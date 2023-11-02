CRITEO REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Q3 Activated Media Spend Up 32%

Launched Commerce Max DSP into General Availability

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023

2022

YoY

Change 2023

2022

YoY

Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $469

$447

5 % $1,383

$1,453

(5) % Gross Profit $205

$180

14 % $586

$549

7 % Net Income (loss) $7

$7

2 % $(7)

$(5)

43 % Gross Profit margin 44 %

40 %

4ppt 42 %

38 %

4ppt Diluted EPS $0.12

$0.10

20 % $(0.14)

$(0.11)

27 % Cash from operating activities $20

$42

(53) % $63

$131

(52) % Cash and cash equivalents $195

$307

(37) % $195

$307

(37) %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $245

$213

15 % $706

$645

10 % Contribution ex-TAC margin 52 %

48 %

4ppt 51 %

44 %

7ppt Adjusted EBITDA $68

$50

36 % $163

$163

— % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.71

$0.53

34 % $1.66

$1.92

(14) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $4

$21

(82) % $(32)

$89

NM FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 6 %

42 %

(36)ppt (19) %

55 %

(74)ppt

"We are pleased to report a strong third quarter marked by organic growth acceleration and market share gains in Retail Media. We continue to pivot our business towards areas of high growth, which represented more than half of our business for the first time ever this quarter," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We have built the only unified, AI-driven platform that directly connects advertisers with retailers and publishers to drive commerce on retailers' sites and the open internet, which, we believe, will drive long-term shareholder value."

Operating Highlights

We launched Commerce Max into general availability, a first-of-its-kind self-service demand-side platform (DSP) giving brands and agencies a single point of entry to retail media inventory onsite and across premium publishers offsite.

We expanded our retailer monetization solution suite, Commerce Yield, offering retailers the means to tap previously unattainable demand by paving the way for the integration of marketplace and in-store monetization technologies.

Criteo's activated media spend 2 , including Iponweb, was $4.0 billion in the last 12 months and $1.0 billion in Q3, growing 32% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

, including Iponweb, was in the last 12 months and in Q3, growing 32% year-over-year at constant currency . Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 29% year-over-year at constant currency 3 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 4 retention for Retail Media was 123%.

and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention for Retail Media was 123%. We expanded our platform adoption to 2,500 brands and 220 retailers, including Saks, DocMorris, and Mercatus.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC was up 1% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

. We deployed $103 million of capital for share repurchases in the first nine months of 2023.













1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue, the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients, and the media spend activated by Iponweb. 3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 4 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q3 2023 was $469 million, gross profit was $205 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $245 million. Net income for Q3 was $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $68 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71. As reported, revenue for Q3 increased by 5%, gross profit increased 14% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 15%. At constant currency, revenue for Q3 increased by 2% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 13%. Cash flow from operating activities was $20 million in Q3 and Free Cash Flow was $4 million in Q3. As of September 30, 2023, we had $232 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our third quarter performance demonstrates our strong focus on execution and cost discipline. Despite a challenging macro environment, we believe we are well on our way to achieving over $1 billion in Contribution ex-TAC this year for the first time in Criteo's history."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue increased by 5% year-over-year in Q3 2023, or 2% at constant currency, to $469 million (Q3 2022: $447 million). Gross profit increased by 14% year-over-year in Q3 2023 to $205 million (Q3 2022: $180 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 44% (Q3 2022: 40%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter increased 15% year-over-year, or increased 13% at constant currency, to $245 million (Q3 2022: $213 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 52% (Q3 2022: 48%), up 400 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and our client transition to the Company's platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue was flat, or decreased 4% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC increased 3%, or increased 1% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of Commerce Audiences as more clients adopt full funnel activation.

Retail Media revenue increased 21%, or 19% at constant currency, reflecting continued strength in Retail Media onsite, partially offset by the impact related to the client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 31%, or 29% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Iponweb revenue increased 82%, or 79% on constant currency basis, to $34 million following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .

Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $7 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: net income of $7 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2022: net income available to shareholders of $7 million, or $0.10 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $43 million, or $0.71 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2022: $33 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $68 million, representing an increase of 36% year-over-year (Q3 2022: $50 million). This reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and planned cost reduction actions, partially offset by incremental costs following the acquisition of Iponweb. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 28% (Q3 2022: 24%).

Operating expenses increased by 11% year-over-year to $194 million (Q3 2022: $175 million), mostly driven by equity awards compensation expense and operating costs from Iponweb, partially offset by cost reduction actions. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 5% to $148 million (Q3 2022: $141 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $20 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: $42 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased to $4 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: $21 million). This was mainly driven by the CNIL payment of $43 million in Q3 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $141 million compared to December 31, 2022 to $232 million, after spending $103 million on share repurchases in the first nine months of 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $747 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

2023 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of November 2, 2023, amidst an uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical backdrop.

Fiscal year 2023 guidance:

+9% to +10% growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition

in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 27% to 28% of Contribution ex-TAC, reflecting the flow-through of our refined Contribution ex-TAC projections and incremental currency headwinds

Fourth quarter 2023 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $296 million and $302 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%

, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7% Adjusted EBITDA between $109 million and $115 million

The above guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.926, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 141, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.809, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,318 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.03.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisitions of Iponweb and Brandcrush, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. have impacted Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States : +1 855 209 8212

: +1 855 209 8212 International: +1 412 317 0788

France 080-510-2319

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 194,857

$ 348,200 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 49.4 million and $ 47.8 million at

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

624,562

708,949 Income taxes

29,916

23,609 Other taxes

87,465

78,274 Other current assets

42,052

51,866 Restricted cash - current

75,000

25,000 Marketable securities - current portion

21,091

25,098 Total current assets

1,074,943

1,260,996 Property, plant and equipment, net

134,241

131,207 Intangible assets, net

174,029

175,983 Goodwill

518,655

515,140 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

112,178

102,176 Restricted cash - non current

—

75,000 Marketable securities - non current portion

15,891

— Non-current financial assets

4,977

5,928 Other non-current assets

49,719

50,818 Deferred tax assets

56,010

31,646 Total non-current assets

1,065,700

1,087,898 Total assets

$ 2,140,643

$ 2,348,894









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 668,550

$ 742,918 Contingencies - current portion

1,608

65,759 Income taxes

1,633

13,037 Financial liabilities - current portion

672

219 Lease liability - operating - current portion

35,296

31,003 Other taxes

59,584

58,031 Employee - related payables

100,483

85,569 Other current liabilities

93,115

83,457 Total current liabilities

960,941

1,079,993 Deferred tax liabilities

3,427

3,463 Defined benefit plans

4,034

3,708 Financial liabilities - non current portion

74

74 Lease liability - operating - non current portion

83,004

77,536 Contingencies - non current portion

32,625

33,788 Other non-current liabilities

21,688

69,226 Total non-current liabilities

144,852

187,795 Total liabilities

1,105,793

1,267,788 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 63,350,663 and 63,248,728 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022 , respectively.

2,082

2,079 Treasury stock, 7,094,574 and 5,985,104 shares at cost as of September 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022 , respectively.

