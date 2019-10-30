Criteo Reports Solid Results For The Third Quarter 2019 And Appoints Megan Clarken As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $523 million , and growth was flat at constant currency 1 .

, and growth was flat at constant currency . Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs, or Revenue ex-TAC 2 , decreased 1% year-over-year and Revenue ex-TAC growth was flat at constant currency, to $221 million (or $223 million at the Q3 guidance exchange rates), representing 42% of revenue.

, decreased 1% year-over-year and Revenue ex-TAC growth was flat at constant currency, to (or at the Q3 guidance exchange rates), representing 42% of revenue. Net income increased 15% year-over-year to $21 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $64 million , or 29% of Revenue ex-TAC.

was , or 29% of Revenue ex-TAC. Cash flow from operating activities was $43 million and Free Cash Flow 2 reached $19 million .

and Free Cash Flow reached . Our cash position was $409 million as of September 30, 2019 .

as of . Earnings per diluted share increased 12% to $0.28 .

. We update our 2019 outlook for Revenue ex-TAC growth and maintain our Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook.

The Company appoints Megan Clarken as new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 25, 2019 .

"We have reached key milestones in our transformative journey," said JB Rudelle, CEO. "With a clear direction and augmented leadership, I am confident Criteo will succeed as the leading tech platform for the open Internet."

"Our solid Q3 results show continued progress on our transformation," said Benoit Fouilland, CFO. "We are committed to making our revenue more resilient and sustainable, and to drive efficiency across the company."

Operating Highlights

Revenue ex-TAC from new solutions, which include all solutions outside of retargeting, represented 11% of total, growing 57% year-over-year.

Among new solutions, Retail Media grew 25% on a Revenue ex-TAC basis.

Web Consideration, our new product for driving traffic on our clients' websites launched in Q3 and priced on a Cost-Per-Impression (or CPM) basis, was already live with 400 clients.

We added 238 net new clients in Q3, and maintained client retention at close to 90% for all products.

Same-client revenue 3 decreased slightly less than 3% year-over-year at constant currency and same-client Revenue ex-TAC 3 decreased 4% year-over-year at constant currency.

decreased slightly less than 3% year-over-year at constant currency and same-client Revenue ex-TAC decreased 4% year-over-year at constant currency. Criteo Direct Bidder, our header-bidding technology now connects to over 4,000 web publishers and over 200 app developers providing direct access to quality inventory.

Revenue and Revenue ex-TAC

Revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $523 million (Q3 2018: $529 million), and growth was flat at constant currency. Revenue ex-TAC decreased 1% year-over-year to $221 million (Q3 2018: $223 million), and growth was flat at constant currency. The performance at constant currency was primarily driven by our business with new clients, in particular in the midmarket, offsetting a slight decline in our business with existing clients, despite continued adoption of our new solutions across our client base. Revenue ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Revenue ex-TAC margin, was 42% (Q3 2018: 42%).

In the Americas, Revenue grew 1% year-over-year, or 1% at constant currency, to $214 million and represented 41% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC growth was flat year-over-year, or flat at constant currency, to $85 million and represented 38% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 41% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC growth was flat year-over-year, or flat at constant currency, to and represented 38% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In EMEA, Revenue declined 5% year-over-year, or 1% at constant currency, to $186 million and represented 35% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 3% year-over-year, or grew 1% at constant currency, to $82 million and represented 37% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

and represented 35% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 3% year-over-year, or grew 1% at constant currency, to and represented 37% of total Revenue ex-TAC. In Asia-Pacific , Revenue increased 1% year-over-year, or declined 1% at constant currency, to $123 million and represented 24% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 1% year-over-year, or 2% at constant currency, to $54 million and represented 25% of total Revenue ex-TAC.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income increased 15% year-over-year to $21 million (Q3 2018: $18 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 4% (Q3 2018: 3%), a 50-basis point increase year-over-year. Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. increased 10% year-over-year to $19 million, or $0.28 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2018: $17 million, or $0.25 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted Net Income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, decreased 2% year-over-year to $35 million, or $0.54 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2018: $36 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA declined 8% year-over-year, or 3% at constant currency, to $64 million (Q3 2018: $70 million), primarily driven by the Revenue ex-TAC performance over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue ex-TAC, which we refer to as Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 29% (Q3 2018: 31%), a 80-basis point decrease year-over-year at constant currency.

