,930)



(121,173)



(14) %

(14) %

Total

(304,229)



(257,698)



(15) %

(14) %

(626,658)



(555,062)



(11) %

(10) %



































Revenue ex-TAC (1)

































Americas

84,483



70,357



(17) %

(15) %

170,931



142,080



(17) %

(16) %

EMEA

86,958



69,468



(20) %

(18) %

179,310



151,185



(16) %

(13) %

Asia-Pacific

52,477



40,091



(24) %

(24) %

109,371



92,663



(15) %

(15) %

Total

$ 223,918



$ 179,916



(20) %

(18) %

$ 459,612



$ 385,928



(16) %

(15) %

(1) We define Revenue ex-TAC as our revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs generated over the applicable measurement period. Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue and review of these measures by region can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region or similarly titled measures but define the regions differently, which reduces their effectiveness as a comparative measure; and (c) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue. The above table provides a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue and Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change Net income

$ 12,537



$ 6,150



(51) %

$ 33,938



$ 22,578



(33) % Adjustments:























Financial (income) expense

1,354



1,003



(26) %

3,328



1,337



(60) % Provision for income taxes

5,683



2,636



(54) %

15,701



9,676



(38) % Equity awards compensation expense

14,391



7,159



(50) %

28,273



15,662



(45) % Research and development

4,203



2,068



(51) %

8,228



4,438



(46) % Sales and operations

5,693



1,572



(72) %

11,894



5,190



(56) % General and administrative

4,495



3,519



(22) %

8,151



6,034



(26) % Pension service costs

391



539



38 %

785



1,077



37 % Research and development

191



269



41 %

384



538



40 % Sales and operations

71



95



34 %

143



190



33 % General and administrative

129



175



36 %

258



349



35 % Depreciation and amortization expense

21,315



20,208



(5) %

40,611



44,346



9 % Cost of revenue

10,847



13,098



21 %

19,982



25,869



29 % Research and development (1)

3,534



1,658



(53) %

7,011



7,308



4 % Sales and operations

5,109



4,221



(17) %

9,973



8,561



(14) % General and administrative

1,825



1,231



(33) %

3,645



2,608



(28) % Restructuring cost (2)

728



1,216



67 %

2,618



3,425



31 % Research and development

124



513



NM



124



1,508



NM

Sales and operations

175



415



NM



2,065



1,436



(30) % General and administrative

429



288



(33) %

429



481



12 % Total net adjustments

43,862



32,761



(25) %

91,316



75,523



(17) % Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 56,399



$ 38,911



(31) %

$ 125,254



$ 98,101



(22) %

(1) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized an accelerated amortization for Manage technology due to a revised useful life in 2019 ($4.0 million in Research and development).



(2) For the Three Months Ended and the Six Months Ended June 2019, and June 2020, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring charges following its new organizational structure implemented to support its multi-product platform strategy and office right sizing policy:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019

2020 2019

2020 Equity awards compensation expense (2,678)



—

(2,678)



—

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,228



—

1,228



—

Facilities and impairment related costs (243)



807

1,647



1,794

Payroll related costs 2,421



409

2,421



1,631

Total restructuring costs 728



1,216

2,618



3,425



(3) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change Research and Development expenses

$ (44,015)



$ (31,247)



(29) %

$ (90,592)



$ (68,762)



(24) % Equity awards compensation expense

4,203



2,068



(51) %

8,228



4,438



(46) % Depreciation and Amortization expense (1)

3,534



1,658



(53) %

7,011



7,308



4 % Pension service costs

191



269



41 %

384



538



40 % Restructuring costs (2)

124



513



NM



124



1,508



NM

Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(35,963)



(26,739)



(26) %

(74,845)



(54,970)



(27) % Sales and Operations expenses

(95,503)



(75,781)



(21) %

(191,412)



(160,755)



(16) % Equity awards compensation expense

5,693



1,572



(72) %

11,894



5,190



(56) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

5,109



4,221



(17) %

9,973



8,561



(14) % Pension service costs

71



95



34 %

143



190



33 % Restructuring costs (2)

175



415



NM



2,065



1,436



(30) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(84,455)



(69,478)



(18) %

(167,337)



(145,378)



(13) % General and Administrative expenses

(35,767)



(29,185)



(18) %

(69,537)



(55,100)



(21) % Equity awards compensation expense

4,495



3,519



(22) %

8,151



6,034



(26) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

1,825



1,231



(33) %

3,645



2,608



(28) % Pension service costs

129



175



36 %

258



349



35 % Restructuring costs (2)

429



288



(33) %

429



481



12 % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(28,889)



(23,972)



(17) %

(57,054)



(45,628)



(20) % Total Operating expenses

(175,285)



(136,213)



(22) %

(351,541)



(284,617)



(19) % Equity awards compensation expense

14,391



7,159



(50) %

28,273



15,662



(45) % Depreciation and Amortization expense (1)

10,468



7,110



(32) %

20,629



18,477



(10) % Pension service costs

391



539



38 %

785



1,077



37 % Restructuring costs (2)

728



1,216



67 %

2,618



3,425



31 % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (3)

$ (149,307)



$ (120,189)



(20) %

$ (299,236)



$ (245,976)



(18) %

(1) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized an accelerated amortization for Manage technology due to a revised useful life in 2019 ($4.0 million in Research and development).