(212,094)

(174,293) Additional paid-in capital

811,381

734,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(100,482)

(91,890) Retained earnings

504,346

577,653 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,005,233

1,048,041 Non-controlling interests

29,617

33,065 Total equity

1,034,850

1,081,106 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,140,643

$ 2,348,894

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY

change

2023

2022

YoY

change

























Revenue

$ 469,193

$ 446,921

5 %

$ 1,383,143

$ 1,452,578

(5) %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(223,798)

(233,543)

(4) %

(676,913)

(807,758)

(16) % Other cost of revenue

(40,268)

(33,771)

19 %

(119,812)

(96,214)

25 %

























Gross profit

205,127

179,607

14 %

586,418

548,606

7 %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(62,522)

(42,725)

46 %

(193,887)

(118,248)

64 % Sales and operations expenses

(94,572)

(90,051)

5 %

(308,325)

(278,363)

11 % General and administrative expenses

(36,599)

(42,353)

(14) %

(95,306)

(176,361)

(46) % Total Operating expenses

(193,693)

(175,129)

11 %

(597,518)

(572,972)

4 % Income (loss) from operations

11,434

4,478

155 %

(11,100)

(24,366)

(54) % Financial and Other income (expense)

(2,967)

3,485

(185) %

2,008

23,927

(92) % Income (loss) before taxes

8,467

7,963

6 %

(9,092)

(439)

NM Provision for income tax (expense) benefit

(1,832)

(1,442)

27 %

1,685

(4,735)

(136) % Net income (loss)

$ 6,635

$ 6,521

2 %

$ (7,407)

$ (5,174)

43 %

























Net income (loss) available to shareholders of Criteo

S.A.

$ 6,927

$ 6,579

5 %

$ (7,758)

$ (6,448)

20 % Net income (loss) available to non-controlling interests

$ (292)

$ (58)

403 %

$ 351

$ 1,274

(72) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing

per share amounts:























Basic

56,297,666

60,318,114

(7) %

56,173,218

60,431,597

(7) % Diluted

60,172,953

63,235,811

(5) %

56,173,218

60,431,597

(7) %

























Net income (loss) allocated to shareholders per share:























Basic

$ 0.12

$ 0.11

9 %

$ (0.14)

$ (0.11)

27 % Diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.10

20 %

$ (0.14)

$ (0.11)

27 %

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ 6,635

$ 6,521

2 %

$ (7,407)

$ (5,174)

43 % Non-cash and non-operating items

(6,180)

23,816

(126) %

42,706

122,043

(65) % - Amortization and provisions

18,866

20,148

(6) %

56,288

134,650

(58) % - Payment for contingent liability on regulatory matters

(43,334)

—

NM

(43,334)

—

NM - Equity awards compensation expense (1)

24,012

21,084

14 %

76,353

42,594

79 % - Net (gain) or loss on disposal of non-current assets

(106)

335

(132) %

(8,903)

(361)

NM - Interest accrued and non-cash financial income and

expenses

—

(2,244)

(100) %

—

(2,244)

— % - Change in deferred taxes

(4,206)

(8,937)

(53) %

(24,742)

(16,051)

54 % - Change in income taxes

(4,392)

1,779

(347) %

(18,007)

(12,899)

40 % - Other

2,980

(8,349)

(136) %

5,051

(23,646)

NM Changes in working capital related to operating

activities

19,159

11,291

70 %

27,607

13,661

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables

(50,564)

9,923

(610) %

78,890

75,399

5 % - Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables

57,367

(2,549)

NM

(71,190)

(19,526)

NM - (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

8,620

(8,629)

(200) %

1,968

(23,224)

NM - Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities

3,329

11,135

(70) %

17,926

(20,178)

NM - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use

assets

407

1,411

(71) %

13

1,190

(99) % CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

19,614

41,628

(53) %

62,906

130,530

(52) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

(16,331)

(16,161)

1 %

(77,838)

(48,955)

59 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets,

property, plant and equipment

482

(4,146)

(112) %

(16,749)

7,632

NM Payment for business, net of cash acquired

—

(135,453)

(100) %

(6,957)

(135,453)

(95) % Proceeds from disposition of investment

—

—

NM

9,625

—

NM Change in other non-current financial assets

(13)

(1,259)

(99) %

(12,280)

43,052

NM CASH FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(15,862)

(157,019)

(90) %

(104,199)

(133,724)