Operating expenses declined 3% to $160 million (Q3 2018: $165 million). Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, which we refer to as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, were flat at $138 million (Q3 2018: $138 million), demonstrating our disciplined expense management.

Cash Flow and Cash Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased 14% year-over-year to $43 million (Q3 2018: $50 million). Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased 6% year-over-year to $19 million (Q3 2018: $21 million), representing 30% of Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 2018: 30%) and 44% for the first nine months 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $45 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $409 million.

Criteo Appoints Megan Clarken as Chief Executive Officer

The Company announced today the appointment of Megan Clarken as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 25, 2019.

Megan Clarken spent fifteen years in various positions at Nielsen Holdings plc, and was recently Chief Commercial Officer of Nielsen Global Media. Born in New Zealand and living in New York, Megan Clarken brings to Criteo extensive global leadership experience and very strong industry expertise. Her deep know-how in product and partnerships, combined with a proven track record of driving complex company transformations, will be very valuable to the company.

Criteo's founder JB Rudelle remains committed as Chairman of the Board of directors. He will ensure a smooth transition until Criteo reports its fiscal year 2019 results.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of October 30, 2019.

We are taking a more moderate approach to our business outlook in the fourth quarter to reflect the softer trend in our business with large customers, in particular in the mobile app area, and the uncertainty around the impact this trend may have on the Holiday Season this year.

Fourth quarter 2019 guidance:

We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $255 million and $261 million , implying constant-currency growth of approximately -5% to -3%.

and , implying constant-currency growth of approximately -5% to -3%. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $99 million and $105 million .

Fiscal year 2019 guidance:

With a more moderate outlook for Q4, we now expect to achieve the low end of our Revenue ex-TAC guidance for fiscal year 2019 as communicated on July 30, 2019 . As a result, we now expect approximately flat Revenue ex-TAC growth at constant currency in fiscal year 2019.

. As a result, we now expect approximately flat Revenue ex-TAC growth at constant currency in fiscal year 2019. We maintain our outlook and expect Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2019 of approximately 30% of Revenue ex-TAC.

The above guidance for the quarter and the fiscal year ending December 30, 2019, assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.895, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 109, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.792 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 3.938.

The above guidance assumes no acquisitions are completed during the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue ex-TAC is our revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC") generated over the applicable measurement period and Revenue ex-TAC by Region reflects our Revenue ex-TAC by our geographies. Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and across our geographies.

Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short‑ and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.

In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow permits a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue, Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region, Revenue ex-TAC for Retail Media, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

















1 Constant currency measures excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2018 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2019 figures. 2 Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Revenue ex-TAC for Retail Media, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net Income per diluted share, Free Cash Flow and growth at constant currency are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 3 Same-client revenue or Revenue ex-TAC is the revenue or Revenue ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 364,426



$ 409,178

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $25.9 million and $15.8 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively

473,901



356,699

Income taxes

19,370



22,412

Other taxes

53,338



52,810

Other current assets

22,816



18,165

Total current assets

933,851



859,264

Property, plant and equipment, net

184,013



197,522

Intangible assets, net

112,036



95,701

Goodwill

312,881



314,872

Right of Use Asset - operating lease (1)

—



169,921

Non-current financial assets

20,460



21,251

Deferred tax assets

33,894



43,357

Total non-current assets

663,284



842,624

Total assets

$ 1,597,135



$ 1,701,888











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 425,376



$ 322,284

Contingencies

2,640



4,183

Income taxes

7,725



2,751

Financial liabilities - current portion

1,018



2,827

Lease liability - operating - current portion (1)

—



49,367

Other taxes

55,592



48,313

Employee - related payables

65,878



59,824

Other current liabilities

47,115



38,868

Total current liabilities

605,344



528,417

Deferred tax liabilities

10,770



8,208

Retirement benefit obligation

5,537



8,740

Financial liabilities - non current portion

2,490



937

Lease liability - operating - non current portion (1)

