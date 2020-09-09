Criteo To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference On September 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced that Megan Clarken, CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1365900&tp_key=2f2a8fb40c&tp_special=8. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, VP, Head of Investor & Analyst Relations, [email protected]