(22) % Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement

—

—

NM

—

78,513

NM Repayment of borrowings

—

—

NM

—

(78,513)

NM Change in other financial liabilities

—

107

(100) %

—

107

NM Proceeds from exercise of stock options

251

266

(6) %

1,948

617

NM Repurchase of treasury stocks

(28,488)

(29,828)

(4) %

(103,354)

(59,162)

75 % Cash payment for contingent consideration

—

—

NM

(22,025)

—

NM Other

(504)

7,768

(106) %

(1,427)

22,242

NM CASH FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(28,741)

(21,687)

33 %

(124,858)

(36,196)

NM Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash

equivalents

(3,337)

(18,145)

(82) %

(12,192)

(68,813)

(82) % Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(28,326)

(155,223)

(82) %

(178,343)

(108,203)

65 % Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

298,183

562,546

(47) %

448,200

515,526

(13) % Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

end of period

$ 269,857

$ 407,323

(34) %

$ 269,857

$ 407,323

(34) %

























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION























Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (10,276)

$ (8,600)

19 %

$ (41,377)

$ (33,685)

23 % Cash paid for interest

$ (439)

$ (333)

32 %

$ (1,055)

$ (959)

10 %

(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $23.5 million and $20.5 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $74.9 million and $41.1 million of equity awards compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change

























CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING

ACTIVITIES

$ 19,614

$ 41,628

(53) %

$ 62,906

$ 130,530

(52) % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment

(16,331)

(16,161)

1 %

(77,838)

(48,955)

59 % Change in accounts payable related to intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment

482

(4,146)

(112) %

(16,749)

7,632

NM FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 3,765

$ 21,321

(82) %

$ (31,681)

$ 89,207

NM

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





September 30,



2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change























Gross Profit 205,127

179,607

14 %

586,418

548,606

7 %























Other Cost of Revenue 40,268

33,771

19 %

119,812

96,214

25 %























Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 245,395

$ 213,378

15 %

$ 706,230

$ 644,820

10 %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













September 30,









September 30,









Segment

2023

2022

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(3)

2023

2022

YoY

Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(3) Revenue

































Marketing Solutions

$ 385,762

$ 387,288

— %

(4) %

$ 1,162,943

$ 1,291,599

(10) %

(9) %

Retail Media (2)

49,813

41,170

21 %

19 %

132,424

142,516

(7) %

(7) %

Iponweb

33,618

18,463

82 %

79 %

87,776

18,463

375 %

372 %

Total

469,193

446,921

5 %

2 %

1,383,143

1,452,578

(5) %

(4) %



































Contribution ex-TAC

































Marketing Solutions

163,341

158,022

3 %

1 %

489,148

522,079

(6) %

(5) %

Retail Media (2)

48,436

36,893

31 %

29 %

129,306

104,278

24 %

24 %

Iponweb

33,618

18,463

82 %

79 %

87,776

18,463

375 %

372 %

Total (1)

$ 245,395

$ 213,378

15 %

13 %

$ 706,230

$ 644,820

10 %

11 %

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.

(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

(3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change Net income (loss)

$ 6,635

$ 6,521

2 %

$ (7,407)

$ (5,174)

43 % Adjustments:























Financial (Income) expense

2,958

(3,526)

(184) %

(1,692)

(23,480)

(93) % Provision for income taxes

1,832

1,442

27 %

(1,685)

4,735

(136) % Equity awards compensation expense

24,323

21,084

15 %

78,219

42,594

84 % Pension service costs

179

247

(28) %

532

786

(32) % Depreciation and amortization expense

24,648

19,283

28 %

76,574

61,568

24 % Acquisition-related costs

86

6,970

(99) %

1,281

11,491

(89) % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(51)

(1,764)

(97) %

(21,667)

63,920

(134) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

7,833

(81)

NM

38,998

6,554

495 % Total net adjustments

61,808

43,655

42 %

170,560

168,168

1 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 68,443

$ 50,176

36 %

$ 163,153

$ 162,994

— %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY

Change

2023

2022

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ (62,522)