—



135,841

Other non-current liabilities

5,103



5,340

Total non-current liabilities

23,900



159,066

Total liabilities

629,244



687,483

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 67,708,203 and 66,173,983 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

2,201



2,157

Treasury stock, 3,459,119 and 1,807,251 shares at cost as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(79,159)



(38,774)

Additional paid-in capital

663,281



663,439

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(30,522)



(58,382)

Retained earnings

387,869



414,594

Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

943,670



983,034

Non-controlling interests

24,221



31,371

Total equity

967,891



1,014,405

Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,597,135



$ 1,701,888





(1) Effective January 1, 2019 we have adopted ASC 842, Leases. We have elected the modified retrospective transition method and not restated comparative prior periods. Upon adoption, we recognized total operating lease liabilities of $223.5 million and operating right-of-use assets of $204.3 million.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2018

2019

YoY

Change

2018

2019

YoY

Change

























Revenue

$ 528,869



$ 522,606



(1) %

$ 1,630,218



$ 1,608,876



(1) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(305,387)



(301,901)



(1) %

(936,096)



(928,559)



(1) % Other cost of revenue

(32,921)



(31,101)



(6) %

(92,937)



(86,205)



(7) %

























Gross profit

190,561



189,604



(1) %

601,185



594,112



(1) %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(41,796)



(41,414)



(1) %

(134,658)



(132,006)



(2) % Sales and operations expenses

(90,526)



(85,985)



(5) %

(278,901)



(277,397)



(1) % General and administrative expenses

(32,463)



(32,835)



1 %

(102,698)



(102,372)



(0.3) % Total Operating expenses

(164,785)



(160,234)



(3) %

(516,257)



(511,775)



(0.9) % Income from operations

25,776



29,370



14 %

84,928



82,337



(3) % Financial income (expense)

(1,007)



(900)



(11) %

(3,338)



(4,228)



27 % Income before taxes

24,769



28,470



15 %

81,590



78,109



(4) % Provision for income taxes

(6,821)



(7,913)



16 %

(27,845)



(23,614)



(15) % Net Income

$ 17,948



$ 20,557



15 %

$ 53,745



$ 54,495



1 %

























Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 17,143



$ 18,778



10 %

$ 50,678



$ 48,721



(4) % Net income available to non-controlling interests

$ 805



$ 1,779



NM

$ 3,067



$ 5,774



88 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:























Basic

67,075,453



64,868,545







66,531,371



64,600,869





Diluted

68,625,673



66,067,045







67,864,802



65,916,219































Net income allocated to shareholders per share:























Basic

$ 0.26



$ 0.29



12 %

$ 0.76



$ 0.75



(1) % Diluted

$ 0.25



$ 0.28



12 %

$ 0.75



$ 0.74



(1) %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2018

2019

YoY

Change

2018

2019

YoY

Change Net income

$ 17,948



$ 20,557



15 %

$ 53,745



$ 54,495



1 % Non-cash and non-operating items

28,379



18,776



(34) %

103,808



72,735



(30) % - Amortization and provisions

27,891



19,455



(30) %

79,040



57,381



(27) % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

17,262



11,165



(35) %

56,333



36,760



(35) % - Change in deferred taxes

(1,806)



(2,710)



50 %

(9,341)



(1,374)



(85) % - Change in income taxes

(14,988)



(9,309)



(38) %

(18,988)



(19,939)



5 % - Other (2)

20



175



NM

(3,236)



(93)



(97) % Changes in working capital related to operating activities

3,929



3,956



1 %

17,573



36,243



NM - Decrease in trade receivables

12,931



14,821



15 %

114,377



120,164



5 % - Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables

13,091



(4,415)



NM

(76,599)



(77,895)



2 % - (Increase)/Decrease in other current assets

(8,229)



638



NM

5,550



2,150



(61) % - (Decrease) in other current liabilities (2)

(13,864)



(10,177)