(2) For the Three Months Ended and the Six Months Ended June 2019, and June 2020, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring charges following its new organizational structure implemented to support its multi-product platform strategy and office right sizing policy:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019

2020 2019

2020 Equity awards compensation expense (2,678)



—

(2,678)



—

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,228



—

1,228



—

Facilities and impairment related costs (243)



807

1,647



1,794

Payroll related costs 2,421



409

2,421



1,631

Total restructuring costs 728



1,216

2,618



3,425



(3) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

CRITEO S.A.

Detailed Information on Selected Items

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change Equity awards compensation expense























Research and development

$ 4,203



$ 2,068



(51) %

$ 8,228



$ 4,438



(46) % Sales and operations

5,693



1,572



(72) %

11,894



5,190



(56) % General and administrative

4,495



3,519



(22) %

8,151



6,034



(26) % Total equity awards compensation expense

14,391



7,159



(50) %

28,273



15,662



(45) %

























Pension service costs























Research and development

191



269



41 %

384



538



40 % Sales and operations

71



95



34 %

143



190



33 % General and administrative

129



175



36 %

258



349



35 % Total pension service costs

391



539



38 %

785



1,077



37 %

























Depreciation and amortization expense























Cost of revenue

10,847



13,098



21 %

19,982



25,869



29 % Research and development (1)

3,534



1,658



(53) %

7,011



7,308



4 % Sales and operations

5,109



4,221



(17) %

9,973



8,561



(14) % General and administrative

1,825



1,231



(33) %

3,645



2,608



(28) % Total depreciation and amortization expense

21,315



20,208



(5) %

40,611



44,346



9 %

























Restructuring costs (2)























Research and development

124



513



NM



124



1,508



NM

Sales and operations

175



415



NM



2,065



1,436



(30) % General and administrative

429



288



(33) %

429



481



12 % Total restructuring costs

$ 728



$ 1,216



67 %

$ 2,618



$ 3,425



31 %

(1) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized an accelerated amortization for Manage technology due to a revised useful life in 2019 ($4.0 million in Research and development).



(2) For the Three Months Ended and the Six Months Ended June 2019, and June 2020, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring charges following its new organizational structure implemented to support its multi-product platform strategy and office right sizing policy:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019

2020 2019

2020 Equity awards compensation expense (2,678)



—

(2,678)



—

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,228



—

1,228



—

Facilities and impairment related costs (243)



807

1,647



1,794

Payroll related costs 2,421



409

2,421



1,631

Total restructuring costs 728



1,216

2,618



3,425



CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change

























Net income

$ 12,537



$ 6,150



(51) %

$ 33,938



$ 22,578



(33) % Adjustments:























Equity awards compensation expense

14,391



7,159



(50) %

28,273



15,662



(45) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)

5,465



2,847



(48) %

10,937



9,695



(11) % Restructuring costs (2)

728



1,216



67 %

2,618



3,425



31 % Tax impact of the above adjustments

(2,391)



(665)



(72) %

(5,331)



(2,625)



(51) % Total net adjustments

18,193



10,557



(42) %

36,497



26,157



(28) % Adjusted net income (3)

$ 30,730



$ 16,707



(46) %

$ 70,435



$ 48,735



(31) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

64,581,476



61,415,467







64,459,867



61,553,875





- Diluted

65,624,505



61,790,135







65,833,642



61,958,499































Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.48



$ 0.27



(44) %

$ 1.09



$ 0.79



(28) % - Diluted

$ 0.47



$ 0.27



(43) %

$ 1.07



$ 0.79



(26) %

(1) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized an accelerated amortization for Manage technology due to a revised useful life in 2019 ($4.0 million in Research and development).



(2) For the Three Months Ended and the Six Months Ended June 2019, and June 2020, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring charges following its new organizational structure implemented to support its multi-product platform strategy and office right sizing policy:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2019

2020 2019

2020 Equity awards compensation expense (2,678)



—

(2,678)



—

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,228



—

1,228



—

Facilities and impairment related costs (243)



807

1,647



1,794

Payroll related costs 2,421



409

2,421



1,631

Total restructuring costs 728



1,216

2,618



3,425



(3) We define Adjusted Net Income as our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted Net Income because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments in calculating Adjusted Net Income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A.