$ (42,725)

46 %

$ (193,887)

$ (118,248)

64 % Equity awards compensation expense

11,938

11,621

3 %

44,613

21,166

111 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

9,383

3,208

192 %

28,227

9,682

192 % Pension service costs

95

130

(27) %

281

408

(31) % Acquisition-related costs

4

—

NM

507

—

NM Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

3,482

(53)

NM

8,823

985

796 % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

(37,620)

(27,819)

35 %

(111,436)

(86,007)

30 % Sales and Operations expenses

(94,572)

(90,051)

5 %

(308,325)

(278,363)

11 % Equity awards compensation expense

6,387

4,577

40 %

16,814

9,695

73 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,252

3,540

(8) %

10,127

10,878

(7) % Pension service costs

28

40

(30) %

83

119

(30) % Acquisition-related costs

—

(11)

(100) %

—

167

(100) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

(391)

(624)

(37) %

17,010

3,908

335 % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

(85,296)

(82,529)

3 %

(264,291)

(253,596)

4 % General and Administrative expenses

(36,599)

(42,353)

(14) %

(95,306)

(176,361)

(46) % Equity awards compensation expense

5,998

4,886

23 %

16,792

11,733

43 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

564

563

— %

1,650

1,779

(7) % Pension service costs

56

77

(27) %

168

259

(35) % Acquisition-related costs

82

6,981

(99) %

774

11,324

(93) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

4,742

596

696 %

13,165

1,661

693 % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(51)

(1,764)

(97) %

(21,667)

63,920

(134) % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

(25,207)

(31,014)

(19) %

(84,424)

(85,685)

(1) % Total Operating expenses

(193,693)

(175,129)

11 %

(597,518)

(572,972)

4 % Equity awards compensation expense

24,323

21,084

15 %

78,219

42,594

84 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

13,199

7,311

81 %

40,004

22,339

79 % Pension service costs

179

247

(28) %

532

786

(32) % Acquisition-related costs

86

6,970

(99) %

1,281

11,491

(89) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

7,833

(81)

NM

38,998

6,554

495 % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(51)

(1,764)

(97) %

(21,667)

63,920

(134) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

(148,124)

$ (141,362)

5 %

(460,151)

(425,288)

8 %

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY

Change

2023

2022

YoY

Change

























Net income (loss)

$ 6,635

$ 6,521

2 %

$ (7,407)

$ (5,174)

43 % Adjustments:























Equity awards compensation expense

24,323

21,084

15 %

78,219

42,594

84 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

8,692

3,531

146 %

26,037

10,853

140 % Acquisition-related costs

86

6,970

(99) %

1,281

11,491

(89) % Net loss contingency on regulatory matters

(51)

(1,764)

(97) %

(21,667)

63,920

(134) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

7,833

(81)

NM

38,998

6,554

495 % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)

(4,785)

(3,036)

58 %

(15,067)

(8,978)

68 % Total net adjustments

36,098

26,704

35 %

107,801

126,434

(15) % Adjusted net income(2)

$ 42,733

$ 33,225

29 %

$ 100,394

$ 121,260

(17) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

56,297,666

60,318,114





56,173,218

60,431,597



- Diluted

60,172,953

63,235,811





60,394,517

63,050,355





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.76

$ 0.55

38 %

$ 1.79

$ 2.01

(11) % - Diluted

$ 0.71

$ 0.53

34 %

$ 1.66

$ 1.92

(14) %

(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation(1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2023

2022

YoY Change

2023

2022

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 205,127

$ 179,607

14 %

$ 586,418

$ 548,606

7 %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

(40,268)

(33,771)

19 %

(119,812)

(96,214)

25 %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

245,395

213,378

15 %

706,230

644,820

10 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(4,858)