(27) %

(25,755)



(4,726)



(82) % - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets (3)

—



3,089



NM

—



(3,450)



NM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

50,256



43,289



(14) %

175,126



163,473



(7) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(60,627)



(27,239)



(55) %

(86,920)



(69,343)



(20) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

30,971



3,295



(89) %

6,850



(11,077)



NM (Payment for) disposal of a business, net of cash acquired (disposed)

(38,100)



106



NM

(48,911)



(4,582)



(91) % Change in other non-current financial assets

(45)



(165)



NM

(3)



(1,349)



NM CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(67,801)



(24,003)



(65) %

(128,984)



(86,351)



(33) % Repayment of borrowings

(248)



(167)



(33) %

(721)



(506)



(30) % Net payments related to equity award activities

212



725



NM

774



638



(18) % Change in treasury stock

—



(17,603)



NM

—



(17,603)



NM Change in other financial liabilities (2)

(136)



(928)



NM

16,674



(1,167)



NM CASH FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(172)



(17,973)



NM

16,727



(18,638)



NM Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents (2)

(3,878)



(14,188)



NM

(18,290)



(13,732)



(25) % Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(21,595)



(12,875)



NM

44,579



44,752



0.4 % Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

480,285



422,053



(12) %

414,111



364,426



(12) % Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 458,690



$ 409,178



(11) %

$ 458,690



$ 409,178



(11) % SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (23,614)



$ (19,932)



(16) %

$ (56,174)



$ (44,927)



(20) % Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ (422)



$ (337)



(20) %

$ (1,262)



$ (1,095)



(13) %



(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $17.1 million and $10.8 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively, and $55.3 million and $35.7 million of equity awards compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

(2) During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and the nine months September 30, 2018, respectively, the Company reported the cash impact of the settlement of hedging derivatives related to financing activities in cash from (used for) financing activities in the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

(3) Effective January 1, 2019 we have adopted ASC 842, Leases. We have elected the modified retrospective transition method and not restated prior periods. Changes in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets included rent prepayments and accrued rent amounts which were mapped to other current assets and trade payables in prior years.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2018

2019

YoY

Change

2018

2019

YoY

Change

























CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 50,256



$ 43,289



(14) %

$ 175,126



$ 163,473



(7) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

(60,627)



(27,239)



(55) %

(86,920)



(69,343)



(20) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

30,971



3,295



(89) %

6,850



(11,077)



NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 20,600



$ 19,345



(6) %

$ 95,056



$ 83,053



(13) %



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC by Region to Revenue by Region (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













September 30,









September 30,









Region

2018

2019

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency

2018

2019

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue

































Americas

$ 211,247



$ 213,937



1 %

1 %

$ 636,723



$ 645,904



1 %

2 %

EMEA

195,230



185,556



(5) %

(1) %

618,921



589,558



(5) %

1 %

Asia-Pacific

122,392



123,113



1 %

(1) %

374,574



373,414



(0.3) %

1 %

Total

528,869



522,606



(1) %

(0.03) %

1,630,218



1,608,876



(1) %

2 %



































Traffic acquisition costs

































Americas

(126,406)



(129,047)



2 %

2 %

(383,429)



(390,083)



2 %

2 %

EMEA

(111,131)



(103,899)



(7) %

(3) %

(343,601)



(328,591)



(4) %

2 %

Asia-Pacific

(67,850)



(68,955)



2 %

0.2 %

(209,066)



(209,885)



0.4 %

1 %

Total

(305,387)



(301,901)



(1) %

(0.01) %

(936,096)



(928,559)



(1) %

2 %



































Revenue ex-TAC (1)

































Americas

84,841



84,890



0.1 %

0.1 %

253,294



255,821



1 %

2 %

EMEA

84,099



81,657



(3) %

1 %

275,320



260,967



(5) %

1 %

Asia-Pacific

54,542



54,158



(1) %

(2) %

165,508



163,529



(1) %

(0.1) %

Total

$ 223,482



$ 220,705



(1) %

(0.1) %

$ 694,122



$ 680,317



(2) %

1 %