Constant Currency Reconciliation

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2019

2020

YoY Change

2019

2020

YoY Change

























Revenue as reported

$ 528,147



$ 437,614



(17) %

$ 1,086,270



$ 940,990



(13) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies





7,414











15,532





Revenue at constant currency(1)

528,147



445,028



(16) %

1,086,270



956,522



(12) %

























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(304,229)



(257,698)



(15) %

(626,658)



(555,062)



(11) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies





(4,131)











(8,656)





Traffic Acquisition Costs at constant currency(1)

(304,229)



(261,829)



(14) %

(626,658)



(563,718)



(10) %

























Revenue ex-TAC as reported(2)

223,918



179,916



(20) %

459,612



385,928



(16) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies





3,283











6,876





Revenue ex-TAC at constant currency(2)

223,918



183,199



(18) %

459,612



392,804



(15) % Revenue ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

42.4 %

41.1 %





42.3 %

41.0 %





























Other cost of revenue as reported

(29,059)



(33,914)



17 %

(55,104)



(67,720)



23 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies





(544)











(968)





Other cost of revenue at constant currency(1)

(29,059)



(34,458)



19 %

(55,104)



(68,688)



25 %

























Adjusted EBITDA(3)

56,399



38,911



(31) %

125,254



98,101



(22) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies





600











2,217





Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1)

$ 56,399



$ 39,511



(30) %

$ 125,254



$ 100,318



(20) % Adjusted EBITDA(3)/Revenue ex-TAC(2)

25.2 %

21.6 %





27.3 %

25.4 %





(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.



(2) Revenue ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region" for a reconciliation of Revenue Ex-TAC to revenue.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income" for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

CRITEO S.A.

Information on Share Count

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2020 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

64,249,084



62,293,508

Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

210,783



(739,633)

Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

64,459,867



61,553,875

Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

1,373,775



404,624

Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

65,833,642



61,958,499











Shares issued as at June 30, before Treasury stocks

66,161,523



66,204,881

Treasury stock as of June 30,

(1,118,969)



(5,589,408)

Shares outstanding as of June 30, after Treasury stocks

65,042,554



60,615,473

Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

7,458,330



8,341,925

Fully diluted shares as at June 30,

72,500,884



68,957,398



CRITEO S.A.

Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics

(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



Q2

2018 Q3

2018 Q4

2018 Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 YoY

Change QoQ Change



























Clients 18,936 19,213 19,419 19,373 19,733 19,971 20,247 20,360 20,359 3% —%



























Revenue 537,185 528,869 670,096 558,123 528,147 522,606 652,640 503,376 437,614 (17)% (13)%

Americas 212,781 211,247 317,350 217,993 213,974 213,937 306,250 191,745 185,674 (13)% (3)%

EMEA 201,080 195,230 220,904 209,643 194,359 185,556 216,639 190,114 159,621 (18)% (16)%

APAC 123,324 122,392 131,842 130,487 119,814 123,113 129,751 121,517 92,319 (23)% (24)%



























TAC (306,963) (305,387) (398,238) (322,429) (304,229) (301,901) (386,388) (297,364) (257,698) (15)% (13)%

Americas (125,502) (126,406) (196,168) (131,545) (129,491) (129,047) (189,092) (120,022) (115,317) (11)% (4)%

EMEA (112,577) (111,131) (128,053) (117,291) (107,401) (103,899) (124,939) (108,397) (90,153) (16)% (17)%

APAC (68,884) (67,850) (74,017) (73,593) (67,337) (68,955) (72,357) (68,945) (52,228) (22)% (24)%



























Revenue ex-TAC (1) 230,222 223,482 271,858 235,694 223,918 220,705 266,252 206,012 179,916 (20)% (13)%

Americas 87,279 84,841 121,182 86,448 84,483 84,890 117,158 71,723 70,357 (17)% (2)%

EMEA 88,503 84,099 92,851 92,352 86,958 81,657 91,700 81,717 69,468 (20)% (15)%

APAC 54,440 54,542 57,825 56,894 52,477 54,158 57,394 52,572 40,091 (24)% (24)%



























Cash flow from operating activities 40,341 50,256 85,600 67,220 52,964 43,289 59,359 56,743 33,377 (37)% (41)%



























Capital expenditures 17,847 29,656 45,408 23,684 32,792 23,944 17,520 11,737 18,532 (43)% 58%



























Capital expenditures/Revenue 3% 6% 7% 4% 6% 5% 3% 2% 4% N.A N.A



























Net cash position 480,285 458,690 364,426 395,771 422,053 409,178 418,763 436,506 578,181 37% 32%



























Headcount 2,678 2,737 2,744 2,813 2,873 2,794 2,755 2,701 2,685 (7)% (1)%



























Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) 61 60 58 59 58 57 52 62 61 N.A N.A





(1) We define Revenue ex-TAC as our revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs generated over the applicable measurement period. Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue and review of these measures by region can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region or similarly titled measures but define the regions differently, which reduces their effectiveness as a comparative measure; and (c) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Revenue ex-TAC and Revenue, Traffic Acquisition Costs and Revenue ex-TAC by Region alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue. The above table provides a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue and Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region.