—





7,286

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

240,537

213,378

13 %

713,516

644,820

11 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported

52 %

48 %





51 %

44 %





























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

(223,798)

(233,543)

(4) %

(676,913)

(807,758)

(16) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

8,808

—





(1,850)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

(214,990)

(233,543)

(8) %

(678,763)

(807,758)

(16) %

























Revenue as reported

469,193

446,921

5 %

1,383,143

1,452,578

(5) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies

(13,666)

—





9,136

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 455,527

$ 446,921

2 %

$ 1,392,279

$ 1,452,578

(4) %

(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



2023

2022 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

57,263,624

60,675,474 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(1,090,406)

(243,877) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

56,173,218

60,431,597 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

—

— Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

56,173,218

60,431,597









Shares issued as at September 30, before Treasury stocks

63,350,663

64,985,388 Treasury stocks as of September 30,

(7,094,574)

(5,049,409) Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks

56,256,089

59,935,979 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

8,341,387

9,403,211 Fully diluted shares as at September 30,

64,597,476

69,339,190

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

























Clients (3) % (1) % 18,423 18,646 18,679 18,990 19,008 18,911 18,764 NA NA NA

























Revenue 5 % — % 469,193 468,934 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 Americas 6 % 4 % 213,607 204,755 188,288 281,806 201,274 213,340 194,847 287,270 204,428 221,227 EMEA 9 % 4 % 164,890 158,215 160,214 185,125 150,915 176,867 193,954 234,559 188,354 209,303 APAC (4) % (14) % 90,696 105,964 96,514 97,494 94,732 104,883 121,766 131,438 115,798 120,781

























Revenue 5 % — % 469,193 468,934 445,016 564,425 446,921 495,090 510,567 653,267 508,580 551,311 Marketing Solutions — % (2) % 385,762 395,274 381,907 470,918 387,288 440,423 463,888 577,962 458,622 487,465 Retail Media (2) 21 % 12 % 49,813 44,590 38,021 59,801 41,170 54,667 46,679 75,305 49,958 63,846 Iponweb 82 % 16 % 33,618 29,070 25,088 33,706 18,463 — — — — —

























TAC (4) % (2) % (223,798) (228,717) (224,398) (281,021) (233,543) (280,565) (293,650) (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) Marketing Solutions (3) % (2) % (222,421) (227,645) (223,729) (278,302) (229,266) (262,454) (277,800) (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) Retail Media (2) (68) % 28 % (1,377) (1,072) (669) (2,719) (4,277) (18,111) (15,850) (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) Iponweb NM NM — — — — — — — — — —

























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 15 % 2 % 245,395 240,217 220,618 283,404 213,378 214,525 216,917 276,191 210,961 220,233 Marketing Solutions 3 % (3) % 163,341 167,629 158,178 192,616 158,022 177,969 186,088 228,378 182,124 193,333 Retail Media (2) 31 % 11 % 48,436 43,518 37,352 57,082 36,893 36,556 30,829 47,813 28,837 26,900 Iponweb 82 % 16 % 33,618 29,070 25,088 33,706 18,463 — — — — —

























Cash flow from

operating activities (53) % NM 19,614 1,328 41,964 125,455 41,628 13,972 74,930 66,012 51,179 26,360

























Capital expenditures (22) % (65) % 15,849 45,519 33,219 14,522 20,307 15,452 5,564 10,145 15,957 13,128

























Net cash position (34) % (9) % 269,857 298,183 380,663 448,200 407,323 562,546 589,343 515,527 497,458 489,521

























Headcount (1) % (1) % 3,487 3,514 3,636 3,716 3,537 3,146 2,939 2,781 2,658 2,572

























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) (3) (17) days (8) days 61 69 74 71 78 76 74 65 70 66

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.

(3) From September 2023, we have included Iponweb in our calculation of Days Sales Outstanding. Days Sales Outstanding excluding Iponweb would have been 71 days for the same period.

